FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 2 0 80…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 2 0 80 47 3 0 132 54 Memphis 0 0 0 0 3 0 111 33 North Texas 0 0 0 0 3 0 143 40 Tulane 0 0 0 0 3 0 90 61 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 1 111 27 Rice 0 0 0 0 2 1 61 64 South Florida 0 0 0 0 2 1 64 72 Temple 0 0 0 0 2 1 100 59 UAB 0 1 24 38 2 1 107 108 Army 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 51 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 89 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 91 Tulsa 0 1 23 42 1 2 72 70 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 2 108 105

___

Thursday’s Games

Rice at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SC State at South Florida, Noon

Arkansas at Memphis, Noon

North Texas at Army, Noon

UAB at Tennessee, 12:45 p.m.

Tulane at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m.

BYU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 25

Army at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

South Alabama at North Texas, Noon

Memphis at FAU, TBA

Tulane at Tulsa, TBA

Rice at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Tech 1 0 24 21 3 0 110 53 NC State 1 0 34 24 3 0 93 72 Stanford 1 0 30 20 1 2 53 70 California 0 0 0 0 3 0 96 32 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 20 Louisville 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 31 Miami 0 0 0 0 3 0 121 39 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 1 75 57 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 2 1 130 57 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 1 115 71 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 2 1 119 89 Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 134 58 Wake Forest 0 1 24 34 2 1 76 53 Boston College 0 1 20 30 1 2 126 82 Clemson 0 1 21 24 1 2 58 57 Duke 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 96 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 3 57 113

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Louisville, Noon

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon

Wofford at Virginia Tech, Noon

SMU at TCU, Noon

Kent St. at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Duke, 4 p.m.

Temple at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Stanford at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26

Florida St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Louisville at Pittsburgh, Noon

Duke at Syracuse, Noon

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, Noon

California at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston 1 0 36 20 3 0 98 29 Iowa St. 1 0 24 21 4 0 119 57 Arizona 0 0 0 0 3 0 111 26 BYU 0 0 0 0 2 0 96 3 TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 90 35 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 3 0 174 35 UCF 0 0 0 0 2 0 85 17 Utah 0 0 0 0 3 0 137 25 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 92 58 Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 1 114 90 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 1 121 40 Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 56 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 44 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 76 Colorado 0 1 20 36 1 2 71 70 Kansas St. 0 1 21 24 1 3 97 106

___

Friday’s Games

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech at Utah, Noon

SMU at TCU, Noon

North Carolina at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 6 p.m.

Arizona St. at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26

TCU at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Houston at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

UCF at Kansas St., Noon

Cincinnati at Kansas, Noon

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BYU at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 40 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 2 1 106 87 Idaho 0 0 0 0 2 1 67 49 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 118 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 94 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 78 96 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 2 51 48 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 69 68 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 134 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 3 49 99 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 77 116 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 23 184

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

Idaho at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Butler at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 0 35 28 1 2 61 83 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 3 0 182 31 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 2 1 87 117 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 94 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 104 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 103 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 61 124 Charleston Southern 0 1 28 35 0 3 31 93 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 3 34 106

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 1 0 34 14 3 0 162 30 Southern Cal 1 0 33 17 3 0 165 50 Illinois 0 0 0 0 3 0 135 22 Indiana 0 0 0 0 3 0 156 23 Maryland 0 0 0 0 3 0 103 33 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 106 70 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 3 0 147 24 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 121 16 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 132 17 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 3 0 139 58 Washington 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 31 Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 1 94 30 Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 44 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 37 Purdue 0 1 17 33 2 1 82 50 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 1 73 48 Northwestern 0 1 14 34 1 2 59 64 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 3 43 108

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maryland at Wisconsin, Noon

Oregon St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon

Southern Cal at Illinois, Noon

Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 2 0 62 37 3 0 71 44 NC A&T 1 0 33 30 1 2 61 122 William & Mary 1 0 28 27 1 2 65 105 Bryant 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 51 Elon 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 83 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 2 1 126 109 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 2 1 75 60 Towson 0 0 0 0 2 1 71 73 Villanova 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 69 Hampton 0 1 30 33 1 2 71 81 Stony Brook 0 1 17 31 1 2 58 91 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 3 56 95 Campbell 0 1 20 31 0 3 47 115 Maine 0 1 27 28 0 3 44 69

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 4 p.m.

Elon at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

Bryant at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.

Maine at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Towson at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Elon, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana Tech 1 0 49 14 2 1 80 37 W. Kentucky 1 0 41 24 2 1 117 75 Jacksonville St. 1 0 34 24 1 2 78 82 Delaware 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 89 FIU 0 0 0 0 2 1 80 71 New Mexico St. 0 1 14 49 2 1 54 66 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 45 79 Liberty 0 1 24 34 1 2 65 64 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 2 38 89 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 44 121 UTEP 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 72 Sam Houston St. 0 1 24 41 0 3 65 116

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at FIU, 6 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 1 46 56 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 2 61 54

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

CCSU at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Delaware St. at Sacred Heart, Noon

Merrimack at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Columbia at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Georgetown at Brown, Noon

San Diego at Princeton, Noon

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Penn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Cornell at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at CCSU, Noon

Georgetown at Columbia, Noon

Penn at Lehigh, Noon

Princeton at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 1 0 31 28 2 1 86 57 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 2 1 69 54 Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 1 121 45 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 28 37 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 37 102 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 2 36 122 Kent St. 0 1 28 31 1 2 63 110 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 2 57 81 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 3 28 109 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 3 73 128 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 62 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 3 36 94

