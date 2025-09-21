Live Radio
Home » Sports » FedEx Open de France…

FedEx Open de France Par Scores

The Associated Press

September 21, 2025, 12:15 PM

Sunday

At Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche

Paris

Purse: $3.3 million

Yardage: 6,977; Par: 71

Final Round

Michael Kim, United States (835), $469,290 69-68-66-65—268 -16
Jeong-Weon Ko, France (433), $238,786 68-68-68-65—269 -15
Elvis Smylie, Australia (433), $238,786 69-68-67-65—269 -15
Brooks Koepka, United States (0), $138,027 69-68-65-68—270 -14
Marcus Armitage, England (165), $91,374 64-68-71-68—271 -13
Min Woo Lee, Australia (165), $91,374 66-68-68-69—271 -13
Guido Migliozzi, Italy (165), $91,374 68-69-66-68—271 -13
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway (165), $91,374 69-70-68-64—271 -13
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa (111), $61,836 70-68-70-65—273 -11
Todd Clements, England (95), $53,002 70-67-69-68—274 -10
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands (95), $53,002 68-70-67-69—274 -10
Daniel Brown, England (83), $45,963 69-69-71-67—276 -8
Antoine Rozner, France (83), $45,963 68-72-66-70—276 -8
Jens Dantorp, Sweden (73), $40,580 67-69-71-70—277 -7
Ryan Fox, New Zealand (73), $40,580 69-71-69-68—277 -7
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark (73), $40,580 70-67-72-68—277 -7
Francesco Laporta, Italy (62), $34,451 68-70-71-69—278 -6
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden (62), $34,451 69-67-70-72—278 -6
Marcel Schneider, Germany (62), $34,451 71-70-69-68—278 -6
Freddy Schott, Germany (62), $34,451 69-68-68-73—278 -6
Richard Sterne, South Africa (62), $34,451 70-70-70-68—278 -6
Ugo Coussaud, France (53), $29,124 67-71-70-71—279 -5
Justin Harding, South Africa (53), $29,124 70-68-72-69—279 -5
Calum Hill, Scotland (53), $29,124 71-70-72-66—279 -5
Connor Syme, Scotland (53), $29,124 71-69-74-65—279 -5
Julien Brun, France (0), $29,124 69-71-69-70—279 -5
Pablo Ereno Perez, Spain (0), $29,124 68-71-69-71—279 -5
Sam Bairstow, England (45), $24,983 67-73-71-69—280 -4
Nathan Kimsey, England (45), $24,983 71-69-70-70—280 -4
Romain Langasque, France (45), $24,983 71-71-71-67—280 -4
Niklas Lemke, Sweden (45), $24,983 70-72-67-71—280 -4
Hamish Brown, Denmark (37), $19,600 68-73-67-73—281 -3
Laurie Canter, England (37), $19,600 74-68-66-73—281 -3
Gregorio De Leo, Italy (37), $19,600 68-68-73-72—281 -3
Frederic Lacroix, France (37), $19,600 70-72-65-74—281 -3
David Micheluzzi, Australia (37), $19,600 71-69-70-71—281 -3
Victor Perez, France (37), $19,600 72-70-68-71—281 -3
Richie Ramsay, Scotland (37), $19,600 74-68-70-69—281 -3
Adrien Saddier, France (37), $19,600 70-66-72-73—281 -3
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany (37), $19,600 69-72-71-69—281 -3
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay (37), $19,600 69-70-72-70—281 -3
Bjorn Akesson, Sweden (29), $14,631 68-74-70-70—282 -2
Aaron Cockerill, Canada (29), $14,631 69-72-73-68—282 -2
Jannik De Bruyn, Germany (29), $14,631 69-70-72-71—282 -2
Thomas Detry, Belgium (29), $14,631 70-69-72-71—282 -2
Julien Guerrier, France (29), $14,631 66-74-71-71—282 -2
Troy Merritt, United States (29), $14,631 70-71-68-73—282 -2
Clement Sordet, France (29), $14,631 68-71-76-67—282 -2
Dan Bradbury, England (22), $10,806 70-72-69-72—283 -1
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium (22), $10,806 71-69-71-72—283 -1
Darren Fichardt, South Africa (22), $10,806 68-73-73-69—283 -1
Simon Forsstrom, Sweden (22), $10,806 72-67-72-72—283 -1
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa (22), $10,806 72-68-70-73—283 -1
Keita Nakajima, Japan (22), $10,806 67-75-71-70—283 -1
Jeff Winther, Denmark (22), $10,806 71-63-76-73—283 -1
Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain (16), $8,696 68-72-68-76—284 E
Wenyi Ding, China (16), $8,696 70-70-74-70—284 E
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand (16), $8,696 70-70-71-73—284 E
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden (16), $8,696 69-72-73-70—284 E
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland (14), $7,868 69-72-71-73—285 +1
Andreas Halvorsen, Norway (14), $7,868 70-70-70-75—285 +1
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark (12), $6,487 70-71-73-72—286 +2
Martin Couvra, France (12), $6,487 71-69-74-72—286 +2
Nacho Elvira, Spain (12), $6,487 69-69-75-73—286 +2
Gavin Green, Malaysia (12), $6,487 69-69-78-70—286 +2
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (12), $6,487 67-74-74-71—286 +2
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (12), $6,487 67-73-72-74—286 +2
Marcel Siem, Germany (12), $6,487 69-71-73-73—286 +2
Callum Tarren, England (12), $6,487 73-69-76-68—286 +2
Daniel Gale, Australia (9), $4,415 69-72-74-72—287 +3
Alexander Levy, France (9), $4,415 70-68-74-75—287 +3
Robin Williams, South Africa (9), $4,415 71-71-77-68—287 +3
Corey Conners, Canada (0), $4,415 71-71-70-75—287 +3
Clement Charmasson, France (0), $4,132 74-66-76-72—288 +4
Jorge Campillo, Spain (7), $4,129 67-75-76-71—289 +5
Matthias Schwab, Austria (6), $4,124 68-74-72-76—290 +6
Julien Sale, France (0), $4,124 71-71-73-75—290 +6

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up