FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|2
|0
|80
|47
|3
|0
|132
|54
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|111
|33
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|143
|40
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|90
|61
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|111
|27
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|61
|64
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|64
|72
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|100
|59
|UAB
|0
|1
|24
|38
|2
|1
|107
|108
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|51
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|89
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|91
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|23
|42
|1
|2
|72
|70
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|108
|105
___
Thursday’s Games
Rice at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
SC State at South Florida, Noon
Arkansas at Memphis, Noon
North Texas at Army, Noon
UAB at Tennessee, 12:45 p.m.
Tulane at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m.
BYU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
UTSA at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 25
Army at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
South Alabama at North Texas, Noon
Memphis at FAU, TBA
Tulane at Tulsa, TBA
Rice at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|21
|3
|0
|110
|53
|NC State
|1
|0
|34
|24
|3
|0
|93
|72
|Stanford
|1
|0
|30
|20
|1
|2
|53
|70
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|96
|32
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|20
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|31
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|121
|39
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|75
|57
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|130
|57
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|115
|71
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|119
|89
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|134
|58
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|24
|34
|2
|1
|76
|53
|Boston College
|0
|1
|20
|30
|1
|2
|126
|82
|Clemson
|0
|1
|21
|24
|1
|2
|58
|57
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|96
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|57
|113
___
Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green at Louisville, Noon
Syracuse at Clemson, Noon
Wofford at Virginia Tech, Noon
SMU at TCU, Noon
Kent St. at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Duke, 4 p.m.
Temple at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Stanford at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 26
Florida St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Louisville at Pittsburgh, Noon
Duke at Syracuse, Noon
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, Noon
California at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|36
|20
|3
|0
|98
|29
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|24
|21
|4
|0
|119
|57
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|111
|26
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|96
|3
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|90
|35
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|174
|35
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|85
|17
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|137
|25
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|58
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|114
|90
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|121
|40
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|56
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|44
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|76
|Colorado
|0
|1
|20
|36
|1
|2
|71
|70
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|1
|3
|97
|106
___
Friday’s Games
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech at Utah, Noon
SMU at TCU, Noon
North Carolina at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Arizona St. at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 26
TCU at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Houston at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
UCF at Kansas St., Noon
Cincinnati at Kansas, Noon
Baylor at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Utah at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
BYU at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|40
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|106
|87
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|67
|49
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|107
|118
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|94
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|78
|96
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|51
|48
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|68
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|134
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|49
|99
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|77
|116
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|184
___
Saturday’s Games
Indiana St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Incarnate Word at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.
Idaho at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
W. Illinois at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Butler at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.
Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Idaho at Montana, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|0
|35
|28
|1
|2
|61
|83
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|182
|31
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|87
|117
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|94
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|104
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|103
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|124
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|28
|35
|0
|3
|31
|93
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|106
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.
W. Illinois at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|1
|0
|34
|14
|3
|0
|162
|30
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|33
|17
|3
|0
|165
|50
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|135
|22
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|156
|23
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|103
|33
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|106
|70
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|147
|24
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|121
|16
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|132
|17
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|139
|58
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|31
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|30
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|44
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|37
|Purdue
|0
|1
|17
|33
|2
|1
|82
|50
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|73
|48
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|14
|34
|1
|2
|59
|64
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|43
|108
___
Friday’s Games
Iowa at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Maryland at Wisconsin, Noon
Oregon St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon
Southern Cal at Illinois, Noon
Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
UCLA at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|62
|37
|3
|0
|71
|44
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|33
|30
|1
|2
|61
|122
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|28
|27
|1
|2
|65
|105
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|51
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|83
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|126
|109
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|75
|60
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|73
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|69
|Hampton
|0
|1
|30
|33
|1
|2
|71
|81
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|17
|31
|1
|2
|58
|91
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|56
|95
|Campbell
|0
|1
|20
|31
|0
|3
|47
|115
|Maine
|0
|1
|27
|28
|0
|3
|44
|69
___
Saturday’s Games
Villanova at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
NC Central at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 4 p.m.
Elon at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
Bryant at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Towson, 6 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Cornell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.
Maine at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Towson at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Elon, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
NC A&T at Maine, 3:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|49
|14
|2
|1
|80
|37
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|41
|24
|2
|1
|117
|75
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|34
|24
|1
|2
|78
|82
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|89
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|80
|71
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|14
|49
|2
|1
|54
|66
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|79
|Liberty
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|2
|65
|64
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|89
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|121
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|72
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|1
|24
|41
|0
|3
|65
|116
___
Saturday’s Games
James Madison at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at FIU, 6 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|46
|56
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|54
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
CCSU at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Delaware St. at Sacred Heart, Noon
Merrimack at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Friday’s Games
Columbia at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Yale, Noon
Georgetown at Brown, Noon
San Diego at Princeton, Noon
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Penn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Cornell at Yale, Noon
Dartmouth at CCSU, Noon
Georgetown at Columbia, Noon
Penn at Lehigh, Noon
Princeton at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|1
|86
|57
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|69
|54
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|121
|45
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|37
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|102
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|122
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|2
|63
|110
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|57
|81
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|109
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|73
|128
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|62
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|94
___
Saturday’s Games
UNLV at Miami (Ohio), Noon
Bowling Green at Louisville, Noon
Wagner at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Troy at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Duquesne at Akron, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Bowling Green at Ohio, Noon
E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Uconn at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Akron at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|90
|81
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|55
|74
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|81
|94
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|96
|114
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|51
|118
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|43
|125
___
Saturday’s Games
Central St. (Ohio) at Morgan St., Noon
SC State at South Florida, Noon
Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 4 p.m.
