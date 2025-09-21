FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 2 0 80…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 2 0 80 47 3 0 132 54 North Texas 1 0 45 38 4 0 188 78 Rice 1 0 28 17 3 1 89 81 Memphis 0 0 0 0 4 0 143 64 South Florida 0 0 0 0 3 1 127 86 Tulane 0 0 0 0 3 1 100 106 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 2 124 61 Temple 0 0 0 0 2 2 124 104 Tulsa 0 1 23 42 2 2 91 82 UAB 0 1 24 38 2 2 131 164 UTSA 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 121 Army 0 1 38 45 1 2 89 96 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 91 Charlotte 0 1 17 28 1 3 73 117

Thursday’s Games

Rice 28, Charlotte 17

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 19, Oklahoma St. 12

Saturday’s Games

South Florida 63, SC State 14

Memphis 32, Arkansas 31

North Texas 45, Army 38

Tennessee 56, UAB 24

Mississippi 45, Tulane 10

Georgia Tech 45, Temple 24

BYU 34, East Carolina 13

UTSA 17, Colorado St. 16

Thursday, Sept. 25

Army at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

South Alabama at North Texas, Noon

Rice at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Memphis at FAU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Tech 1 0 24 21 4 0 155 77 Syracuse 1 0 34 21 3 1 153 110 Virginia 1 0 48 20 3 1 182 78 Duke 1 0 45 33 2 2 136 129 NC State 1 1 67 69 3 1 126 117 Stanford 1 1 50 68 1 3 73 118 California 0 0 0 0 3 0 96 32 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 174 30 Louisville 0 0 0 0 3 0 119 48 Miami 0 0 0 0 4 0 147 46 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 2 1 130 57 Wake Forest 0 1 24 34 2 1 76 53 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 2 84 91 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 2 139 106 Boston College 0 1 20 30 1 2 126 82 Clemson 0 2 42 58 1 3 79 91 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 95 119

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 40, Bowling Green 17

Syracuse 34, Clemson 21

Virginia Tech 38, Wofford 6

TCU 35, SMU 24

Florida St. 66, Kent St. 10

UCF 34, North Carolina 9

Duke 45, NC State 33

Georgia Tech 45, Temple 24

Virginia 48, Stanford 20

Miami 26, Florida 7

California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26

Florida St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Louisville at Pittsburgh, Noon

Duke at Syracuse, Noon

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, Noon

California at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston 1 0 36 20 3 0 98 29 Iowa St. 1 0 24 21 4 0 119 57 Texas Tech 1 0 34 10 4 0 208 45 Arizona St. 1 0 27 24 3 1 119 82 Kansas 1 0 41 10 3 1 149 66 Arizona 0 0 0 0 3 0 111 26 BYU 0 0 0 0 3 0 130 16 TCU 0 0 0 0 3 0 125 59 UCF 0 0 0 0 3 0 119 26 Utah 0 1 10 34 3 1 147 59 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 1 121 40 Baylor 0 1 24 27 2 2 138 117 West Virginia 0 1 10 41 2 2 96 85 Colorado 0 1 20 36 1 2 71 70 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 42 95 Kansas St. 0 1 21 24 1 3 97 106

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 19, Oklahoma St. 12

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 34, Utah 10

TCU 35, SMU 24

UCF 34, North Carolina 9

Kansas 41, West Virginia 10

Arizona St. 27, Baylor 24

BYU 34, East Carolina 13

Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26

TCU at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Houston at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

UCF at Kansas St., Noon

Cincinnati at Kansas, Noon

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BYU at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 0 0 0 0 3 0 129 60 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 3 1 140 141 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 2 1 91 128 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 2 2 123 122 Idaho 0 0 0 0 2 2 95 80 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 95 96 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 2 2 77 71 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 114 84 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 93 158 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 3 101 130 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 167 116 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 23 184

