FedEx Open de France Par Scores

Sunday
At Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche
Paris
Purse: $3.3 million
Yardage: 6,977; Par: 71
Final Round
|Michael Kim, United States (835), $469,290
|69-68-66-65—268
|-16
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France (433), $238,786
|68-68-68-65—269
|-15
|Elvis Smylie, Australia (433), $238,786
|69-68-67-65—269
|-15
|Brooks Koepka, United States (0), $138,027
|69-68-65-68—270
|-14
|Marcus Armitage, England (165), $91,374
|64-68-71-68—271
|-13
|Min Woo Lee, Australia (165), $91,374
|66-68-68-69—271
|-13
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy (165), $91,374
|68-69-66-68—271
|-13
|Kristoffer Reitan, Norway (165), $91,374
|69-70-68-64—271
|-13
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa (111), $61,836
|70-68-70-65—273
|-11
|Todd Clements, England (95), $53,002
|70-67-69-68—274
|-10
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands (95), $53,002
|68-70-67-69—274
|-10
|Daniel Brown, England (83), $45,963
|69-69-71-67—276
|-8
|Antoine Rozner, France (83), $45,963
|68-72-66-70—276
|-8
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden (73), $40,580
|67-69-71-70—277
|-7
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand (73), $40,580
|69-71-69-68—277
|-7
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark (73), $40,580
|70-67-72-68—277
|-7
|Francesco Laporta, Italy (62), $34,451
|68-70-71-69—278
|-6
|Mikael Lindberg, Sweden (62), $34,451
|69-67-70-72—278
|-6
|Marcel Schneider, Germany (62), $34,451
|71-70-69-68—278
|-6
|Freddy Schott, Germany (62), $34,451
|69-68-68-73—278
|-6
|Richard Sterne, South Africa (62), $34,451
|70-70-70-68—278
|-6
|Ugo Coussaud, France (53), $29,124
|67-71-70-71—279
|-5
|Justin Harding, South Africa (53), $29,124
|70-68-72-69—279
|-5
|Calum Hill, Scotland (53), $29,124
|71-70-72-66—279
|-5
|Connor Syme, Scotland (53), $29,124
|71-69-74-65—279
|-5
|Julien Brun, France (0), $29,124
|69-71-69-70—279
|-5
|Pablo Ereno Perez, Spain (0), $29,124
|68-71-69-71—279
|-5
|Sam Bairstow, England (45), $24,983
|67-73-71-69—280
|-4
|Nathan Kimsey, England (45), $24,983
|71-69-70-70—280
|-4
|Romain Langasque, France (45), $24,983
|71-71-71-67—280
|-4
|Niklas Lemke, Sweden (45), $24,983
|70-72-67-71—280
|-4
|Hamish Brown, Denmark (37), $19,600
|68-73-67-73—281
|-3
|Laurie Canter, England (37), $19,600
|74-68-66-73—281
|-3
|Gregorio De Leo, Italy (37), $19,600
|68-68-73-72—281
|-3
|Frederic Lacroix, France (37), $19,600
|70-72-65-74—281
|-3
|David Micheluzzi, Australia (37), $19,600
|71-69-70-71—281
|-3
|Victor Perez, France (37), $19,600
|72-70-68-71—281
|-3
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland (37), $19,600
|74-68-70-69—281
|-3
|Adrien Saddier, France (37), $19,600
|70-66-72-73—281
|-3
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany (37), $19,600
|69-72-71-69—281
|-3
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay (37), $19,600
|69-70-72-70—281
|-3
|Bjorn Akesson, Sweden (29), $14,631
|68-74-70-70—282
|-2
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada (29), $14,631
|69-72-73-68—282
|-2
|Jannik De Bruyn, Germany (29), $14,631
|69-70-72-71—282
|-2
|Thomas Detry, Belgium (29), $14,631
|70-69-72-71—282
|-2
|Julien Guerrier, France (29), $14,631
|66-74-71-71—282
|-2
|Troy Merritt, United States (29), $14,631
|70-71-68-73—282
|-2
|Clement Sordet, France (29), $14,631
|68-71-76-67—282
|-2
|Dan Bradbury, England (22), $10,806
|70-72-69-72—283
|-1
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium (22), $10,806
|71-69-71-72—283
|-1
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa (22), $10,806
|68-73-73-69—283
|-1
|Simon Forsstrom, Sweden (22), $10,806
|72-67-72-72—283
|-1
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa (22), $10,806
|72-68-70-73—283
|-1
|Keita Nakajima, Japan (22), $10,806
|67-75-71-70—283
|-1
|Jeff Winther, Denmark (22), $10,806
|71-63-76-73—283
|-1
|Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain (16), $8,696
|68-72-68-76—284
|E
|Wenyi Ding, China (16), $8,696
|70-70-74-70—284
|E
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand (16), $8,696
|70-70-71-73—284
|E
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden (16), $8,696
|69-72-73-70—284
|E
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland (14), $7,868
|69-72-71-73—285
|+1
|Andreas Halvorsen, Norway (14), $7,868
|70-70-70-75—285
|+1
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark (12), $6,487
|70-71-73-72—286
|+2
|Martin Couvra, France (12), $6,487
|71-69-74-72—286
|+2
|Nacho Elvira, Spain (12), $6,487
|69-69-75-73—286
|+2
|Gavin Green, Malaysia (12), $6,487
|69-69-78-70—286
|+2
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (12), $6,487
|67-74-74-71—286
|+2
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (12), $6,487
|67-73-72-74—286
|+2
|Marcel Siem, Germany (12), $6,487
|69-71-73-73—286
|+2
|Callum Tarren, England (12), $6,487
|73-69-76-68—286
|+2
|Daniel Gale, Australia (9), $4,415
|69-72-74-72—287
|+3
|Alexander Levy, France (9), $4,415
|70-68-74-75—287
|+3
|Robin Williams, South Africa (9), $4,415
|71-71-77-68—287
|+3
|Corey Conners, Canada (0), $4,415
|71-71-70-75—287
|+3
|Clement Charmasson, France (0), $4,132
|74-66-76-72—288
|+4
|Jorge Campillo, Spain (7), $4,129
|67-75-76-71—289
|+5
|Matthias Schwab, Austria (6), $4,124
|68-74-72-76—290
|+6
|Julien Sale, France (0), $4,124
|71-71-73-75—290
|+6
