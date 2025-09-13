FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|1
|0
|38
|24
|2
|0
|90
|31
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|111
|33
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|143
|40
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|23
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|56
|34
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|100
|59
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|51
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|27
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|53
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|47
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|28
|UAB
|0
|1
|24
|38
|1
|1
|76
|80
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|54
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|60
|85
___
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma 42, Temple 3
Memphis 28, Troy 7
North Texas 59, Washington St. 10
Incarnate Word at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at Miami, delayed
Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
FAU at FIU, delayed
Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Navy at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Duke at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Akron at UAB, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 18
Rice at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 19
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
North Texas at Army, Noon
SC State at South Florida, Noon
Arkansas at Memphis, Noon
UAB at Tennessee, 12:45 p.m.
Tulane at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m.
BYU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
UTSA at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|21
|3
|0
|110
|53
|NC State
|1
|0
|34
|24
|3
|0
|93
|72
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|18
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|20
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|31
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|27
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|106
|26
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|75
|57
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|119
|89
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|134
|58
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|24
|34
|2
|1
|76
|53
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|106
|52
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|62
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|87
|61
|Clemson
|0
|1
|21
|24
|1
|2
|58
|57
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|50
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|68
___
Thursday’s Games
NC State 34, Wake Forest 24
Friday’s Games
Syracuse 66, Colgate 24
Saturday’s Games
Virginia 55, William & Mary 16
Georgia Tech 24, Clemson 21
North Carolina 41, Richmond 6
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at Miami, delayed
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Duke at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at California, 10:30 p.m.
Boston College at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Syracuse at Clemson, Noon
Wofford at Virginia Tech, Noon
Bowling Green at Louisville, Noon
SMU at TCU, Noon
Florida at Miami, TBA
North Carolina at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Duke, 4 p.m.
Temple at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Stanford at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|36
|20
|3
|0
|98
|29
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|24
|21
|3
|0
|95
|41
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|111
|26
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|96
|3
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|14
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|129
|21
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|85
|17
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|106
|19
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|114
|90
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|121
|40
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|56
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|43
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|76
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|20
|Colorado
|0
|1
|20
|36
|1
|2
|71
|70
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|1
|3
|97
|106
___
Friday’s Games
Houston 36, Colorado 20
Arizona 23, Kansas St. 17
Saturday’s Games
Baylor 42, Samford 7
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati 70, Northwestern St. 0
Oregon St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian at TCU, 8 p.m.
Utah at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Texas State at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 19
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Texas Tech at Utah, Noon
SMU at TCU, Noon
North Carolina at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Arizona St. at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|40
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|80
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|43
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|69
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|94
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|78
|96
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|51
|48
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|82
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|77
|116
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|161
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|40
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|93
___
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota 24, N. Colorado 17
Montana 24, North Dakota 23
Montana St. 41, San Diego 7
Utah Tech at Idaho, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
W. Oregon at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Indiana St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Idaho at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Incarnate Word at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
W. Illinois at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Butler at Weber St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|182
|31
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|104
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|80
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|94
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|104
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|58
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|55
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|69
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|94
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech 72, Davidson 14
Illinois St. 42, E. Illinois 30
N. Dakota St. 41, SE Missouri 14
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Gardner-Webb at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
W. Illinois at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|1
|0
|34
|14
|3
|0
|162
|30
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|22
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|156
|23
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|103
|33
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|106
|70
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|89
|10
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|147
|24
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|84
|7
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|11
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|17
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|48
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|132
|33
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|31
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|44
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|73
|48
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|23
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|14
|34
|1
|2
|59
|64
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|43
|108
___
Friday’s Games
Indiana 73, Indiana St. 0
New Mexico 35, UCLA 10
Saturday’s Games
Maryland 44, Towson 17
Oregon 34, Northwestern 14
Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
Michigan 63, Cent. Michigan 3
Alabama 38, Wisconsin 14
Norfolk St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Villanova at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. 41, Youngstown St. 24
Ohio at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Umass at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at California, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 19
Iowa at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Maryland at Wisconsin, Noon
Oregon St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|62
|37
|3
|0
|71
|44
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|28
|27
|1
|2
|65
|105
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|91
|67
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|17
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|89
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|83
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|75
|60
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|73
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|45
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|48
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|17
|31
|1
|2
|58
|91
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|39
|71
|Campbell
|0
|1
|20
|31
|0
|3
|47
|115
|Maine
|0
|1
|27
|28
|0
|2
|34
|56
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|92
___
Saturday’s Games
Virginia 55, William & Mary 16
Maryland 44, Towson 17
Rhode Island 9, Holy Cross 7
Ball St. 34, New Hampshire 29
Elon 37, W. Carolina 31
Delaware 44, Uconn 41
Furman 28, Campbell 24
Stony Brook 41, Fordham 18
Villanova at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Maine, 6 p.m.
