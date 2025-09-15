Fever to host Dream Tuesday

Atlanta Dream (30-14, 15-6 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (24-20, 13-8 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Atlanta Dream (30-14, 15-6 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (24-20, 13-8 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dream -4; over/under is 159.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND:

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Fever take on the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever are 13-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 40.3 points in the paint led by Kelsey Mitchell averaging 12.0.

The Dream are 15-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Brionna Jones averaging 10.0.

Indiana makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Atlanta has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Atlanta averages 84.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the 81.5 Indiana gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is scoring 15.0 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 20.4 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Allisha Gray is averaging 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 82.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Dream: 9-1, averaging 86.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Chloe Bibby: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out for season (groin), Sophie Cunningham: out for season (knee), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).

Dream: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

