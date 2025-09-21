FBC Glance

Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 21, 2025, 1:32 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Navy 2 0 80 47 3 0 132 54
North Texas 1 0 45 38 4 0 188 78
Rice 1 0 28 17 3 1 89 81
Memphis 0 0 0 0 4 0 143 64
South Florida 0 0 0 0 3 1 127 86
Tulane 0 0 0 0 3 1 100 106
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 2 124 61
Temple 0 0 0 0 2 2 124 104
Tulsa 0 1 23 42 2 2 91 82
UAB 0 1 24 38 2 2 131 164
UTSA 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 121
Army 0 1 38 45 1 2 89 96
FAU 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 91
Charlotte 0 1 17 28 1 3 73 117

___

Thursday’s Games

Rice 28, Charlotte 17

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 19, Oklahoma St. 12

Saturday’s Games

South Florida 63, SC State 14

Memphis 32, Arkansas 31

North Texas 45, Army 38

Tennessee 56, UAB 24

Mississippi 45, Tulane 10

Georgia Tech 45, Temple 24

BYU 34, East Carolina 13

UTSA 17, Colorado St. 16

Thursday, Sept. 25

Army at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

South Alabama at North Texas, Noon

Rice at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Memphis at FAU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia Tech 1 0 24 21 4 0 155 77
Syracuse 1 0 34 21 3 1 153 110
Virginia 1 0 48 20 3 1 182 78
Duke 1 0 45 33 2 2 136 129
NC State 1 1 67 69 3 1 126 117
Stanford 1 1 50 68 1 3 73 118
California 0 0 0 0 3 0 96 32
Florida St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 174 30
Louisville 0 0 0 0 3 0 119 48
Miami 0 0 0 0 4 0 147 46
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 2 1 130 57
Wake Forest 0 1 24 34 2 1 76 53
North Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 2 84 91
SMU 0 0 0 0 2 2 139 106
Boston College 0 1 20 30 1 2 126 82
Clemson 0 2 42 58 1 3 79 91
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 95 119

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 40, Bowling Green 17

Syracuse 34, Clemson 21

Virginia Tech 38, Wofford 6

TCU 35, SMU 24

Florida St. 66, Kent St. 10

UCF 34, North Carolina 9

Duke 45, NC State 33

Georgia Tech 45, Temple 24

Virginia 48, Stanford 20

Miami 26, Florida 7

California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26

Florida St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Louisville at Pittsburgh, Noon

Duke at Syracuse, Noon

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, Noon

California at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Houston 1 0 36 20 3 0 98 29
Iowa St. 1 0 24 21 4 0 119 57
Texas Tech 1 0 34 10 4 0 208 45
Arizona St. 1 0 27 24 3 1 119 82
Kansas 1 0 41 10 3 1 149 66
Arizona 0 0 0 0 3 0 111 26
BYU 0 0 0 0 3 0 130 16
TCU 0 0 0 0 3 0 125 59
UCF 0 0 0 0 3 0 119 26
Utah 0 1 10 34 3 1 147 59
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 1 121 40
Baylor 0 1 24 27 2 2 138 117
West Virginia 0 1 10 41 2 2 96 85
Colorado 0 1 20 36 1 2 71 70
Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 42 95
Kansas St. 0 1 21 24 1 3 97 106

___

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 19, Oklahoma St. 12

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 34, Utah 10

TCU 35, SMU 24

UCF 34, North Carolina 9

Kansas 41, West Virginia 10

Arizona St. 27, Baylor 24

BYU 34, East Carolina 13

Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26

TCU at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Houston at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

UCF at Kansas St., Noon

Cincinnati at Kansas, Noon

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BYU at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana 0 0 0 0 3 0 129 60
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 3 1 140 141
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 2 1 91 128
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 2 2 123 122
Idaho 0 0 0 0 2 2 95 80
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 95 96
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 2 2 77 71
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 114 84
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 93 158
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 3 101 130
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 167 116
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 23 184

