Fever take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Aces

Indiana Fever (24-20, 13-8 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (24-20, 13-8 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aces -9.5; over/under is 166

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS: Fever lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Fever visit the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA playoffs semifinals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Fever won the last meeting 89-73 on Sept. 21 led by 34 points from Kelsey Mitchell, while Jackie Young scored 19 points for the Aces.

The Aces have gone 17-5 in home games. Las Vegas ranks seventh in the WNBA with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 9.0.

The Fever have gone 11-11 away from home. Indiana is third in the Eastern Conference with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Aliyah Boston averaging 2.4.

Las Vegas averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 84.9 points per game, 4.2 more than the 80.7 Las Vegas allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 23.4 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Aces. Young is averaging 18 points, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Boston is averaging 15 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 8-2, averaging 86.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Fever: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Fever: Sydney Colson: out for season (knee), Chloe Bibby: out for season (knee), Caitlin Clark: out for season (groin), Sophie Cunningham: out for season (knee), Aari McDonald: out for season (foot).

