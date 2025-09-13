FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 0 38…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 0 38 24 2 0 90 31 Memphis 0 0 0 0 3 0 111 33 North Texas 0 0 0 0 3 0 143 40 South Florida 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 23 Tulane 0 0 0 0 2 0 56 34 Temple 0 0 0 0 2 1 100 59 Army 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 51 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 27 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 1 63 53 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 1 23 47 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 28 UAB 0 1 24 38 1 1 76 80 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 2 14 54 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 2 60 85

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 42, Temple 3

Memphis 28, Troy 7

North Texas 59, Washington St. 10

Incarnate Word at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Miami, delayed

Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

FAU at FIU, delayed

Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Navy at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Duke at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Akron at UAB, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 18

Rice at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

North Texas at Army, Noon

SC State at South Florida, Noon

Arkansas at Memphis, Noon

UAB at Tennessee, 12:45 p.m.

Tulane at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m.

BYU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Tech 1 0 24 21 3 0 110 53 NC State 1 0 34 24 3 0 93 72 California 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 18 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 20 Louisville 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 31 Miami 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 27 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 2 0 106 26 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 1 75 57 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 2 1 119 89 Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 134 58 Wake Forest 0 1 24 34 2 1 76 53 Boston College 0 0 0 0 1 1 106 52 Duke 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 62 SMU 0 0 0 0 1 1 87 61 Clemson 0 1 21 24 1 2 58 57 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 50 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 68

___

Thursday’s Games

NC State 34, Wake Forest 24

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 66, Colgate 24

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 55, William & Mary 16

Georgia Tech 24, Clemson 21

North Carolina 41, Richmond 6

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Miami, delayed

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Duke at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at California, 10:30 p.m.

Boston College at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon

Wofford at Virginia Tech, Noon

Bowling Green at Louisville, Noon

SMU at TCU, Noon

Florida at Miami, TBA

North Carolina at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Duke, 4 p.m.

Temple at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Stanford at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston 1 0 36 20 3 0 98 29 Iowa St. 1 0 24 21 3 0 95 41 Arizona 0 0 0 0 3 0 111 26 BYU 0 0 0 0 2 0 96 3 TCU 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 14 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 129 21 UCF 0 0 0 0 2 0 85 17 Utah 0 0 0 0 2 0 106 19 Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 1 114 90 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 1 121 40 Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 56 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 43 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 76 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 20 Colorado 0 1 20 36 1 2 71 70 Kansas St. 0 1 21 24 1 3 97 106

___

Friday’s Games

Houston 36, Colorado 20

Arizona 23, Kansas St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 42, Samford 7

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati 70, Northwestern St. 0

Oregon St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at TCU, 8 p.m.

Utah at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Texas Tech at Utah, Noon

SMU at TCU, Noon

North Carolina at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 6 p.m.

Arizona St. at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 40 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 80 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 43 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 69 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 94 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 78 96 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 2 51 48 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 82 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 77 116 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 20 161 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 40 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 13 93

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 24, N. Colorado 17

Montana 24, North Dakota 23

Montana St. 41, San Diego 7

Utah Tech at Idaho, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

W. Oregon at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Indiana St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Incarnate Word at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Butler at Weber St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 3 0 182 31 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 104 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 80 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 94 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 104 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 58 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 55 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 69 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 94

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 72, Davidson 14

Illinois St. 42, E. Illinois 30

N. Dakota St. 41, SE Missouri 14

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Gardner-Webb at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 1 0 34 14 3 0 162 30 Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 22 Indiana 0 0 0 0 3 0 156 23 Maryland 0 0 0 0 3 0 103 33 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 106 70 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 2 0 89 10 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 3 0 147 24 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 7 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 80 11 Purdue 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 17 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 48 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 2 0 132 33 Washington 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 31 Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 44 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 1 73 48 Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 23 Northwestern 0 1 14 34 1 2 59 64 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 3 43 108

___

Friday’s Games

Indiana 73, Indiana St. 0

New Mexico 35, UCLA 10

Saturday’s Games

Maryland 44, Towson 17

Oregon 34, Northwestern 14

Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7

Michigan 63, Cent. Michigan 3

Alabama 38, Wisconsin 14

Norfolk St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. 41, Youngstown St. 24

Ohio at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Umass at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at California, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19