NC Central at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Norfolk St. at Wagner, Noon
Delaware St. at Sacred Heart, Noon
Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Morgan St. vs. Miles at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|138
|17
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|87
|48
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|78
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|79
|111
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|62
|59
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|47
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|104
|73
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|108
|82
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|92
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|62
|127
___
Saturday’s Games
North Alabama at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Drake at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Towson, 6 p.m.
Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Mercyhurst at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|1
|0
|49
|30
|2
|1
|99
|90
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|106
|75
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|141
|79
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|89
|83
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|66
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|47
|38
|Air Force
|0
|1
|30
|49
|1
|1
|79
|62
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|48
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|55
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|36
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|77
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|54
___
Saturday’s Games
UNLV at Miami (Ohio), Noon
Idaho at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Boise St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.
Nevada at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
UTSA at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.
California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fresno St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Utah St. at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m.
San Diego St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Air Force, 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|1
|0
|31
|7
|2
|1
|78
|73
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|85
|110
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|49
|102
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|115
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|46
|64
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|7
|31
|0
|3
|13
|105
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|98
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.
Penn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Duquesne at Akron, 6 p.m.
CCSU at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Norfolk St. at Wagner, Noon
New Haven at Duquesne, Noon
Dartmouth at CCSU, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Mercyhurst at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|59
|82
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|56
|115
___
Saturday’s Games
Oregon St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.
Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 26
Houston at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|21
|14
|3
|0
|84
|45
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|42
|37
|2
|1
|91
|89
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|82
|100
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|37
|42
|2
|1
|119
|76
|Richmond
|0
|1
|14
|21
|1
|2
|34
|72
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|80
|132
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|56
|156
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|40
|47
___
Friday’s Games
Columbia at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Yale, Noon
Georgetown at Brown, Noon
Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.
VMI at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Penn at Lehigh, Noon
Georgetown at Columbia, Noon
Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|96
|62
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|67
|72
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|75
|58
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|85
|57
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|24
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|44
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|58
|128
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|54
|109
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|80
|107
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|104
|71
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|178
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Princeton, Noon
Bluefield South at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
Drake at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Greensboro Pride at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Butler at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Stetson at Dayton, Noon
Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Marist at Butler, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|44
|41
|3
|0
|117
|54
|LSU
|1
|0
|20
|10
|3
|0
|60
|27
|Mississippi
|2
|0
|71
|58
|3
|0
|134
|65
|Vanderbilt
|1
|0
|31
|7
|3
|0
|120
|30
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|111
|42
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|121
|37
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|155
|47
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|101
|19
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|127
|86
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|128
|45
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|35
|41
|2
|1
|143
|62
|Kentucky
|0
|1
|23
|30
|2
|1
|95
|69
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|7
|31
|2
|1
|69
|52
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|41
|44
|2
|1
|158
|87
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|31
|Florida
|0
|1
|10
|20
|1
|2
|81
|38
___
Saturday’s Games
Arkansas at Memphis, Noon
UAB at Tennessee, 12:45 p.m.
Tulane at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
South Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at LSU, 7:45 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Notre Dame at Arkansas, Noon
Utah St. at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|1
|0
|22
|21
|1
|1
|32
|36
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|40
|13
|1
|2
|53
|74
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|84
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|90
|90
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|93
|124
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|94
|Samford
|0
|1
|13
|40
|0
|3
|23
|116
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|86
|131
|Wofford
|0
|1
|21
|22
|0
|3
|46
|52
___
Saturday’s Games
Wofford at Virginia Tech, Noon
Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
VMI at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Samford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Elon at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
Furman at Samford, 3:30 p.m.
Mercer at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|20
|6
|1
|2
|50
|78
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|51
|71
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|101
|51
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|86
|79
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|6
|20
|1
|2
|57
|89
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|105
|85
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|146
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|55
|East Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|119
___
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
East Texas A&M at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at LSU, 7:45 p.m.
Cal Poly at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|104
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|68
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|52
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|91
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|53
|142
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|149
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|22
|21
|1
|2
|60
|86
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|108
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|58
|116
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|62
|146
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|124
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|21
|22
|0
|3
|31
|88
___
Saturday’s Games
Edward Waters at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
East Texas A&M at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Lane at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|0
|1
|22
|38
|2
|1
|76
|62
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|113
|59
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|38
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|86
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|75
|135
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|60
|122
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|73
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss.
|1
|0
|38
|22
|2
|1
|93
|76
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|97
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|73
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|72
|104
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|76
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|84
|85
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|75
___
Saturday’s Games
James Madison at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Maine at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
South Alabama at North Texas, Noon
Georgia Southern at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|56
|10
|4
|0
|187
|40
|West Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|103
|44
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|96
|49
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|97
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|1
|10
|56
|1
|2
|57
|134
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|99
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|76
|106
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|122
|104
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|61
|89
___
Saturday’s Games
North Alabama at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
E. Kentucky at West Georgia, 6 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
Austin Peay at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Utah Tech at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.
West Georgia at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Uconn
|1
|2
|120
|84
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|64
|68
|Umass
|0
|3
|43
|116
___
Saturday’s Games
Purdue at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27
Notre Dame at Arkansas, Noon
Uconn at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.