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana 63, Indiana St. 20

Montana St. 17, Mercyhurst 0

N. Arizona 31, Incarnate Word 23

San Jose St. 31, Idaho 28

Idaho St. 90, Lincoln University (CA) 0

E. Washington 52, W. Illinois 31

N. Colorado 26, Houston Christian 23

Stephen F. Austin 35, Cal Poly 17

Weber St. 38, Butler 24

Sacramento St. 45, Cent. Arkansas 16

UC Davis 50, S. Utah 34

Saturday, Sept. 27

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 0 35 28 2 2 91 110
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 3 0 182 31
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 2 2 122 169
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 94
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 103
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 3 99 163
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 92 176
Charleston Southern 0 1 28 35 0 4 38 127
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 4 44 148

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio 52, Gardner-Webb 35

William & Mary 34, Charleston Southern 7

S. Illinois 59, SE Missouri 31

Lindenwood (Mo.) 30, Stony Brook 27

E. Washington 52, W. Illinois 31

Missouri St. 42, UT Martin 10

Saturday, Sept. 27

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 1 0 63 10 4 0 219 33
Maryland 1 0 27 10 4 0 130 43
Oregon 1 0 34 14 4 0 203 37
Southern Cal 1 0 33 17 3 0 165 50
Iowa 1 0 38 28 3 1 132 58
Michigan 1 0 30 27 3 1 140 71
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 106 70
Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 121 16
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 132 17
Washington 0 0 0 0 3 0 167 55
Illinois 0 1 10 63 3 1 145 85
Nebraska 0 1 27 30 3 1 174 54
Rutgers 0 1 28 38 3 1 167 96
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 37
Purdue 0 1 17 33 2 2 112 106
Wisconsin 0 1 10 27 2 2 83 75
Northwestern 0 1 14 34 1 2 59 64
UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 3 43 108

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa 38, Rutgers 28

Saturday’s Games

Maryland 27, Wisconsin 10

Oregon 41, Oregon St. 7

Michigan 30, Nebraska 27

Notre Dame 56, Purdue 30

Indiana 63, Illinois 10

Washington 59, Washington St. 24

Michigan St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon

Southern Cal at Illinois, Noon

Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Rhode Island 2 0 62 37 4 0 99 51
Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 51 33 3 1 177 142
William & Mary 1 0 28 27 2 2 99 112
NC A&T 1 0 33 30 1 3 81 184
Campbell 1 1 70 79 1 3 97 163
Bryant 0 1 48 50 2 2 120 101
Elon 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 109
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 2 2 95 87
Towson 0 0 0 0 2 2 99 104
Villanova 0 1 33 51 1 2 63 120
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 3 69 105
Hampton 0 1 30 33 1 3 78 115
Stony Brook 0 1 17 31 1 3 85 121
Maine 0 1 27 28 0 4 61 114

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 51, Villanova 33

Dartmouth 27, New Hampshire 20

William & Mary 34, Charleston Southern 7

NC Central 62, NC A&T 20

Howard 34, Hampton 7

ETSU 26, Elon 16

Campbell 50, Bryant 48

Youngstown St. 31, Towson 28

Rhode Island 28, LIU Brooklyn 7

Albany (NY) 13, Cornell 10

Lindenwood (Mo.) 30, Stony Brook 27

Georgia Southern 45, Maine 17

Saturday, Sept. 27

Towson at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Elon, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 1 0 38 16 3 1 124 105
Louisiana Tech 1 0 49 14 3 1 110 57
W. Kentucky 1 0 41 24 3 1 148 91
Jacksonville St. 1 0 34 24 2 2 123 92
New Mexico St. 0 1 14 49 2 1 54 66
FIU 0 1 16 38 2 2 96 109
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 73 100
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 86 131
Liberty 0 1 24 34 1 3 78 95
Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 3 66 131
UTEP 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 103
Sam Houston St. 0 1 24 41 0 4 65 171

