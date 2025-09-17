Live Radio
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

September 17, 2025, 10:08 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Navy 2 0 80 47 3 0 132 54
Memphis 0 0 0 0 3 0 111 33
North Texas 0 0 0 0 3 0 143 40
Tulane 0 0 0 0 3 0 90 61
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 1 111 27
Rice 0 0 0 0 2 1 61 64
South Florida 0 0 0 0 2 1 64 72
Temple 0 0 0 0 2 1 100 59
UAB 0 1 24 38 2 1 107 108
Army 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 51
Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 89
FAU 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 91
Tulsa 0 1 23 42 1 2 72 70
UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 2 108 105

___

Thursday’s Games

Rice at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SC State at South Florida, Noon

Arkansas at Memphis, Noon

North Texas at Army, Noon

UAB at Tennessee, 12:45 p.m.

Tulane at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m.

BYU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 25

Army at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

South Alabama at North Texas, Noon

Memphis at FAU, TBA

Tulane at Tulsa, TBA

Rice at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia Tech 1 0 24 21 3 0 110 53
NC State 1 0 34 24 3 0 93 72
Stanford 1 0 30 20 1 2 53 70
California 0 0 0 0 3 0 96 32
Florida St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 20
Louisville 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 31
Miami 0 0 0 0 3 0 121 39
North Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 1 75 57
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 2 1 130 57
SMU 0 0 0 0 2 1 115 71
Syracuse 0 0 0 0 2 1 119 89
Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 134 58
Wake Forest 0 1 24 34 2 1 76 53
Boston College 0 1 20 30 1 2 126 82
Clemson 0 1 21 24 1 2 58 57
Duke 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 96
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 3 57 113

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Louisville, Noon

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon

Wofford at Virginia Tech, Noon

SMU at TCU, Noon

Kent St. at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Duke, 4 p.m.

Temple at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Stanford at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26

Florida St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Louisville at Pittsburgh, Noon

Duke at Syracuse, Noon

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, Noon

California at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Houston 1 0 36 20 3 0 98 29
Iowa St. 1 0 24 21 4 0 119 57
Arizona 0 0 0 0 3 0 111 26
BYU 0 0 0 0 2 0 96 3
TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 90 35
Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 3 0 174 35
UCF 0 0 0 0 2 0 85 17
Utah 0 0 0 0 3 0 137 25
Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 92 58
Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 1 114 90
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 1 121 40
Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 56
West Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 44
Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 76
Colorado 0 1 20 36 1 2 71 70
Kansas St. 0 1 21 24 1 3 97 106

___

Friday’s Games

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech at Utah, Noon

SMU at TCU, Noon

North Carolina at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 6 p.m.

Arizona St. at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26

TCU at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Houston at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

UCF at Kansas St., Noon

Cincinnati at Kansas, Noon

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BYU at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 40
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 2 1 106 87
Idaho 0 0 0 0 2 1 67 49
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 118
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 94
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 78 96
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 2 51 48
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 69 68
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 134
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 3 49 99
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 77 116
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 23 184

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

Idaho at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Butler at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 0 35 28 1 2 61 83
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 3 0 182 31
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 2 1 87 117
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 94
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 104
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 103
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 61 124
Charleston Southern 0 1 28 35 0 3 31 93
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 3 34 106

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 1 0 34 14 3 0 162 30
Southern Cal 1 0 33 17 3 0 165 50
Illinois 0 0 0 0 3 0 135 22
Indiana 0 0 0 0 3 0 156 23
Maryland 0 0 0 0 3 0 103 33
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 106 70
Nebraska 0 0 0 0 3 0 147 24
Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 121 16
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 132 17
Rutgers 0 0 0 0 3 0 139 58
Washington 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 31
Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 1 94 30
Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 44
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 37
Purdue 0 1 17 33 2 1 82 50
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 1 73 48
Northwestern 0 1 14 34 1 2 59 64
UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 3 43 108

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maryland at Wisconsin, Noon

Oregon St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon

Southern Cal at Illinois, Noon

Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Rhode Island 2 0 62 37 3 0 71 44
NC A&T 1 0 33 30 1 2 61 122
William & Mary 1 0 28 27 1 2 65 105
Bryant 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 51
Elon 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 83
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 2 1 126 109
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 2 1 75 60
Towson 0 0 0 0 2 1 71 73
Villanova 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 69
Hampton 0 1 30 33 1 2 71 81
Stony Brook 0 1 17 31 1 2 58 91
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 3 56 95
Campbell 0 1 20 31 0 3 47 115
Maine 0 1 27 28 0 3 44 69

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 4 p.m.

Elon at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

Bryant at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.

Maine at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Towson at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Elon, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana Tech 1 0 49 14 2 1 80 37
W. Kentucky 1 0 41 24 2 1 117 75
Jacksonville St. 1 0 34 24 1 2 78 82
Delaware 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 89
FIU 0 0 0 0 2 1 80 71
New Mexico St. 0 1 14 49 2 1 54 66
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 45 79
Liberty 0 1 24 34 1 2 65 64
Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 2 38 89
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 44 121
UTEP 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 72
Sam Houston St. 0 1 24 41 0 3 65 116

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at FIU, 6 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 1 46 56
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 2 61 54

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

CCSU at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Delaware St. at Sacred Heart, Noon

Merrimack at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Columbia at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Georgetown at Brown, Noon

San Diego at Princeton, Noon

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Penn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Cornell at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at CCSU, Noon

Georgetown at Columbia, Noon

Penn at Lehigh, Noon

Princeton at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 31 28 2 1 86 57
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 2 1 69 54
Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 1 121 45
N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 28 37
Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 37 102
Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 2 36 122
Kent St. 0 1 28 31 1 2 63 110
Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 2 57 81
Akron 0 0 0 0 0 3 28 109
E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 3 73 128
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 62
W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 3 36 94