Iowa at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Maryland at Wisconsin, Noon

Oregon St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 2 0 62 37 3 0 71 44 William & Mary 1 0 28 27 1 2 65 105 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 2 0 91 67 Villanova 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 17 Delaware 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 89 Elon 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 83 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 2 1 75 60 Towson 0 0 0 0 2 1 71 73 Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 45 Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 48 Stony Brook 0 1 17 31 1 2 58 91 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 2 39 71 Campbell 0 1 20 31 0 3 47 115 Maine 0 1 27 28 0 2 34 56 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 92

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 55, William & Mary 16

Maryland 44, Towson 17

Rhode Island 9, Holy Cross 7

Ball St. 34, New Hampshire 29

Elon 37, W. Carolina 31

Delaware 44, Uconn 41

Furman 28, Campbell 24

Stony Brook 41, Fordham 18

Villanova at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Maine, 6 p.m.

Bentley at Bryant, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

New Haven at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Hampton at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Villanova at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 4 p.m.

Elon at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

Delaware at FIU, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.

Maine at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 1 0 41 24 2 1 117 75 Jacksonville St. 1 0 34 24 1 1 44 41 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 40 17 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 43 Liberty 0 1 24 34 1 1 52 41 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 23 UTEP 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 45 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 18 66 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 76 Sam Houston St. 0 1 24 41 0 3 65 116

___

Saturday’s Games

UTEP at Texas, 4:15 p.m.

Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Nevada, 5 p.m.

FAU at FIU, delayed

Merrimack at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

James Madison at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at FIU, 6 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 1 46 56 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 27

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 24, LIU Brooklyn 21

Merrimack at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Sacred Heart at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

CCSU at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Columbia at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Georgetown at Brown, Noon

San Diego at Princeton, Noon

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Penn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 1 0 31 28 2 1 86 57 Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 1 121 45 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 41 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 28 37 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 44 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 37 102 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 2 36 122 Kent St. 0 1 28 31 1 2 63 110 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 2 50 80 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 62 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 56

___

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 31, Kent St. 28

Michigan 63, Cent. Michigan 3

Ball St. 34, New Hampshire 29

Toledo 60, Morgan St. 0

Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

W. Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at UAB, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Bowling Green at Louisville, Noon

UNLV at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Wagner at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Kent St. at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Duquesne at Akron, 6 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 90 81 Howard 0 0 0 0 2 1 55 74 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 58 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 26 53 NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 2 47 95 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 43 125

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard 38, Morehouse 10

Delaware St. 36, Bowie St. 14

Toledo 60, Morgan St. 0

Norfolk St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Fayetteville St. at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

SC State at South Florida, Noon

Central St. (Ohio) at Morgan St., Noon

Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 4 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 138 17 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 50 27 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 78 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 79 111 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 104 73 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 93 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 45 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 37 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 2 108 82 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 2 44 92 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 90

___

Friday’s Games

Indiana 73, Indiana St. 0

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 24, N. Colorado 17

Illinois St. 42, E. Illinois 30

Montana 24, North Dakota 23

SMU at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. 41, SE Missouri 14

Michigan St. 41, Youngstown St. 24

E. Washington at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Drake at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

North Alabama at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Drake at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

UT Martin at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 13 UNLV 0 0 0 0 3 0 106 75 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 0 41 7 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 85 72 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 2 1 66 80 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 1 84 66 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 48 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 55 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 63 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 36 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 60 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 54

___

Friday’s Games

New Mexico 35, UCLA 10

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Nevada, 5 p.m.

Utah at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Air Force at Utah St., 9:45 p.m.

Southern U. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

UNLV at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Idaho at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Nevada at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

UTSA at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 21

Fresno St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 1 0 31 7 2 1 78 73 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 2 85 110 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 1 2 49 102 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 101 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 7 31 0 3 13 105 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 0 2 33 54 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 98

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 35, Duquesne 21

Sacred Heart 24, LIU Brooklyn 21

CCSU 31, St. Francis (Pa.) 7

Marist 21, Wagner 10

West Liberty at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Stonehill at Maine, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Wagner at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Penn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Duquesne at Akron, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

CCSU at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 59 82 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 42 70

___

Saturday’s Games

North Texas 59, Washington St. 10

Oregon St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Oregon St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.

Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 1 0 21 14 3 0 84 45 Lafayette 1 0 42 37 2 1 91 89 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 2 1 82 100 Georgetown 0 1 37 42 2 1 119 76 Richmond 0 1 14 21 1 2 34 72 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 3 80 132 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 3 56 156 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 3 40 47

___

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 66, Colgate 24

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 35, Duquesne 21

Lafayette 42, Georgetown 37

Rhode Island 9, Holy Cross 7

Bucknell 35, VMI 28

North Carolina 41, Richmond 6

Stony Brook 41, Fordham 18

Friday, Sept. 19

Columbia at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Georgetown at Brown, Noon

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.

VMI at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 7 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 0 54 48 Butler 0 0 0 0 2 1 67 72 Marist 0 0 0 0 2 1 75 58 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 2 1 85 57 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 24 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 72 Stetson 0 0 0 0 1 1 80 44 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 1 1 74 20 San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 2 54 109 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 3 35 178

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 72, Davidson 14

Marist 21, Wagner 10

Montana St. 41, San Diego 7

Stetson at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Erskine at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Drake at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

San Diego at Princeton, Noon

Bluefield South at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Drake at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Greensboro Pride at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Butler at Weber St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mississippi 1 0 30 23 2 0 93 30 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 21 Auburn 0 0 0 0 3 0 111 42 Georgia 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 13 LSU 0 0 0 0 2 0 40 17 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 58 37 Missouri 0 0 0 0 3 0 155 47 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 3 0 101 19 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 21 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 2 0 117 43 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 2 0 86 46 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 0 89 23 Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 128 45 Florida 0 0 0 0 1 1 71 18 Kentucky 0 1 23 30 1 1 47 46 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 21

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 38, Wisconsin 14

Oklahoma 42, Temple 3

Auburn 31, South Alabama 15

Missouri 52, Louisiana-Lafayette 10

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

UTEP at Texas, 4:15 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Florida at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Arkansas at Memphis, Noon

UAB at Tennessee, 12:45 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri, TBA

Florida at Miami, TBA

Auburn at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Georgia St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA The Citadel 1 0 40 13 1 1 40 51 Furman 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 84 ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 89 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 2 77 94 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 90 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 15 Samford 0 1 13 40 0 3 23 116 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 3 86 131 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 2 25 30

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 42, Samford 7

Elon 37, W. Carolina 31

Furman 28, Campbell 24

Bucknell 35, VMI 28

Stetson at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer, 6 p.m.

ETSU at West Georgia, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Wofford at Virginia Tech, Noon

Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

VMI at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Samford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Elon at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nicholls 1 0 20 6 1 2 50 78 Incarnate Word 0 1 6 20 1 1 37 41 Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 1 20 64 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 43 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 48 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 2 86 79 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 20 146 East Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 119 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 55

___

Saturday’s Games

Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7

Cincinnati 70, Northwestern St. 0

Incarnate Word at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

MVSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Sul Ross State Lobos at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Incarnate Word at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

McNeese St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas State, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 52 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 83 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 59 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 2 12 87 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 66 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 2 32 93

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 22 21 1 1 43 48 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 77 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 90 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 61 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 108 Texas Southern 0 1 21 22 0 2 24 57

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. 30, Tuskegee 0

Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

Miles at Alabama St., 5 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.

MVSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Edward Waters at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Lane at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 54 24 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 20 48 James Madison 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 38 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 33 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 101 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 101 Marshall 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 66

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas State 0 0 0 0 2 0 95 63 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 80 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 1 1 29 73 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 54 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 76 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 2 84 85 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 2 61 75

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 28, Troy 7

Auburn 31, South Alabama 15

Missouri 52, Louisiana-Lafayette 10

Iowa St. at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Texas State at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Troy at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Maine at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at UTEP, 9 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 131 30 West Georgia 0 0 0 0 2 0 68 13 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 1 1 35 55 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 1 1 40 42 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 78 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 61 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 54 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 85 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 55 69

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Tech at Idaho, 4 p.m.

ETSU at West Georgia, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Northeastern St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at TCU, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

North Alabama at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Georgia, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Uconn 1 2 120 84 Notre Dame 0 1 24 27 Umass 0 2 36 69

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 44, Uconn 41

Texas A&M at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Umass at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Purdue at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