Saturday’s Games

Montana 63, Indiana St. 20

Montana St. 17, Mercyhurst 0

N. Arizona 31, Incarnate Word 23

San Jose St. 31, Idaho 28

Idaho St. 90, Lincoln University (CA) 0

E. Washington 52, W. Illinois 31

N. Colorado 26, Houston Christian 23

Stephen F. Austin 35, Cal Poly 17

Weber St. 38, Butler 24

Sacramento St. 45, Cent. Arkansas 16

UC Davis 50, S. Utah 34

Saturday, Sept. 27

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 0 35 28 2 2 91 110 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 3 0 182 31 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 2 2 122 169 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 94 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 103 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 3 99 163 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 92 176 Charleston Southern 0 1 28 35 0 4 38 127 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 4 44 148

Saturday’s Games

Ohio 52, Gardner-Webb 35

William & Mary 34, Charleston Southern 7

S. Illinois 59, SE Missouri 31

Lindenwood (Mo.) 30, Stony Brook 27

E. Washington 52, W. Illinois 31

Missouri St. 42, UT Martin 10

Saturday, Sept. 27

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 1 0 63 10 4 0 219 33 Maryland 1 0 27 10 4 0 130 43 Oregon 1 0 34 14 4 0 203 37 Southern Cal 1 0 33 17 3 0 165 50 Iowa 1 0 38 28 3 1 132 58 Michigan 1 0 30 27 3 1 140 71 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 106 70 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 121 16 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 132 17 Washington 0 0 0 0 3 0 167 55 Illinois 0 1 10 63 3 1 145 85 Nebraska 0 1 27 30 3 1 174 54 Rutgers 0 1 28 38 3 1 167 96 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 37 Purdue 0 1 17 33 2 2 112 106 Wisconsin 0 1 10 27 2 2 83 75 Northwestern 0 1 14 34 1 2 59 64 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 3 43 108

Friday’s Games

Iowa 38, Rutgers 28

Saturday’s Games

Maryland 27, Wisconsin 10

Oregon 41, Oregon St. 7

Michigan 30, Nebraska 27

Notre Dame 56, Purdue 30

Indiana 63, Illinois 10

Washington 59, Washington St. 24

Michigan St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon

Southern Cal at Illinois, Noon

Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 2 0 62 37 4 0 99 51 Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 51 33 3 1 177 142 William & Mary 1 0 28 27 2 2 99 112 NC A&T 1 0 33 30 1 3 81 184 Campbell 1 1 70 79 1 3 97 163 Bryant 0 1 48 50 2 2 120 101 Elon 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 109 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 2 2 95 87 Towson 0 0 0 0 2 2 99 104 Villanova 0 1 33 51 1 2 63 120 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 3 69 105 Hampton 0 1 30 33 1 3 78 115 Stony Brook 0 1 17 31 1 3 85 121 Maine 0 1 27 28 0 4 61 114

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 51, Villanova 33

Dartmouth 27, New Hampshire 20

William & Mary 34, Charleston Southern 7

NC Central 62, NC A&T 20

Howard 34, Hampton 7

ETSU 26, Elon 16

Campbell 50, Bryant 48

Youngstown St. 31, Towson 28

Rhode Island 28, LIU Brooklyn 7

Albany (NY) 13, Cornell 10

Lindenwood (Mo.) 30, Stony Brook 27

Georgia Southern 45, Maine 17

Saturday, Sept. 27

Towson at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Elon, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 1 0 38 16 3 1 124 105 Louisiana Tech 1 0 49 14 3 1 110 57 W. Kentucky 1 0 41 24 3 1 148 91 Jacksonville St. 1 0 34 24 2 2 123 92 New Mexico St. 0 1 14 49 2 1 54 66 FIU 0 1 16 38 2 2 96 109 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 73 100 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 86 131 Liberty 0 1 24 34 1 3 78 95 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 3 66 131 UTEP 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 103 Sam Houston St. 0 1 24 41 0 4 65 171