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Bowling Green at Louisville, Noon

Wagner at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Troy at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Duquesne at Akron, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Bowling Green at Ohio, Noon

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 90 81
Howard 0 0 0 0 2 1 55 74
SC State 0 0 0 0 2 1 81 94
NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 2 96 114
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 51 118
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 43 125

___

Saturday’s Games

Central St. (Ohio) at Morgan St., Noon

SC State at South Florida, Noon

Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 4 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Norfolk St. at Wagner, Noon

Delaware St. at Sacred Heart, Noon

Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. vs. Miles at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 138 17
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 87 48
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 78
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 79 111
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 1 62 59
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 47
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 104 73
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 2 108 82
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 2 44 92
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 62 127

___

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Drake at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Mercyhurst at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah St. 1 0 49 30 2 1 99 90
UNLV 0 0 0 0 3 0 106 75
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 141 79
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 3 1 89 83
New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 1 84 66
Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 1 47 38
Air Force 0 1 30 49 1 1 79 62
Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 48
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 55
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 36
Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 2 44 77
San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 54

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Idaho at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Boise St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

Nevada at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

UTSA at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fresno St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Utah St. at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Air Force, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 1 0 31 7 2 1 78 73
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 2 85 110
LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 1 2 49 102
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 115
Stonehill 0 0 0 0 1 2 46 64
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 7 31 0 3 13 105
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 98

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Penn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Duquesne at Akron, 6 p.m.

CCSU at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Norfolk St. at Wagner, Noon

New Haven at Duquesne, Noon

Dartmouth at CCSU, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Mercyhurst at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 59 82
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 56 115

___

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.

Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26

Houston at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lehigh 1 0 21 14 3 0 84 45
Lafayette 1 0 42 37 2 1 91 89
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 2 1 82 100
Georgetown 0 1 37 42 2 1 119 76
Richmond 0 1 14 21 1 2 34 72
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 3 80 132
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 3 56 156
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 3 40 47

___

Friday’s Games

Columbia at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Georgetown at Brown, Noon

Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.

VMI at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Penn at Lehigh, Noon

Georgetown at Columbia, Noon

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 3 0 96 62
Butler 0 0 0 0 2 1 67 72
Marist 0 0 0 0 2 1 75 58
St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 2 1 85 57
Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 24
Drake 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 44
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 58 128
San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 2 54 109
Stetson 0 0 0 0 1 2 80 107
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 1 2 104 71
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 3 35 178

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Princeton, Noon

Bluefield South at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Drake at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Greensboro Pride at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Butler at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Stetson at Dayton, Noon

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Marist at Butler, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 1 0 44 41 3 0 117 54
LSU 1 0 20 10 3 0 60 27
Mississippi 2 0 71 58 3 0 134 65
Vanderbilt 1 0 31 7 3 0 120 30
Auburn 0 0 0 0 3 0 111 42
Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 121 37
Missouri 0 0 0 0 3 0 155 47
Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 3 0 101 19
Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 3 0 127 86
Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 128 45
Arkansas 0 1 35 41 2 1 143 62
Kentucky 0 1 23 30 2 1 95 69
South Carolina 0 1 7 31 2 1 69 52
Tennessee 0 1 41 44 2 1 158 87
Texas 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 31
Florida 0 1 10 20 1 2 81 38

___

Saturday’s Games

Arkansas at Memphis, Noon

UAB at Tennessee, 12:45 p.m.

Tulane at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Notre Dame at Arkansas, Noon

Utah St. at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 1 0 22 21 1 1 32 36
The Citadel 1 0 40 13 1 2 53 74
Furman 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 84
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 1 2 90 90
ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 2 93 124
VMI 0 0 0 0 1 2 77 94
Samford 0 1 13 40 0 3 23 116
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 3 86 131
Wofford 0 1 21 22 0 3 46 52

___

Saturday’s Games

Wofford at Virginia Tech, Noon

Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

VMI at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Samford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Elon at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Furman at Samford, 3:30 p.m.

Mercer at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Nicholls 1 0 20 6 1 2 50 78
Lamar 0 0 0 0 2 1 51 71
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 2 1 101 51
Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 2 86 79
Incarnate Word 0 1 6 20 1 2 57 89
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 105 85
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 20 146
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 55
East Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 119

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 2 1 71 104
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 68
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 52
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 91
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 3 53 142
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 3 35 149

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 1 0 22 21 1 2 60 86
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 92 108
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 2 58 116
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 146
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 41 124
Texas Southern 0 1 21 22 0 3 31 88

___

Saturday’s Games

Edward Waters at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Lane at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Appalachian St. 0 1 22 38 2 1 76 62
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 2 1 113 59
James Madison 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 38
Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 2 20 86
Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 1 2 75 135
Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 60 122
Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 73

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Miss. 1 0 38 22 2 1 93 76
Texas State 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 97
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 1 1 29 73
Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 72 104
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 76
South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 2 84 85
Troy 0 0 0 0 1 2 61 75

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Maine at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

South Alabama at North Texas, Noon

Georgia Southern at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 1 0 56 10 4 0 187 40
West Georgia 0 0 0 0 3 0 103 44
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 2 1 96 49
Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 97
Cent. Arkansas 0 1 10 56 1 2 57 134
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 2 44 99
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 2 76 106
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 2 122 104
Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 3 61 89

___

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Georgia, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Utah Tech at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

West Georgia at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Uconn 1 2 120 84
Notre Dame 0 2 64 68
Umass 0 3 43 116

___

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Notre Dame at Arkansas, Noon

Uconn at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

