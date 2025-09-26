FIFA sanctions Malaysia for fielding foreign-born players with fake documents

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has fined the Football Association of Malaysia $438,000 for fake documents filed to naturalize seven foreign-born…

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has fined the Football Association of Malaysia $438,000 for fake documents filed to naturalize seven foreign-born players for the men’s national team which is now suspended.

The players — Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Jon Irazábal Iraurgui, Facundo Tomás Garcés, Rodrigo Julián Holgado, Imanol Javier Machuca, João Vitor Brandão Figueiredo and Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano — were all born abroad and featured in Malaysia’s 4-0 win over Vietnam in a 2027 Asian Cup qualifier in June. That win could be overturned.

The players breached regulations concerning forgery and falsification, FIFA said on Friday.

It is the latest case of false registrations in international soccer — often involving players from Brazil — seeking to exploit FIFA rules which do allow some foreign-born players to change their eligibility.

East Timor was expelled from the 2023 Asian Cup for selecting players with fake birth certificates in World Cup qualifying games, and Equatorial Guinea’s men’s and women’s teams were caught in qualifying games for tournaments including the 2012 London Olympics and men’s 2014 World Cup.

The latest case is additionally embarrassing for Malaysian soccer because one of its most experienced officials is an elected member of the FIFA council.

The FAM submitted eligibility inquiries to FIFA, and in doing so “used doctored documentation to be able to field the above players,” the governing body said.

Each player was suspended for 12 months and fined 2,000 Swiss francs ($2,510). The FAM was fined 350,000 Swiss francs ($438,000).

The players’ eligibility to represent Malaysia will also be investigated, FIFA added.

Vietnamese media reported its national team will be awarded a 3-0 win for the June match, but FIFA made no comment.

Malaysia leads Asia Group F in qualifying with six points from two games, three clear of Vietnam in second. Only the group winner advances to the tournament, with four matches remaining.