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 31, Liberty 13

Delaware 38, FIU 16

Kennesaw St. 28, Arkansas St. 21

Marshall 42, Middle Tennessee 28

Jacksonville St. 45, Murray St. 10

Missouri St. 42, UT Martin 10

W. Kentucky 31, Nevada 16

Louisiana Tech 30, Southern Miss. 20

Texas 55, Sam Houston St. 0

Louisiana-Monroe 31, UTEP 25

Saturday, Sept. 27

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 3 1 77 84
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 2 2 77 68

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk St. 28

Merrimack 16, CCSU 14

Saturday, Sept. 27

Delaware St. at Sacred Heart, Noon

Merrimack at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 20
Harvard 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 7
Penn 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 21
Yale 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 10
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 38
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 1 35 42

___

Friday’s Games

Lafayette 38, Columbia 14

Saturday’s Games

Yale 28, Holy Cross 10

Brown 46, Georgetown 0

San Diego 42, Princeton 35

Dartmouth 27, New Hampshire 20

Harvard 59, Stetson 7

Penn 24, Stonehill 21

Albany (NY) 13, Cornell 10

Saturday, Sept. 27

Cornell at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at CCSU, Noon

Georgetown at Columbia, Noon

Penn at Lehigh, Noon

Princeton at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 31 28 2 2 103 78
W. Michigan 1 0 14 13 1 3 50 107
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 2 2 86 94
Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 2 85 132
Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 2 109 116
Toledo 0 1 13 14 2 2 134 59
N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 38 75
Akron 0 0 0 0 1 3 79 116
Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 133
E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 3 107 159
Kent St. 0 1 28 31 1 3 73 176
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 3 55 103

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 41, Miami (Ohio) 38

Louisville 40, Bowling Green 17

Cent. Michigan 49, Wagner 10

Troy 21, Buffalo 17

E. Michigan 34, Louisiana-Lafayette 31

W. Michigan 14, Toledo 13

Ohio 52, Gardner-Webb 35

Florida St. 66, Kent St. 10

Uconn 31, Ball St. 25

Mississippi St. 38, N. Illinois 10

Akron 51, Duquesne 7

Saturday, Sept. 27

Bowling Green at Ohio, Noon

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 129 91
Howard 0 0 0 0 3 1 89 81
NC Central 0 0 0 0 3 2 158 134
SC State 0 0 0 0 2 2 95 157
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 70 125
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 79 149

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 27, Central St. (Ohio) 0

South Florida 63, SC State 14

Delaware St. 39, St. Francis (Pa.) 10

Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk St. 28

Howard 34, Hampton 7

NC Central 62, NC A&T 20

Saturday, Sept. 27

Norfolk St. at Wagner, Noon

Delaware St. at Sacred Heart, Noon

Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. vs. Miles at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 138 17
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 87 48
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 124 114
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 3 1 162 78
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 135 101
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 99 174
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 2 71 79
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 2 166 89
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 2 86 113
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 72 172

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 38, North Alabama 36

South Dakota 42, Drake 21

Montana 63, Indiana St. 20

North Dakota 58, Valparaiso 7

Youngstown St. 31, Towson 28

Jacksonville St. 45, Murray St. 10

S. Illinois 59, SE Missouri 31

Utah Tech 20, N. Iowa 9

Saturday, Sept. 27

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Mercyhurst at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah St. 1 0 49 30 3 1 147 97
Boise St. 1 0 49 37 2 1 107 85
UNLV 0 0 0 0 4 0 147 113
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 141 79
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 3 1 89 83
New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 1 84 66
Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 1 47 38
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 36
Air Force 0 2 67 98 1 2 116 111
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 58 72
San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 82
Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 3 60 108