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 31, Liberty 13

Delaware 38, FIU 16

Kennesaw St. 28, Arkansas St. 21

Marshall 42, Middle Tennessee 28

Jacksonville St. 45, Murray St. 10

Missouri St. 42, UT Martin 10

W. Kentucky 31, Nevada 16

Louisiana Tech 30, Southern Miss. 20

Texas 55, Sam Houston St. 0

Louisiana-Monroe 31, UTEP 25

Saturday, Sept. 27

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 3 1 77 84 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 2 2 77 68

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk St. 28

Merrimack 16, CCSU 14

Saturday, Sept. 27

Delaware St. at Sacred Heart, Noon

Merrimack at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 20 Harvard 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 7 Penn 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 21 Yale 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 10 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 38 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 1 35 42

Friday’s Games

Lafayette 38, Columbia 14

Saturday’s Games

Yale 28, Holy Cross 10

Brown 46, Georgetown 0

San Diego 42, Princeton 35

Dartmouth 27, New Hampshire 20

Harvard 59, Stetson 7

Penn 24, Stonehill 21

Albany (NY) 13, Cornell 10

Saturday, Sept. 27

Cornell at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at CCSU, Noon

Georgetown at Columbia, Noon

Penn at Lehigh, Noon

Princeton at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 1 0 31 28 2 2 103 78 W. Michigan 1 0 14 13 1 3 50 107 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 2 2 86 94 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 2 85 132 Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 2 109 116 Toledo 0 1 13 14 2 2 134 59 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 38 75 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 3 79 116 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 133 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 3 107 159 Kent St. 0 1 28 31 1 3 73 176 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 3 55 103

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 41, Miami (Ohio) 38

Louisville 40, Bowling Green 17

Cent. Michigan 49, Wagner 10

Troy 21, Buffalo 17

E. Michigan 34, Louisiana-Lafayette 31

W. Michigan 14, Toledo 13

Ohio 52, Gardner-Webb 35

Florida St. 66, Kent St. 10

Uconn 31, Ball St. 25

Mississippi St. 38, N. Illinois 10

Akron 51, Duquesne 7

Saturday, Sept. 27

Bowling Green at Ohio, Noon

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 129 91 Howard 0 0 0 0 3 1 89 81 NC Central 0 0 0 0 3 2 158 134 SC State 0 0 0 0 2 2 95 157 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 70 125 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 79 149

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 27, Central St. (Ohio) 0

South Florida 63, SC State 14

Delaware St. 39, St. Francis (Pa.) 10

Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk St. 28

Howard 34, Hampton 7

NC Central 62, NC A&T 20

Saturday, Sept. 27

Norfolk St. at Wagner, Noon

Delaware St. at Sacred Heart, Noon

Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. vs. Miles at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 138 17 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 87 48 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 124 114 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 3 1 162 78 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 135 101 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 99 174 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 2 71 79 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 2 166 89 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 2 86 113 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 72 172

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 38, North Alabama 36

South Dakota 42, Drake 21

Montana 63, Indiana St. 20

North Dakota 58, Valparaiso 7

Youngstown St. 31, Towson 28

Jacksonville St. 45, Murray St. 10

S. Illinois 59, SE Missouri 31

Utah Tech 20, N. Iowa 9

Saturday, Sept. 27

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Mercyhurst at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah St. 1 0 49 30 3 1 147 97 Boise St. 1 0 49 37 2 1 107 85 UNLV 0 0 0 0 4 0 147 113 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 141 79 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 3 1 89 83 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 1 84 66 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 1 47 38 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 36 Air Force 0 2 67 98 1 2 116 111 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 58 72 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 82 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 3 60 108

