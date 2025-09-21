FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|2
|0
|80
|47
|3
|0
|132
|54
|North Texas
|1
|0
|45
|38
|4
|0
|188
|78
|Rice
|1
|0
|28
|17
|3
|1
|89
|81
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|143
|64
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|127
|86
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|100
|106
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|124
|61
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|124
|104
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|23
|42
|2
|2
|91
|82
|UAB
|0
|1
|24
|38
|2
|2
|131
|164
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|125
|121
|Army
|0
|1
|38
|45
|1
|2
|89
|96
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|91
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|17
|28
|1
|3
|73
|117
___
Thursday’s Games
Rice 28, Charlotte 17
Friday’s Games
Tulsa 19, Oklahoma St. 12
Saturday’s Games
South Florida 63, SC State 14
Memphis 32, Arkansas 31
North Texas 45, Army 38
Tennessee 56, UAB 24
Mississippi 45, Tulane 10
Georgia Tech 45, Temple 24
BYU 34, East Carolina 13
UTSA 17, Colorado St. 16
Thursday, Sept. 25
Army at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
South Alabama at North Texas, Noon
Rice at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at Tulsa, 4 p.m.
Memphis at FAU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|21
|4
|0
|155
|77
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|34
|21
|3
|1
|153
|110
|Virginia
|1
|0
|48
|20
|3
|1
|182
|78
|Duke
|1
|0
|45
|33
|2
|2
|136
|129
|NC State
|1
|1
|67
|69
|3
|1
|126
|117
|Stanford
|1
|1
|50
|68
|1
|3
|73
|118
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|96
|32
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|174
|30
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|119
|48
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|147
|46
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|130
|57
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|24
|34
|2
|1
|76
|53
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|84
|91
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|139
|106
|Boston College
|0
|1
|20
|30
|1
|2
|126
|82
|Clemson
|0
|2
|42
|58
|1
|3
|79
|91
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|95
|119
___
Saturday’s Games
Louisville 40, Bowling Green 17
Syracuse 34, Clemson 21
Virginia Tech 38, Wofford 6
TCU 35, SMU 24
Florida St. 66, Kent St. 10
UCF 34, North Carolina 9
Duke 45, NC State 33
Georgia Tech 45, Temple 24
Virginia 48, Stanford 20
Miami 26, Florida 7
California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 26
Florida St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Louisville at Pittsburgh, Noon
Duke at Syracuse, Noon
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, Noon
California at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|36
|20
|3
|0
|98
|29
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|24
|21
|4
|0
|119
|57
|Texas Tech
|1
|0
|34
|10
|4
|0
|208
|45
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|27
|24
|3
|1
|119
|82
|Kansas
|1
|0
|41
|10
|3
|1
|149
|66
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|111
|26
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|130
|16
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|125
|59
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|119
|26
|Utah
|0
|1
|10
|34
|3
|1
|147
|59
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|121
|40
|Baylor
|0
|1
|24
|27
|2
|2
|138
|117
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|10
|41
|2
|2
|96
|85
|Colorado
|0
|1
|20
|36
|1
|2
|71
|70
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|42
|95
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|1
|3
|97
|106
___
Friday’s Games
Tulsa 19, Oklahoma St. 12
Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech 34, Utah 10
TCU 35, SMU 24
UCF 34, North Carolina 9
Kansas 41, West Virginia 10
Arizona St. 27, Baylor 24
BYU 34, East Carolina 13
Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 26
TCU at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Houston at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
UCF at Kansas St., Noon
Cincinnati at Kansas, Noon
Baylor at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Utah at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
BYU at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|129
|60
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|140
|141
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|91
|128
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|123
|122
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|95
|80
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|95
|96
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|77
|71
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|114
|84
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|93
|158
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|101
|130
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|167
|116
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|184
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana 63, Indiana St. 20
Montana St. 17, Mercyhurst 0
N. Arizona 31, Incarnate Word 23
San Jose St. 31, Idaho 28
Idaho St. 90, Lincoln University (CA) 0
E. Washington 52, W. Illinois 31
N. Colorado 26, Houston Christian 23
Stephen F. Austin 35, Cal Poly 17
Weber St. 38, Butler 24
Sacramento St. 45, Cent. Arkansas 16
UC Davis 50, S. Utah 34
Saturday, Sept. 27
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.
Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Idaho at Montana, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|0
|35
|28
|2
|2
|91
|110
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|182
|31
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|122
|169
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|94
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|103
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|99
|163
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|92
|176
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|28
|35
|0
|4
|38
|127
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|44
|148
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio 52, Gardner-Webb 35
William & Mary 34, Charleston Southern 7
S. Illinois 59, SE Missouri 31
Lindenwood (Mo.) 30, Stony Brook 27
E. Washington 52, W. Illinois 31
Missouri St. 42, UT Martin 10
Saturday, Sept. 27
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|1
|0
|63
|10
|4
|0
|219
|33
|Maryland
|1
|0
|27
|10
|4
|0
|130
|43
|Oregon
|1
|0
|34
|14
|4
|0
|203
|37
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|33
|17
|3
|0
|165
|50
|Iowa
|1
|0
|38
|28
|3
|1
|132
|58
|Michigan
|1
|0
|30
|27
|3
|1
|140
|71
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|106
|70
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|121
|16
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|132
|17
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|167
|55
|Illinois
|0
|1
|10
|63
|3
|1
|145
|85
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|27
|30
|3
|1
|174
|54
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|28
|38
|3
|1
|167
|96
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|37
|Purdue
|0
|1
|17
|33
|2
|2
|112
|106
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|27
|2
|2
|83
|75
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|14
|34
|1
|2
|59
|64
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|43
|108
___
Friday’s Games
Iowa 38, Rutgers 28
Saturday’s Games
Maryland 27, Wisconsin 10
Oregon 41, Oregon St. 7
Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
Notre Dame 56, Purdue 30
Indiana 63, Illinois 10
Washington 59, Washington St. 24
Michigan St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon
Southern Cal at Illinois, Noon
Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
UCLA at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|62
|37
|4
|0
|99
|51
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|51
|33
|3
|1
|177
|142
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|28
|27
|2
|2
|99
|112
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|33
|30
|1
|3
|81
|184
|Campbell
|1
|1
|70
|79
|1
|3
|97
|163
|Bryant
|0
|1
|48
|50
|2
|2
|120
|101
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|125
|109
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|95
|87
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|99
|104
|Villanova
|0
|1
|33
|51
|1
|2
|63
|120
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|69
|105
|Hampton
|0
|1
|30
|33
|1
|3
|78
|115
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|17
|31
|1
|3
|85
|121
|Maine
|0
|1
|27
|28
|0
|4
|61
|114
___
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 51, Villanova 33
Dartmouth 27, New Hampshire 20
William & Mary 34, Charleston Southern 7
NC Central 62, NC A&T 20
Howard 34, Hampton 7
ETSU 26, Elon 16
Campbell 50, Bryant 48
Youngstown St. 31, Towson 28
Rhode Island 28, LIU Brooklyn 7
Albany (NY) 13, Cornell 10
Lindenwood (Mo.) 30, Stony Brook 27
Georgia Southern 45, Maine 17
Saturday, Sept. 27
Towson at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Elon, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
NC A&T at Maine, 3:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|1
|0
|38
|16
|3
|1
|124
|105
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|49
|14
|3
|1
|110
|57
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|41
|24
|3
|1
|148
|91
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|2
|123
|92
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|14
|49
|2
|1
|54
|66
|FIU
|0
|1
|16
|38
|2
|2
|96
|109
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|73
|100
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|86
|131
|Liberty
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|3
|78
|95
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|66
|131
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|93
|103
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|1
|24
|41
|0
|4
|65
|171
___
Saturday’s Games
James Madison 31, Liberty 13
Delaware 38, FIU 16
Kennesaw St. 28, Arkansas St. 21
Marshall 42, Middle Tennessee 28
Jacksonville St. 45, Murray St. 10
Missouri St. 42, UT Martin 10
W. Kentucky 31, Nevada 16
Louisiana Tech 30, Southern Miss. 20
Texas 55, Sam Houston St. 0
Louisiana-Monroe 31, UTEP 25
Saturday, Sept. 27
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|77
|84
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|77