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 41, Miami (Ohio) 38

San Jose St. 31, Idaho 28

Boise St. 49, Air Force 37

W. Kentucky 31, Nevada 16

Utah St. 48, McNeese St. 7

UTSA 17, Colorado St. 16

Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fresno St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Utah St. at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Air Force, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 1 0 31 7 2 2 92 89
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 3 92 161
LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 1 3 56 130
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 132
Stonehill 0 0 0 0 1 3 67 88
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 7 31 0 4 23 144
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 4 47 147

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. 39, St. Francis (Pa.) 10

Penn 24, Stonehill 21

Cent. Michigan 49, Wagner 10

Dayton 17, Robert Morris 14

Montana St. 17, Mercyhurst 0

Akron 51, Duquesne 7

Merrimack 16, CCSU 14

Rhode Island 28, LIU Brooklyn 7

Saturday, Sept. 27

Norfolk St. at Wagner, Noon

New Haven at Duquesne, Noon

Dartmouth at CCSU, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Mercyhurst at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 83 141
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 63 156

___

Saturday’s Games

Oregon 41, Oregon St. 7

Washington 59, Washington St. 24

Friday, Sept. 26

Houston at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lehigh 2 0 62 38 4 0 125 69
Lafayette 1 0 42 37 3 1 129 103
Colgate 1 0 44 21 1 3 124 153
Bucknell 0 1 24 41 2 2 106 141
Georgetown 0 1 37 42 2 2 119 122
Richmond 0 1 14 21 2 2 72 86
Fordham 0 1 21 44 0 4 77 200
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 4 50 75

___

Friday’s Games

Lafayette 38, Columbia 14

Saturday’s Games

Yale 28, Holy Cross 10

Brown 46, Georgetown 0

Colgate 44, Fordham 21

Richmond 38, VMI 14

Lehigh 41, Bucknell 24

Saturday, Sept. 27

Penn at Lehigh, Noon

Georgetown at Columbia, Noon

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 4 0 172 65
Dayton 0 0 0 0 2 1 69 38
Marist 0 0 0 0 2 1 75 58
St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 2 1 85 57
Butler 0 0 0 0 2 2 91 110
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 103 156
San Diego 0 0 0 0 2 2 96 144
Drake 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 86
Davidson 0 0 0 0 1 3 83 178
Stetson 0 0 0 0 1 3 87 166
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 129

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 42, Princeton 35

Presbyterian 76, Bluefield South 3

Harvard 59, Stetson 7

Dayton 17, Robert Morris 14

South Dakota 42, Drake 21

North Dakota 58, Valparaiso 7

Morehead St. 45, Kentucky Christian 28

Davidson 48, Greensboro Pride 0

Weber St. 38, Butler 24

Saturday, Sept. 27

Stetson at Dayton, Noon

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Marist at Butler, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 1 0 44 41 3 0 117 54
LSU 1 0 20 10 4 0 116 37
Mississippi 2 0 71 58 4 0 179 75
Missouri 1 0 29 20 4 0 184 67
Oklahoma 1 0 24 17 4 0 125 36
Vanderbilt 1 0 31 7 4 0 190 51
Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 159 47
Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 3 0 127 86
Auburn 0 1 17 24 3 1 128 66
Tennessee 0 1 41 44 3 1 214 111
Texas 0 0 0 0 3 1 127 31
Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 128 45
Kentucky 0 1 23 30 2 1 95 69
Arkansas 0 1 35 41 2 2 174 94
South Carolina 0 2 27 60 2 2 89 81
Florida 0 1 10 20 1 3 88 64

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 32, Arkansas 31

Tennessee 56, UAB 24

Mississippi 45, Tulane 10

Oklahoma 24, Auburn 17

Mississippi St. 38, N. Illinois 10

Missouri 29, South Carolina 20

Vanderbilt 70, Georgia St. 21

Miami 26, Florida 7

LSU 56, SE Louisiana 10

Texas 55, Sam Houston St. 0

Saturday, Sept. 27

Notre Dame at Arkansas, Noon

Utah St. at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 2 0 60 21 2 1 70 36
W. Carolina 1 0 50 35 1 3 136 166
The Citadel 1 1 40 51 1 3 53 112
Furman 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 84
ETSU 0 0 0 0 2 2 119 140
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 1 3 114 142
VMI 0 0 0 0 1 3 91 132
Samford 0 2 48 90 0 4 58 166
Wofford 0 1 21 22 0 4 52 90