Bentley at Bryant, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
New Haven at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Hampton at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Villanova at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
NC Central at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 4 p.m.
Elon at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
Delaware at FIU, 6 p.m.
Bryant at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Towson, 6 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Stony Brook at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.
Maine at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|41
|24
|2
|1
|117
|75
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|34
|24
|1
|1
|44
|41
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|40
|17
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|43
|Liberty
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|1
|52
|41
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|23
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|45
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|66
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|76
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|1
|24
|41
|0
|3
|65
|116
___
Saturday’s Games
UTEP at Texas, 4:15 p.m.
Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Nevada, 5 p.m.
FAU at FIU, delayed
Merrimack at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
James Madison at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at FIU, 6 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at UTEP, 9 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|46
|56
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|27
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart 24, LIU Brooklyn 21
Merrimack at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Sacred Heart at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
CCSU at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Friday’s Games
Columbia at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Yale, Noon
Georgetown at Brown, Noon
San Diego at Princeton, Noon
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
Penn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|1
|86
|57
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|121
|45
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|41
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|37
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|44
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|102
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|122
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|2
|63
|110
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|50
|80
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|62
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|56
___
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 31, Kent St. 28
Michigan 63, Cent. Michigan 3
Ball St. 34, New Hampshire 29
Toledo 60, Morgan St. 0
Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
W. Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Akron at UAB, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Bowling Green at Louisville, Noon
UNLV at Miami (Ohio), Noon
Wagner at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Kent St. at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Duquesne at Akron, 6 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|90
|81
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|55
|74
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|58
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|53
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|47
|95
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|43
|125
___
Saturday’s Games
Howard 38, Morehouse 10
Delaware St. 36, Bowie St. 14
Toledo 60, Morgan St. 0
Norfolk St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Fayetteville St. at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
SC State at South Florida, Noon
Central St. (Ohio) at Morgan St., Noon
Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.
Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 4 p.m.
NC Central at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|138
|17
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|50
|27
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|78
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|79
|111
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|104
|73
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|93
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|45
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|37
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|108
|82
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|92
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|90
___
Friday’s Games
Indiana 73, Indiana St. 0
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota 24, N. Colorado 17
Illinois St. 42, E. Illinois 30
Montana 24, North Dakota 23
SMU at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. 41, SE Missouri 14
Michigan St. 41, Youngstown St. 24
E. Washington at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Drake at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
North Alabama at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Drake at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Towson, 6 p.m.
UT Martin at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|13
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|106
|75
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|41
|7
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|85
|72
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|66
|80
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|66
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|48
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|55
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|63
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|36
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|60
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|54
___
Friday’s Games
New Mexico 35, UCLA 10
Saturday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at Nevada, 5 p.m.
Utah at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Air Force at Utah St., 9:45 p.m.
Southern U. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
UNLV at Miami (Ohio), Noon
Idaho at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Nevada at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
UTSA at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.
California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 21
Fresno St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|1
|0
|31
|7
|2
|1
|78
|73
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|85
|110
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|49
|102
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|101
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|7
|31
|0
|3
|13
|105
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|54
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|98
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 35, Duquesne 21
Sacred Heart 24, LIU Brooklyn 21
CCSU 31, St. Francis (Pa.) 7
Marist 21, Wagner 10
West Liberty at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Stonehill at Maine, 6 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Wagner at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.
Penn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Duquesne at Akron, 6 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
CCSU at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|59
|82
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|70
___
Saturday’s Games
North Texas 59, Washington St. 10
Oregon St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Oregon St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.
Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|21
|14
|3
|0
|84
|45
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|42
|37
|2
|1
|91
|89
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|82
|100
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|37
|42
|2
|1
|119
|76
|Richmond
|0
|1
|14
|21
|1
|2
|34
|72
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|80
|132
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|56
|156
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|40
|47
___
Friday’s Games
Syracuse 66, Colgate 24
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 35, Duquesne 21
Lafayette 42, Georgetown 37
Rhode Island 9, Holy Cross 7
Bucknell 35, VMI 28
North Carolina 41, Richmond 6
Stony Brook 41, Fordham 18
Friday, Sept. 19
Columbia at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Georgetown at Brown, Noon
Holy Cross at Yale, Noon
Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.
VMI at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|7
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|48
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|67
|72
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|75
|58
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|85
|57
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|24
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|72
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|80
|44
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|74
|20
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|54
|109
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|178
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech 72, Davidson 14
Marist 21, Wagner 10
Montana St. 41, San Diego 7
Stetson at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Erskine at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Drake at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
San Diego at Princeton, Noon
Bluefield South at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Drake at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Dayton at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Greensboro Pride at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Butler at Weber St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mississippi
|1
|0
|30
|23
|2
|0
|93
|30
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|21
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|111
|42
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|13
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|40
|17
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|58
|37
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|155
|47
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|101
|19
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|21
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|117
|43
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|86
|46
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|89
|23
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|128
|45
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|71
|18
|Kentucky
|0
|1
|23
|30
|1
|1
|47
|46
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|21
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama 38, Wisconsin 14
Oklahoma 42, Temple 3
Auburn 31, South Alabama 15
Missouri 52, Louisiana-Lafayette 10
Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
UTEP at Texas, 4:15 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Florida at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Arkansas at Memphis, Noon
UAB at Tennessee, 12:45 p.m.
South Carolina at Missouri, TBA
Florida at Miami, TBA
Auburn at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Georgia St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at LSU, 7:45 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|40
|13
|1
|1
|40
|51
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|84
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|89
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|94
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|90
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|15
|Samford
|0
|1
|13
|40
|0
|3
|23
|116
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|86
|131
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|30
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor 42, Samford 7
Elon 37, W. Carolina 31
Furman 28, Campbell 24
Bucknell 35, VMI 28
Stetson at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Wofford at Mercer, 6 p.m.
ETSU at West Georgia, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Wofford at Virginia Tech, Noon
Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
VMI at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Samford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Elon at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|20
|6
|1
|2
|50
|78
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|6
|20
|1
|1
|37
|41
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|64
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|43
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|48
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|86
|79
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|146
|East Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|119
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|55
___
Saturday’s Games
Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
Cincinnati 70, Northwestern St. 0
Incarnate Word at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
MVSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Sul Ross State Lobos at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Incarnate Word at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
East Texas A&M at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at LSU, 7:45 p.m.
McNeese St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Texas State, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|52
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|83
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|59
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|87
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|66
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|93
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|22
|21
|1
|1
|43
|48
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|77
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|90
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|61
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|108
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|21
|22
|0
|2
|24
|57
___
Saturday’s Games
Jackson St. 30, Tuskegee 0
Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
Miles at Alabama St., 5 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Kentucky St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.
MVSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Edward Waters at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
East Texas A&M at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Lane at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|24
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|48
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|38
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|33
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|101
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|101
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|66
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|95
|63
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|80
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|73
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|54
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|76
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|84
|85
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|75
___
Saturday’s Games
Memphis 28, Troy 7
Auburn 31, South Alabama 15
Missouri 52, Louisiana-Lafayette 10
Iowa St. at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Texas State at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Troy at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Maine at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at UTEP, 9 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|131
|30
|West Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|68
|13
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|55
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|42
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|78
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|61
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|54
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|85
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|55
|69
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah Tech at Idaho, 4 p.m.
ETSU at West Georgia, 6 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Northeastern St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at TCU, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
North Alabama at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
E. Kentucky at West Georgia, 6 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Uconn
|1
|2
|120
|84
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|24
|27
|Umass
|0
|2
|36
|69
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware 44, Uconn 41
Texas A&M at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Umass at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Purdue at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
