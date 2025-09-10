FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|1
|0
|38
|24
|2
|0
|90
|31
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|26
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|84
|30
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|23
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|17
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|56
|34
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|51
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|27
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|53
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|47
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|28
|UAB
|0
|1
|24
|38
|1
|1
|76
|80
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|54
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|60
|85
___
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma at Temple, Noon
Memphis at Troy, Noon
Washington St. at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
FAU at FIU, 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Navy at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Duke at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Akron at UAB, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 18
Rice at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 19
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
North Texas at Army, Noon
SC State at South Florida, Noon
Arkansas at Memphis, Noon
UAB at Tennessee, 12:45 p.m.
Tulane at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m.
BYU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
UTSA at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|18
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|20
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|86
|32
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|31
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|27
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|59
|48
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|106
|26
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|19
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|106
|52
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|33
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|62
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|51
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|87
|61
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|65
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|42
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|50
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|68
___
Thursday’s Games
NC State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
William & Mary at Virginia, Noon
Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon
Richmond at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Duke at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at California, 10:30 p.m.
Boston College at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Syracuse at Clemson, Noon
Wofford at Virginia Tech, Noon
Bowling Green at Louisville, Noon
SMU at TCU, Noon
Florida at Miami, TBA
North Carolina at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Duke, 4 p.m.
Temple at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Stanford at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|24
|21
|3
|0
|95
|41
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|88
|9
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|96
|3
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|9
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|14
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|129
|21
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|85
|17
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|106
|19
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|56
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|43
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|83
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|40
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|34
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|76
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|20
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|1
|2
|80
|83
___
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Samford at Baylor, Noon
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian at TCU, 8 p.m.
Utah at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Texas State at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 19
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Texas Tech at Utah, Noon
SMU at TCU, Noon
North Carolina at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Arizona St. at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|17
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|80
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|43
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|69
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|24
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|94
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|82
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|77
|116
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|89
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|161
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|40
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|93
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Colorado at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.
San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Utah Tech at Idaho, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
W. Oregon at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Indiana St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Idaho at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Incarnate Word at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
W. Illinois at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Cal Poly at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Butler at Weber St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|110
|17
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|52
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|104
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|63
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|80
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|58
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|55
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|69
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|94
___
Saturday’s Games
Davidson at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Gardner-Webb at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
W. Illinois at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|22
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|23
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|59
|16
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|46
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|89
|10
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|88
|17
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|84
|7
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|128
|16
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|11
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|17
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|48
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|132
|33
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|31
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|59
|10
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|23
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|41
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|30
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|73
___
Friday’s Games
Indiana St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
New Mexico at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Towson at Maryland, Noon
Oregon at Northwestern, Noon
Houston Christian at Nebraska, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Michigan, Noon
Wisconsin at Alabama, Noon
Norfolk St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Villanova at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Umass at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at California, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 19
Iowa at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Maryland at Wisconsin, Noon
Oregon St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|62
|37
|2
|0
|62
|37
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|28
|27
|1
|1
|49
|50
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|91
|67
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|46
|26
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|29
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|17
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|45
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|48
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|52
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|48
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|39
|71
|Campbell
|0
|1
|20
|31
|0
|2
|23
|87
|Maine
|0
|1
|27
|28
|0
|2
|34
|56
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|92
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|17
|31
|0
|2
|17
|73
___
Saturday’s Games
William & Mary at Virginia, Noon
Towson at Maryland, Noon
Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Elon at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Uconn at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Furman at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Villanova at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Maine, 6 p.m.
Bentley at Bryant, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
New Haven at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Hampton at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Villanova at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
NC Central at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 4 p.m.
Elon at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
Delaware at FIU, 6 p.m.
Bryant at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Towson, 6 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Stony Brook at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.
Maine at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|41
|24
|2
|1
|117
|75
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|34
|24
|1
|1
|44
|41
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|40
|17
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|43
|Liberty
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|1
|52
|41
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|23
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|45
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|66
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|76
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|1
|24
|41
|0
|3
|65
|116
___
Saturday’s Games
UTEP at Texas, 4:15 p.m.
Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Nevada, 5 p.m.
FAU at FIU, 6 p.m.
Merrimack at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
James Madison at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at FIU, 6 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at UTEP, 9 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|27
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|35
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Merrimack at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Sacred Heart at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
CCSU at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Friday’s Games
Columbia at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Yale, Noon
Georgetown at Brown, Noon
San Diego at Princeton, Noon
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
Penn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|41
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|29
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|59
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|79
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|37
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|44
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|45
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|73
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|50
|80
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|62
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|56
___
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Kent St., Noon
Cent. Michigan at Michigan, Noon
New Hampshire at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
W. Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Akron at UAB, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Bowling Green at Louisville, Noon
UNLV at Miami (Ohio), Noon
Wagner at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Kent St. at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Duquesne at Akron, 6 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|67
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|64
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|58
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|53
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|47
|95
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|43
|65
___
Saturday’s Games
Howard vs. Morehouse at East Rutherford, N.J., 1 p.m.
Bowie St. at Delaware St., 3 p.m.
