FedEx Open de France Par Scores

Sunday At Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche Paris Purse: $3.3 million Yardage: 6,977; Par: 71 Final Round Michael Kim, United States (835),…

Sunday

At Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche

Paris

Purse: $3.3 million

Yardage: 6,977; Par: 71

Final Round

Michael Kim, United States (835), $469,290 69-68-66-65—268 -16 Jeong-Weon Ko, France (433), $238,786 68-68-68-65—269 -15 Elvis Smylie, Australia (433), $238,786 69-68-67-65—269 -15 Brooks Koepka, United States (0), $138,027 69-68-65-68—270 -14 Marcus Armitage, England (165), $91,374 64-68-71-68—271 -13 Min Woo Lee, Australia (165), $91,374 66-68-68-69—271 -13 Guido Migliozzi, Italy (165), $91,374 68-69-66-68—271 -13 Kristoffer Reitan, Norway (165), $91,374 69-70-68-64—271 -13 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa (111), $61,836 70-68-70-65—273 -11 Todd Clements, England (95), $53,002 70-67-69-68—274 -10 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands (95), $53,002 68-70-67-69—274 -10 Daniel Brown, England (83), $45,963 69-69-71-67—276 -8 Antoine Rozner, France (83), $45,963 68-72-66-70—276 -8 Jens Dantorp, Sweden (73), $40,580 67-69-71-70—277 -7 Ryan Fox, New Zealand (73), $40,580 69-71-69-68—277 -7 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark (73), $40,580 70-67-72-68—277 -7 Francesco Laporta, Italy (62), $34,451 68-70-71-69—278 -6 Mikael Lindberg, Sweden (62), $34,451 69-67-70-72—278 -6 Marcel Schneider, Germany (62), $34,451 71-70-69-68—278 -6 Freddy Schott, Germany (62), $34,451 69-68-68-73—278 -6 Richard Sterne, South Africa (62), $34,451 70-70-70-68—278 -6 Ugo Coussaud, France (53), $29,124 67-71-70-71—279 -5 Justin Harding, South Africa (53), $29,124 70-68-72-69—279 -5 Calum Hill, Scotland (53), $29,124 71-70-72-66—279 -5 Connor Syme, Scotland (53), $29,124 71-69-74-65—279 -5 Julien Brun, France (0), $29,124 69-71-69-70—279 -5 Pablo Ereno Perez, Spain (0), $29,124 68-71-69-71—279 -5 Sam Bairstow, England (45), $24,983 67-73-71-69—280 -4 Nathan Kimsey, England (45), $24,983 71-69-70-70—280 -4 Romain Langasque, France (45), $24,983 71-71-71-67—280 -4 Niklas Lemke, Sweden (45), $24,983 70-72-67-71—280 -4 Hamish Brown, Denmark (37), $19,600 68-73-67-73—281 -3 Laurie Canter, England (37), $19,600 74-68-66-73—281 -3 Gregorio De Leo, Italy (37), $19,600 68-68-73-72—281 -3 Frederic Lacroix, France (37), $19,600 70-72-65-74—281 -3 David Micheluzzi, Australia (37), $19,600 71-69-70-71—281 -3 Victor Perez, France (37), $19,600 72-70-68-71—281 -3 Richie Ramsay, Scotland (37), $19,600 74-68-70-69—281 -3 Adrien Saddier, France (37), $19,600 70-66-72-73—281 -3 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany (37), $19,600 69-72-71-69—281 -3 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay (37), $19,600 69-70-72-70—281 -3 Bjorn Akesson, Sweden (29), $14,631 68-74-70-70—282 -2 Aaron Cockerill, Canada (29), $14,631 69-72-73-68—282 -2 Jannik De Bruyn, Germany (29), $14,631 69-70-72-71—282 -2 Thomas Detry, Belgium (29), $14,631 70-69-72-71—282 -2 Julien Guerrier, France (29), $14,631 66-74-71-71—282 -2 Troy Merritt, United States (29), $14,631 70-71-68-73—282 -2 Clement Sordet, France (29), $14,631 68-71-76-67—282 -2 Dan Bradbury, England (22), $10,806 70-72-69-72—283 -1 Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium (22), $10,806 71-69-71-72—283 -1 Darren Fichardt, South Africa (22), $10,806 68-73-73-69—283 -1 Simon Forsstrom, Sweden (22), $10,806 72-67-72-72—283 -1 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa (22), $10,806 72-68-70-73—283 -1 Keita Nakajima, Japan (22), $10,806 67-75-71-70—283 -1 Jeff Winther, Denmark (22), $10,806 71-63-76-73—283 -1 Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain (16), $8,696 68-72-68-76—284 E Wenyi Ding, China (16), $8,696 70-70-74-70—284 E Daniel Hillier, New Zealand (16), $8,696 70-70-71-73—284 E Joakim Lagergren, Sweden (16), $8,696 69-72-73-70—284 E Joel Girrbach, Switzerland (14), $7,868 69-72-71-73—285 +1 Andreas Halvorsen, Norway (14), $7,868 70-70-70-75—285 +1 Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark (12), $6,487 70-71-73-72—286 +2 Martin Couvra, France (12), $6,487 71-69-74-72—286 +2 Nacho Elvira, Spain (12), $6,487 69-69-75-73—286 +2 Gavin Green, Malaysia (12), $6,487 69-69-78-70—286 +2 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (12), $6,487 67-74-74-71—286 +2 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (12), $6,487 67-73-72-74—286 +2 Marcel Siem, Germany (12), $6,487 69-71-73-73—286 +2 Callum Tarren, England (12), $6,487 73-69-76-68—286 +2 Daniel Gale, Australia (9), $4,415 69-72-74-72—287 +3 Alexander Levy, France (9), $4,415 70-68-74-75—287 +3 Robin Williams, South Africa (9), $4,415 71-71-77-68—287 +3 Corey Conners, Canada (0), $4,415 71-71-70-75—287 +3 Clement Charmasson, France (0), $4,132 74-66-76-72—288 +4 Jorge Campillo, Spain (7), $4,129 67-75-76-71—289 +5 Matthias Schwab, Austria (6), $4,124 68-74-72-76—290 +6 Julien Sale, France (0), $4,124 71-71-73-75—290 +6

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.