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech 38, Wofford 6

Mercer 38, The Citadel 0

Richmond 38, VMI 14

W. Carolina 50, Samford 35

ETSU 26, Elon 16

Tarleton St. 52, Chattanooga 24

Saturday, Sept. 27

W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Furman at Samford, 3:30 p.m.

Mercer at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Nicholls 1 0 20 6 1 3 53 113
Lamar 0 0 0 0 2 1 51 71
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 2 2 111 107
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 72
Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 3 109 105
Incarnate Word 0 1 6 20 1 3 80 120
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 112 133
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 44 173
East Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 150

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona 31, Incarnate Word 23

N. Colorado 26, Houston Christian 23

Grambling St. 31, East Texas A&M 28

Prairie View 27, Northwestern St. 24

LSU 56, SE Louisiana 10

Stephen F. Austin 35, Cal Poly 17

Utah St. 48, McNeese St. 7

Texas State 35, Nicholls 3

Saturday, Sept. 27

Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 3 1 120 111
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 68
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 52
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 91
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 1 3 88 151
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 3 35 149

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 1 0 22 21 2 2 87 110
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 123 136
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 2 58 116
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 146
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 41 124
Texas Southern 0 1 21 22 0 3 31 88

___

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman 35, Edward Waters 9

Grambling St. 31, East Texas A&M 28

Prairie View 27, Northwestern St. 24

Alabama A&M 49, Lane 7

Saturday, Sept. 27

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 1 0 38 20 2 2 58 106
Appalachian St. 0 1 22 38 2 1 76 62
James Madison 0 0 0 0 2 1 90 51
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 2 1 113 59
Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 2 120 152
Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 2 107 101
Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 81 192

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Miss. 1 0 38 22 2 2 113 106
Texas State 0 0 0 0 3 1 145 100
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 1 60 98
Troy 0 0 0 0 2 2 82 92
Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 132
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 3 87 110
South Alabama 0 1 20 38 1 3 104 123

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 31, Liberty 13

E. Michigan 34, Louisiana-Lafayette 31

Troy 21, Buffalo 17

Kennesaw St. 28, Arkansas St. 21

Coastal Carolina 38, South Alabama 20

Georgia Southern 45, Maine 17

Marshall 42, Middle Tennessee 28

Louisiana Tech 30, Southern Miss. 20

Vanderbilt 70, Georgia St. 21

Texas State 35, Nicholls 3

Louisiana-Monroe 31, UTEP 25

Saturday, Sept. 27

South Alabama at North Texas, Noon

Georgia Southern at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 1 0 56 10 5 0 239 64
West Georgia 1 0 33 12 4 0 136 56
Abilene Christian 1 0 45 31 2 2 101 128
Austin Peay 0 1 31 45 2 2 127 94
Cent. Arkansas 0 1 10 56 1 3 73 179
E. Kentucky 0 1 12 33 1 3 56 132
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 3 112 144
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 3 156 156
Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 81 98

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 38, North Alabama 36

West Georgia 33, E. Kentucky 12

Tarleton St. 52, Chattanooga 24

Utah Tech 20, N. Iowa 9

Abilene Christian 45, Austin Peay 31

Sacramento St. 45, Cent. Arkansas 16

UC Davis 50, S. Utah 34

Saturday, Sept. 27

Utah Tech at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

West Georgia at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Uconn 2 2 151 109
Notre Dame 1 2 120 98
Umass 0 3 43 116

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 56, Purdue 30

Uconn 31, Ball St. 25

Saturday, Sept. 27

Notre Dame at Arkansas, Noon

Uconn at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