|68
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk St. 28
Merrimack 16, CCSU 14
Saturday, Sept. 27
Delaware St. at Sacred Heart, Noon
Merrimack at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|46
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|20
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|7
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|21
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|10
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|38
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|13
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|42
___
Friday’s Games
Lafayette 38, Columbia 14
Saturday’s Games
Yale 28, Holy Cross 10
Brown 46, Georgetown 0
San Diego 42, Princeton 35
Dartmouth 27, New Hampshire 20
Harvard 59, Stetson 7
Penn 24, Stonehill 21
Albany (NY) 13, Cornell 10
Saturday, Sept. 27
Cornell at Yale, Noon
Dartmouth at CCSU, Noon
Georgetown at Columbia, Noon
Penn at Lehigh, Noon
Princeton at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|2
|103
|78
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|14
|13
|1
|3
|50
|107
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|86
|94
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|85
|132
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|109
|116
|Toledo
|0
|1
|13
|14
|2
|2
|134
|59
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|75
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|79
|116
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|62
|133
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|107
|159
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|3
|73
|176
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|55
|103
___
Saturday’s Games
UNLV 41, Miami (Ohio) 38
Louisville 40, Bowling Green 17
Cent. Michigan 49, Wagner 10
Troy 21, Buffalo 17
E. Michigan 34, Louisiana-Lafayette 31
W. Michigan 14, Toledo 13
Ohio 52, Gardner-Webb 35
Florida St. 66, Kent St. 10
Uconn 31, Ball St. 25
Mississippi St. 38, N. Illinois 10
Akron 51, Duquesne 7
Saturday, Sept. 27
Bowling Green at Ohio, Noon
E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Uconn at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Akron at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|129
|91
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|89
|81
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|158
|134
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|95
|157
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|70
|125
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|79
|149
___
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. 27, Central St. (Ohio) 0
South Florida 63, SC State 14
Delaware St. 39, St. Francis (Pa.) 10
Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk St. 28
Howard 34, Hampton 7
NC Central 62, NC A&T 20
Saturday, Sept. 27
Norfolk St. at Wagner, Noon
Delaware St. at Sacred Heart, Noon
Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Morgan St. vs. Miles at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|138
|17
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|87
|48
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|124
|114
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|162
|78
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|135
|101
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|99
|174
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|71
|79
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|166
|89
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|86
|113
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|72
|172
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 38, North Alabama 36
South Dakota 42, Drake 21
Montana 63, Indiana St. 20
North Dakota 58, Valparaiso 7
Youngstown St. 31, Towson 28
Jacksonville St. 45, Murray St. 10
S. Illinois 59, SE Missouri 31
Utah Tech 20, N. Iowa 9
Saturday, Sept. 27
South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Mercyhurst at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|1
|0
|49
|30
|3
|1
|147
|97
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|49
|37
|2
|1
|107
|85
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|147
|113
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|141
|79
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|89
|83
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|66
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|47
|38
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|36
|Air Force
|0
|2
|67
|98
|1
|2
|116
|111
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|58
|72
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|82
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|60
|108
___
Saturday’s Games
UNLV 41, Miami (Ohio) 38
San Jose St. 31, Idaho 28
Boise St. 49, Air Force 37
W. Kentucky 31, Nevada 16
Utah St. 48, McNeese St. 7
UTSA 17, Colorado St. 16
Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.