Morgan St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Fayetteville St. at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
SC State at South Florida, Noon
Central St. (Ohio) at Morgan St., Noon
Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.
Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 4 p.m.
NC Central at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|38
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|3
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|50
|27
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|32
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|48
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|93
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|45
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|85
|58
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|37
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|90
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|75
___
Friday’s Games
Indiana St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N. Colorado at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.
SMU at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Drake at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
North Alabama at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Drake at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Towson, 6 p.m.
UT Martin at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|13
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|106
|75
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|41
|7
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|85
|72
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|66
|80
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|48
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|55
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|63
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|56
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|36
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|60
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|54
___
Friday’s Games
New Mexico at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at Nevada, 5 p.m.
Utah at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Air Force at Utah St., 9:45 p.m.
Southern U. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
UNLV at Miami (Ohio), Noon
Idaho at San Jose St., 5 p.m.
Nevada at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
UTSA at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.
California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 21
Fresno St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|66
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|75
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|78
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|101
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|74
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|54
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|77
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh at Duquesne, Noon
Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon
Marist at Wagner, 1 p.m.
West Liberty at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Stonehill at Maine, 6 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Wagner at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.
Penn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Duquesne at Akron, 6 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
CCSU at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|49
|23
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|70
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Oregon St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.
Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|21
|14
|2
|0
|49
|24
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|82
|34
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|72
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|52
|Richmond
|0
|1
|14
|21
|1
|1
|28
|31
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|56
|66
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|115
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|38
___
Friday’s Games
Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh at Duquesne, Noon
Lafayette at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
VMI at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 19
Columbia at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Georgetown at Brown, Noon
Holy Cross at Yale, Noon
Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.
VMI at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|7
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|48
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|65
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|24
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|48
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|72
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|68
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|50
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|80
|44
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|74
|20
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|106
___
Saturday’s Games
Davidson at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
Marist at Wagner, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Stetson at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Erskine at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Drake at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
San Diego at Princeton, Noon
Bluefield South at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Drake at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Dayton at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Greensboro Pride at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Butler at Weber St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mississippi
|1
|0
|30
|23
|2
|0
|93
|30
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|21
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|27
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|13
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|40
|17
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|58
|37
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|103
|37
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|59
|16
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|21
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|117
|43
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|86
|46
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|89
|23
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|90
|31
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|71
|18
|Kentucky
|0
|1
|23
|30
|1
|1
|47
|46
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|21
___
Saturday’s Games
Wisconsin at Alabama, Noon
Oklahoma at Temple, Noon
South Alabama at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.
Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Missouri, 4 p.m.
UTEP at Texas, 4:15 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Florida at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Arkansas at Memphis, Noon
UAB at Tennessee, 12:45 p.m.
South Carolina at Missouri, TBA
Florida at Miami, TBA
Auburn at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Georgia St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at LSU, 7:45 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|40
|13
|1
|1
|40
|51
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|89
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|60
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|59
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|90
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|15
|Samford
|0
|1
|13
|40
|0
|2
|16
|74
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|55
|94
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|30
___
Saturday’s Games
Samford at Baylor, Noon
Elon at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Furman at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
VMI at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Stetson at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Wofford at Mercer, 6 p.m.
ETSU at West Georgia, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Wofford at Virginia Tech, Noon
Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
VMI at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Samford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Elon at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|20
|6
|1
|2
|50
|78
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|20
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|6
|20
|1
|1
|37
|41
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|64
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|43
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|76
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|48
|East Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|119
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|55
___
Saturday’s Games
Houston Christian at Nebraska, Noon
Northwestern St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
MVSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Sul Ross State Lobos at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Incarnate Word at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
East Texas A&M at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at LSU, 7:45 p.m.
McNeese St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Texas State, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|1
|0
|41
|31
|1
|1
|48
|83
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|30
|7
|1
|1
|72
|59
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|52
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|87
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|66
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|93
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|22
|21
|1
|1
|43
|48
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|77
|Southern U.
|0
|1
|7
|30
|1
|2
|55
|90
|Alcorn St.
|0
|1
|31
|41
|0
|2
|41
|61
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|108
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|21
|22
|0
|2
|24
|57
___
Saturday’s Games
Tuskegee at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
Miles at Alabama St., 5 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Kentucky St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.
MVSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Edward Waters at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
East Texas A&M at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Lane at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|24
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|48
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|38
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|33
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|101
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|101
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|66
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|95
|63
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|80
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|24
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|73
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|54
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|54
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|47
___
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at Troy, Noon
South Alabama at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.
Iowa St. at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Missouri, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Texas State at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Troy at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Maine at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at UTEP, 9 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|131
|30
|West Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|68
|13
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|55
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|42
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|78
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|61
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|54
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|85
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|55
|69
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah Tech at Idaho, 4 p.m.
ETSU at West Georgia, 6 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Northeastern St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at TCU, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
North Alabama at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
E. Kentucky at West Georgia, 6 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Uconn
|1
|1
|79
|40
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|24
|27
|Umass
|0
|2
|36
|69
___
Saturday’s Games
Uconn at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Umass at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Purdue at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