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Bowling Green at Louisville, Noon

Wagner at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Troy at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Duquesne at Akron, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Bowling Green at Ohio, Noon

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 90 81 Howard 0 0 0 0 2 1 55 74 SC State 0 0 0 0 2 1 81 94 NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 2 96 114 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 51 118 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 43 125

___

Saturday’s Games

Central St. (Ohio) at Morgan St., Noon

SC State at South Florida, Noon

Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 4 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Norfolk St. at Wagner, Noon

Delaware St. at Sacred Heart, Noon

Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. vs. Miles at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 138 17 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 87 48 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 78 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 79 111 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 1 62 59 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 47 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 104 73 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 2 108 82 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 2 44 92 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 62 127

___

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Drake at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Mercyhurst at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah St. 1 0 49 30 2 1 99 90 UNLV 0 0 0 0 3 0 106 75 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 141 79 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 3 1 89 83 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 1 84 66 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 1 47 38 Air Force 0 1 30 49 1 1 79 62 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 48 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 55 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 36 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 2 44 77 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 54

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Idaho at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Boise St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

Nevada at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

UTSA at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fresno St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Utah St. at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Air Force, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 1 0 31 7 2 1 78 73 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 2 85 110 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 1 2 49 102 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 115 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 1 2 46 64 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 7 31 0 3 13 105 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 98

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Penn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Duquesne at Akron, 6 p.m.

CCSU at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Norfolk St. at Wagner, Noon

New Haven at Duquesne, Noon

Dartmouth at CCSU, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Mercyhurst at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 59 82 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 56 115

___

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.

Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26

Houston at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 1 0 21 14 3 0 84 45 Lafayette 1 0 42 37 2 1 91 89 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 2 1 82 100 Georgetown 0 1 37 42 2 1 119 76 Richmond 0 1 14 21 1 2 34 72 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 3 80 132 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 3 56 156 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 3 40 47

___

Friday’s Games

Columbia at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Georgetown at Brown, Noon

Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.

VMI at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Penn at Lehigh, Noon

Georgetown at Columbia, Noon

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 3 0 96 62 Butler 0 0 0 0 2 1 67 72 Marist 0 0 0 0 2 1 75 58 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 2 1 85 57 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 24 Drake 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 44 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 58 128 San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 2 54 109 Stetson 0 0 0 0 1 2 80 107 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 1 2 104 71 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 3 35 178

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Princeton, Noon

Bluefield South at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Drake at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Greensboro Pride at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Butler at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Stetson at Dayton, Noon

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Marist at Butler, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 1 0 44 41 3 0 117 54 LSU 1 0 20 10 3 0 60 27 Mississippi 2 0 71 58 3 0 134 65 Vanderbilt 1 0 31 7 3 0 120 30 Auburn 0 0 0 0 3 0 111 42 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 121 37 Missouri 0 0 0 0 3 0 155 47 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 3 0 101 19 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 3 0 127 86 Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 128 45 Arkansas 0 1 35 41 2 1 143 62 Kentucky 0 1 23 30 2 1 95 69 South Carolina 0 1 7 31 2 1 69 52 Tennessee 0 1 41 44 2 1 158 87 Texas 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 31 Florida 0 1 10 20 1 2 81 38

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas at Memphis, Noon

UAB at Tennessee, 12:45 p.m.

Tulane at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Notre Dame at Arkansas, Noon

Utah St. at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 1 0 22 21 1 1 32 36 The Citadel 1 0 40 13 1 2 53 74 Furman 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 84 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 1 2 90 90 ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 2 93 124 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 2 77 94 Samford 0 1 13 40 0 3 23 116 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 3 86 131 Wofford 0 1 21 22 0 3 46 52

___

Saturday’s Games

Wofford at Virginia Tech, Noon

Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

VMI at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Samford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Elon at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Furman at Samford, 3:30 p.m.

Mercer at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nicholls 1 0 20 6 1 2 50 78 Lamar 0 0 0 0 2 1 51 71 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 2 1 101 51 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 2 86 79 Incarnate Word 0 1 6 20 1 2 57 89 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 105 85 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 20 146 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 55 East Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 119

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 2 1 71 104 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 68 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 52 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 91 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 3 53 142 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 3 35 149

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 22 21 1 2 60 86 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 92 108 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 2 58 116 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 146 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 41 124 Texas Southern 0 1 21 22 0 3 31 88

___

Saturday’s Games

Edward Waters at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Lane at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 1 22 38 2 1 76 62 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 2 1 113 59 James Madison 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 38 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 2 20 86 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 1 2 75 135 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 60 122 Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 73

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Miss. 1 0 38 22 2 1 93 76 Texas State 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 97 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 1 1 29 73 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 72 104 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 76 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 2 84 85 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 2 61 75

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Maine at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

South Alabama at North Texas, Noon

Georgia Southern at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 1 0 56 10 4 0 187 40 West Georgia 0 0 0 0 3 0 103 44 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 2 1 96 49 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 97 Cent. Arkansas 0 1 10 56 1 2 57 134 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 2 44 99 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 2 76 106 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 2 122 104 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 3 61 89

___

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Georgia, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Utah Tech at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

West Georgia at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Uconn 1 2 120 84 Notre Dame 0 2 64 68 Umass 0 3 43 116

___

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Notre Dame at Arkansas, Noon

Uconn at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