California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fresno St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Utah St. at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m.
San Diego St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Air Force, 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|1
|0
|31
|7
|2
|2
|92
|89
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|92
|161
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|56
|130
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|62
|132
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|67
|88
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|7
|31
|0
|4
|23
|144
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|47
|147
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. 39, St. Francis (Pa.) 10
Penn 24, Stonehill 21
Cent. Michigan 49, Wagner 10
Dayton 17, Robert Morris 14
Montana St. 17, Mercyhurst 0
Akron 51, Duquesne 7
Merrimack 16, CCSU 14
Rhode Island 28, LIU Brooklyn 7
Saturday, Sept. 27
Norfolk St. at Wagner, Noon
New Haven at Duquesne, Noon
Dartmouth at CCSU, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Mercyhurst at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|83
|141
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|63
|156
___
Saturday’s Games
Oregon 41, Oregon St. 7
Washington 59, Washington St. 24
Friday, Sept. 26
Houston at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|2
|0
|62
|38
|4
|0
|125
|69
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|42
|37
|3
|1
|129
|103
|Colgate
|1
|0
|44
|21
|1
|3
|124
|153
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|24
|41
|2
|2
|106
|141
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|37
|42
|2
|2
|119
|122
|Richmond
|0
|1
|14
|21
|2
|2
|72
|86
|Fordham
|0
|1
|21
|44
|0
|4
|77
|200
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|50
|75
___
Friday’s Games
Lafayette 38, Columbia 14
Saturday’s Games
Yale 28, Holy Cross 10
Brown 46, Georgetown 0
Colgate 44, Fordham 21
Richmond 38, VMI 14
Lehigh 41, Bucknell 24
Saturday, Sept. 27
Penn at Lehigh, Noon
Georgetown at Columbia, Noon
Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|172
|65
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|69
|38
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|75
|58
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|85
|57
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|91
|110
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|103
|156
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|96
|144
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|86
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|83
|178
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|87
|166
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|111
|129
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego 42, Princeton 35
Presbyterian 76, Bluefield South 3
Harvard 59, Stetson 7
Dayton 17, Robert Morris 14
South Dakota 42, Drake 21
North Dakota 58, Valparaiso 7
Morehead St. 45, Kentucky Christian 28
Davidson 48, Greensboro Pride 0
Weber St. 38, Butler 24
Saturday, Sept. 27
Stetson at Dayton, Noon
Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Marist at Butler, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|44
|41
|3
|0
|117
|54
|LSU
|1
|0
|20
|10
|4
|0
|116
|37
|Mississippi
|2
|0
|71
|58
|4
|0
|179
|75
|Missouri
|1
|0
|29
|20
|4
|0
|184
|67
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|24
|17
|4
|0
|125
|36
|Vanderbilt
|1
|0
|31
|7
|4
|0
|190
|51
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|159
|47
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|127
|86
|Auburn
|0
|1
|17
|24
|3
|1
|128
|66
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|41
|44
|3
|1
|214
|111
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|127
|31
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|128
|45
|Kentucky
|0
|1
|23
|30
|2
|1
|95
|69
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|35
|41
|2
|2
|174
|94
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|27
|60
|2
|2
|89
|81
|Florida
|0
|1
|10
|20
|1
|3
|88
|64
___
Saturday’s Games
Memphis 32, Arkansas 31
Tennessee 56, UAB 24
Mississippi 45, Tulane 10
Oklahoma 24, Auburn 17
Mississippi St. 38, N. Illinois 10
Missouri 29, South Carolina 20
Vanderbilt 70, Georgia St. 21
Miami 26, Florida 7
LSU 56, SE Louisiana 10
Texas 55, Sam Houston St. 0
Saturday, Sept. 27
Notre Dame at Arkansas, Noon
Utah St. at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|2
|0
|60
|21
|2
|1
|70
|36
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|50
|35
|1
|3
|136
|166
|The Citadel
|1
|1
|40
|51
|1
|3
|53
|112
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|84
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|119
|140
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|114
|142
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|91
|132
|Samford
|0
|2
|48
|90
|0
|4
|58
|166
|Wofford
|0
|1
|21
|22
|0
|4
|52
|90
___
Saturday’s Games
Virginia Tech 38, Wofford 6
Mercer 38, The Citadel 0
Richmond 38, VMI 14
W. Carolina 50, Samford 35
ETSU 26, Elon 16
Tarleton St. 52, Chattanooga 24
Saturday, Sept. 27
W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
Furman at Samford, 3:30 p.m.