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 41, Miami (Ohio) 38

San Jose St. 31, Idaho 28

Boise St. 49, Air Force 37

W. Kentucky 31, Nevada 16

Utah St. 48, McNeese St. 7

UTSA 17, Colorado St. 16

Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fresno St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Utah St. at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Air Force, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 1 0 31 7 2 2 92 89 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 3 92 161 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 1 3 56 130 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 132 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 1 3 67 88 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 7 31 0 4 23 144 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 4 47 147

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. 39, St. Francis (Pa.) 10

Penn 24, Stonehill 21

Cent. Michigan 49, Wagner 10

Dayton 17, Robert Morris 14

Montana St. 17, Mercyhurst 0

Akron 51, Duquesne 7

Merrimack 16, CCSU 14

Rhode Island 28, LIU Brooklyn 7

Saturday, Sept. 27

Norfolk St. at Wagner, Noon

New Haven at Duquesne, Noon

Dartmouth at CCSU, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Mercyhurst at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 83 141 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 63 156

Saturday’s Games

Oregon 41, Oregon St. 7

Washington 59, Washington St. 24

Friday, Sept. 26

Houston at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 2 0 62 38 4 0 125 69 Lafayette 1 0 42 37 3 1 129 103 Colgate 1 0 44 21 1 3 124 153 Bucknell 0 1 24 41 2 2 106 141 Georgetown 0 1 37 42 2 2 119 122 Richmond 0 1 14 21 2 2 72 86 Fordham 0 1 21 44 0 4 77 200 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 4 50 75

Friday’s Games

Lafayette 38, Columbia 14

Saturday’s Games

Yale 28, Holy Cross 10

Brown 46, Georgetown 0

Colgate 44, Fordham 21

Richmond 38, VMI 14

Lehigh 41, Bucknell 24

Saturday, Sept. 27

Penn at Lehigh, Noon

Georgetown at Columbia, Noon

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 4 0 172 65 Dayton 0 0 0 0 2 1 69 38 Marist 0 0 0 0 2 1 75 58 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 2 1 85 57 Butler 0 0 0 0 2 2 91 110 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 103 156 San Diego 0 0 0 0 2 2 96 144 Drake 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 86 Davidson 0 0 0 0 1 3 83 178 Stetson 0 0 0 0 1 3 87 166 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 129

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 42, Princeton 35

Presbyterian 76, Bluefield South 3

Harvard 59, Stetson 7

Dayton 17, Robert Morris 14

South Dakota 42, Drake 21

North Dakota 58, Valparaiso 7

Morehead St. 45, Kentucky Christian 28

Davidson 48, Greensboro Pride 0

Weber St. 38, Butler 24

Saturday, Sept. 27

Stetson at Dayton, Noon

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Marist at Butler, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 1 0 44 41 3 0 117 54 LSU 1 0 20 10 4 0 116 37 Mississippi 2 0 71 58 4 0 179 75 Missouri 1 0 29 20 4 0 184 67 Oklahoma 1 0 24 17 4 0 125 36 Vanderbilt 1 0 31 7 4 0 190 51 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 159 47 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 3 0 127 86 Auburn 0 1 17 24 3 1 128 66 Tennessee 0 1 41 44 3 1 214 111 Texas 0 0 0 0 3 1 127 31 Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 128 45 Kentucky 0 1 23 30 2 1 95 69 Arkansas 0 1 35 41 2 2 174 94 South Carolina 0 2 27 60 2 2 89 81 Florida 0 1 10 20 1 3 88 64

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 32, Arkansas 31

Tennessee 56, UAB 24

Mississippi 45, Tulane 10

Oklahoma 24, Auburn 17

Mississippi St. 38, N. Illinois 10

Missouri 29, South Carolina 20

Vanderbilt 70, Georgia St. 21

Miami 26, Florida 7

LSU 56, SE Louisiana 10

Texas 55, Sam Houston St. 0

Saturday, Sept. 27

Notre Dame at Arkansas, Noon

Utah St. at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 2 0 60 21 2 1 70 36 W. Carolina 1 0 50 35 1 3 136 166 The Citadel 1 1 40 51 1 3 53 112 Furman 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 84 ETSU 0 0 0 0 2 2 119 140 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 1 3 114 142 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 3 91 132 Samford 0 2 48 90 0 4 58 166 Wofford 0 1 21 22 0 4 52 90

