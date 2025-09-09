Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 10th-inning sacrifice fly lifts the Padres to a 4-3 win over the Reds

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to bring in Jake Cronenworth,…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to bring in Jake Cronenworth, and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Monday night.

Former Padres right-hander Nick Martinez (10-12) started the 10th for the Reds and committed a throwing error on Freddy Fermín’s bunt that moved Cronenworth, the automatic runner, to third. Tatis then lifted a fly ball to left field to drive in the run and was mobbed by his teammates near first base.

Jackson Merrill hit a tying, two-run triple with two outs in the sixth inning for the Padres. Wandy Peralta (6-1) got the last out in the top of the 10th.

San Diego came into the night one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. The Padres continue to hold the second of three NL wild-card spots, three games ahead of the New York Mets.

The Reds took a 3-0 lead on TJ Friedl’s leadoff homer, Elly De La Cruz’s RBI single in the third and Austin Hays’ one-out shot in the sixth, all off Yu Darvish.

Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo pitched two-hit ball for five scoreless innings before Scott Barlow took over and allowed Tatis’ leadoff single and Gavin Sheets’ two-out RBI double. Barlow walked Ramón Laureano before making way for Brent Suter, who allowed Merrill’s triple to right-center. Friedl, the center fielder, had the ball hit off his glove as he tried to make a running catch just inside the warning track.

The 39-year-old Darvish allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Key stat

Darvish has allowed at least one homer in each of his last seven starts.

Key moment

Tatis provided the Padres with their seventh walk-off win of the season and third in extra innings.

Up next

Reds RHP Zack Littell (9-8, 3.81 ERA) and Padres RHP Michael King (4-2, 2.81) are scheduled to start Tuesday night. King will be activated from his second stint on the injured list (left knee inflammation).