Mercer at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|20
|6
|1
|3
|53
|113
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|51
|71
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|111
|107
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|118
|72
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|109
|105
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|6
|20
|1
|3
|80
|120
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|112
|133
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|44
|173
|East Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|150
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Arizona 31, Incarnate Word 23
N. Colorado 26, Houston Christian 23
Grambling St. 31, East Texas A&M 28
Prairie View 27, Northwestern St. 24
LSU 56, SE Louisiana 10
Stephen F. Austin 35, Cal Poly 17
Utah St. 48, McNeese St. 7
Texas State 35, Nicholls 3
Saturday, Sept. 27
Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|120
|111
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|68
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|52
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|91
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|88
|151
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|149
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|22
|21
|2
|2
|87
|110
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|123
|136
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|58
|116
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|62
|146
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|124
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|21
|22
|0
|3
|31
|88
___
Saturday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman 35, Edward Waters 9
Grambling St. 31, East Texas A&M 28
Prairie View 27, Northwestern St. 24
Alabama A&M 49, Lane 7
Saturday, Sept. 27
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|38
|20
|2
|2
|58
|106
|Appalachian St.
|0
|1
|22
|38
|2
|1
|76
|62
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|90
|51
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|113
|59
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|120
|152
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|107
|101
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|81
|192
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss.
|1
|0
|38
|22
|2
|2
|113
|106
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|145
|100
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|60
|98
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|82
|92
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|93
|132
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|87
|110
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|20
|38
|1
|3
|104
|123
___
Saturday’s Games
James Madison 31, Liberty 13
E. Michigan 34, Louisiana-Lafayette 31
Troy 21, Buffalo 17
Kennesaw St. 28, Arkansas St. 21
Coastal Carolina 38, South Alabama 20
Georgia Southern 45, Maine 17
Marshall 42, Middle Tennessee 28
Louisiana Tech 30, Southern Miss. 20
Vanderbilt 70, Georgia St. 21
Texas State 35, Nicholls 3
Louisiana-Monroe 31, UTEP 25
Saturday, Sept. 27
South Alabama at North Texas, Noon
Georgia Southern at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|56
|10
|5
|0
|239
|64
|West Georgia
|1
|0
|33
|12
|4
|0
|136
|56
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|45
|31
|2
|2
|101
|128
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|31
|45
|2
|2
|127
|94
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|1
|10
|56
|1
|3
|73
|179
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|12
|33
|1
|3
|56
|132
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|112
|144
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|156
|156
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|81
|98
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 38, North Alabama 36
West Georgia 33, E. Kentucky 12
Tarleton St. 52, Chattanooga 24
Utah Tech 20, N. Iowa 9
Abilene Christian 45, Austin Peay 31
Sacramento St. 45, Cent. Arkansas 16
UC Davis 50, S. Utah 34
Saturday, Sept. 27
Utah Tech at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.
West Georgia at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Uconn
|2
|2
|151
|109
|Notre Dame
|1
|2
|120
|98
|Umass
|0
|3
|43
|116
___
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame 56, Purdue 30
Uconn 31, Ball St. 25
Saturday, Sept. 27
Notre Dame at Arkansas, Noon
Uconn at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.