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech 38, Wofford 6

Mercer 38, The Citadel 0

Richmond 38, VMI 14

W. Carolina 50, Samford 35

ETSU 26, Elon 16

Tarleton St. 52, Chattanooga 24

Saturday, Sept. 27

W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Furman at Samford, 3:30 p.m.

Mercer at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nicholls 1 0 20 6 1 3 53 113 Lamar 0 0 0 0 2 1 51 71 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 2 2 111 107 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 72 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 3 109 105 Incarnate Word 0 1 6 20 1 3 80 120 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 112 133 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 44 173 East Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 150

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona 31, Incarnate Word 23

N. Colorado 26, Houston Christian 23

Grambling St. 31, East Texas A&M 28

Prairie View 27, Northwestern St. 24

LSU 56, SE Louisiana 10

Stephen F. Austin 35, Cal Poly 17

Utah St. 48, McNeese St. 7

Texas State 35, Nicholls 3

Saturday, Sept. 27

Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 3 1 120 111 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 68 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 52 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 91 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 1 3 88 151 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 3 35 149

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 22 21 2 2 87 110 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 123 136 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 2 58 116 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 146 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 41 124 Texas Southern 0 1 21 22 0 3 31 88

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman 35, Edward Waters 9

Grambling St. 31, East Texas A&M 28

Prairie View 27, Northwestern St. 24

Alabama A&M 49, Lane 7

Saturday, Sept. 27

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 1 0 38 20 2 2 58 106 Appalachian St. 0 1 22 38 2 1 76 62 James Madison 0 0 0 0 2 1 90 51 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 2 1 113 59 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 2 120 152 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 2 107 101 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 81 192

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Miss. 1 0 38 22 2 2 113 106 Texas State 0 0 0 0 3 1 145 100 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 1 60 98 Troy 0 0 0 0 2 2 82 92 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 132 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 3 87 110 South Alabama 0 1 20 38 1 3 104 123

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 31, Liberty 13

E. Michigan 34, Louisiana-Lafayette 31

Troy 21, Buffalo 17

Kennesaw St. 28, Arkansas St. 21

Coastal Carolina 38, South Alabama 20

Georgia Southern 45, Maine 17

Marshall 42, Middle Tennessee 28

Louisiana Tech 30, Southern Miss. 20

Vanderbilt 70, Georgia St. 21

Texas State 35, Nicholls 3

Louisiana-Monroe 31, UTEP 25

Saturday, Sept. 27

South Alabama at North Texas, Noon

Georgia Southern at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 1 0 56 10 5 0 239 64 West Georgia 1 0 33 12 4 0 136 56 Abilene Christian 1 0 45 31 2 2 101 128 Austin Peay 0 1 31 45 2 2 127 94 Cent. Arkansas 0 1 10 56 1 3 73 179 E. Kentucky 0 1 12 33 1 3 56 132 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 3 112 144 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 3 156 156 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 81 98

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 38, North Alabama 36

West Georgia 33, E. Kentucky 12

Tarleton St. 52, Chattanooga 24

Utah Tech 20, N. Iowa 9

Abilene Christian 45, Austin Peay 31

Sacramento St. 45, Cent. Arkansas 16

UC Davis 50, S. Utah 34

Saturday, Sept. 27

Utah Tech at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

West Georgia at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Uconn 2 2 151 109 Notre Dame 1 2 120 98 Umass 0 3 43 116

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 56, Purdue 30

Uconn 31, Ball St. 25

Saturday, Sept. 27

Notre Dame at Arkansas, Noon

Uconn at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

