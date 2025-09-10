FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 0 38…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 0 38 24 2 0 90 31 Memphis 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 26 North Texas 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 30 South Florida 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 23 Temple 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 17 Tulane 0 0 0 0 2 0 56 34 Army 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 51 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 27 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 1 63 53 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 1 23 47 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 28 UAB 0 1 24 38 1 1 76 80 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 2 14 54 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 2 60 85

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at Temple, Noon

Memphis at Troy, Noon

Washington St. at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

FAU at FIU, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Navy at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Duke at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Akron at UAB, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 18

Rice at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

North Texas at Army, Noon

SC State at South Florida, Noon

Arkansas at Memphis, Noon

UAB at Tennessee, 12:45 p.m.

Tulane at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m.

BYU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA California 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 18 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 20 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 86 32 Louisville 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 31 Miami 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 27 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 48 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 2 0 106 26 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 19 Boston College 0 0 0 0 1 1 106 52 Clemson 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 33 Duke 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 62 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 51 SMU 0 0 0 0 1 1 87 61 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 65 Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 42 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 50 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 68

___

Thursday’s Games

NC State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon

Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon

Richmond at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Duke at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at California, 10:30 p.m.

Boston College at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon

Wofford at Virginia Tech, Noon

Bowling Green at Louisville, Noon

SMU at TCU, Noon

Florida at Miami, TBA

North Carolina at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Duke, 4 p.m.

Temple at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Stanford at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa St. 1 0 24 21 3 0 95 41 Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 0 88 9 BYU 0 0 0 0 2 0 96 3 Houston 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 9 TCU 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 14 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 129 21 UCF 0 0 0 0 2 0 85 17 Utah 0 0 0 0 2 0 106 19 Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 56 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 43 Baylor 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 83 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 40 Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 34 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 76 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 20 Kansas St. 0 1 21 24 1 2 80 83

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Baylor, Noon

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at TCU, 8 p.m.

Utah at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19

Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Texas Tech at Utah, Noon

SMU at TCU, Noon

North Carolina at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 6 p.m.

Arizona St. at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 17 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 80 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 43 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 69 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 24 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 94 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 82 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 77 116 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 37 89 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 20 161 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 40 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 13 93

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at Idaho, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

W. Oregon at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Indiana St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Incarnate Word at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Butler at Weber St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 110 17 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 52 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 104 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 63 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 80 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 58 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 55 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 69 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 94

___

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Gardner-Webb at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

W. Illinois at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 22 Indiana 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 23 Maryland 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 16 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 46 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 2 0 89 10 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 2 0 88 17 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 7 Oregon 0 0 0 0 2 0 128 16 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 80 11 Purdue 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 17 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 48 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 2 0 132 33 Washington 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 31 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 10 Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 23 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 41 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 30 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 2 33 73

___

Friday’s Games

Indiana St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

New Mexico at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Towson at Maryland, Noon

Oregon at Northwestern, Noon

Houston Christian at Nebraska, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

Wisconsin at Alabama, Noon

Norfolk St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Umass at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at California, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19

Iowa at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Maryland at Wisconsin, Noon

Oregon St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 2 0 62 37 2 0 62 37 William & Mary 1 0 28 27 1 1 49 50 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 2 0 91 67 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 2 0 46 26 Towson 0 0 0 0 2 0 54 29 Villanova 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 17 Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 45 Delaware 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 48 Elon 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 52 Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 48 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 2 39 71 Campbell 0 1 20 31 0 2 23 87 Maine 0 1 27 28 0 2 34 56 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 92 Stony Brook 0 1 17 31 0 2 17 73

___

Saturday’s Games

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon

Towson at Maryland, Noon

Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Elon at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Uconn at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Furman at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Maine, 6 p.m.

Bentley at Bryant, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

New Haven at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Hampton at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Villanova at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 4 p.m.

Elon at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

Delaware at FIU, 6 p.m.

Bryant at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.

Maine at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 1 0 41 24 2 1 117 75 Jacksonville St. 1 0 34 24 1 1 44 41 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 40 17 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 43 Liberty 0 1 24 34 1 1 52 41 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 23 UTEP 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 45 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 18 66 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 76 Sam Houston St. 0 1 24 41 0 3 65 116

___

Saturday’s Games

UTEP at Texas, 4:15 p.m.

Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Nevada, 5 p.m.

FAU at FIU, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

James Madison at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at FIU, 6 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 27 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 1 1 22 35

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Merrimack at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Sacred Heart at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

CCSU at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Columbia at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Georgetown at Brown, Noon

San Diego at Princeton, Noon

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Penn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 41 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 29 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 33 59 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 35 79 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 28 37 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 44 Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 45 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 73 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 2 50 80 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 62 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 56

___

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Kent St., Noon

Cent. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

New Hampshire at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

W. Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at UAB, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Bowling Green at Louisville, Noon

UNLV at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Wagner at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Kent St. at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Duquesne at Akron, 6 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 67 Howard 0 0 0 0 1 1 17 64 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 58 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 26 53 NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 2 47 95 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 43 65

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard vs. Morehouse at East Rutherford, N.J., 1 p.m.

Bowie St. at Delaware St., 3 p.m.

Morgan St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Fayetteville St. at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

SC State at South Florida, Noon

Central St. (Ohio) at Morgan St., Noon

Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Howard vs. Hampton at Washington, D.C., Md., 4 p.m.

NC Central at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 38 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 3 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 50 27 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 80 32 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 48 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 93 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 45 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 85 58 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 37 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 90 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 75

___

Friday’s Games

Indiana St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.

SMU at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Drake at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

North Alabama at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Drake at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Towson, 6 p.m.

UT Martin at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 13 UNLV 0 0 0 0 3 0 106 75 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 0 41 7 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 85 72 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 2 1 66 80 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 48 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 55 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 63 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 56 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 36 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 60 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 54

___

Friday’s Games

New Mexico at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Nevada, 5 p.m.

Utah at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Air Force at Utah St., 9:45 p.m.

Southern U. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

UNLV at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Idaho at San Jose St., 5 p.m.

Nevada at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

UTSA at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

California at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 21

Fresno St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 66 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 75 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 1 1 28 78 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 101 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 74 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 0 2 33 54 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 77

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Duquesne, Noon

Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon

Marist at Wagner, 1 p.m.

West Liberty at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Stonehill at Maine, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Wagner at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Penn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Duquesne at Akron, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

CCSU at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 49 23 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 42 70

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Oregon St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.

Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 1 0 21 14 2 0 49 24 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 2 0 82 34 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 72 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 52 Richmond 0 1 14 21 1 1 28 31 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 2 56 66 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 115 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 2 33 38

___

Friday’s Games

Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Duquesne, Noon

Lafayette at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

VMI at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19

Columbia at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Georgetown at Brown, Noon

Holy Cross at Yale, Noon

Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.

VMI at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 7 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 0 54 48 Butler 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 65 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 24 Marist 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 48 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 72 San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 68 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 50 Stetson 0 0 0 0 1 1 80 44 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 1 1 74 20 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 106

___

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Marist at Wagner, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Stetson at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Erskine at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Drake at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

San Diego at Princeton, Noon

Bluefield South at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Drake at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Greensboro Pride at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Butler at Weber St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mississippi 1 0 30 23 2 0 93 30 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 21 Auburn 0 0 0 0 2 0 80 27 Georgia 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 13 LSU 0 0 0 0 2 0 40 17 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 58 37 Missouri 0 0 0 0 2 0 103 37 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 16 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 21 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 2 0 117 43 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 2 0 86 46 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 0 89 23 Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 1 90 31 Florida 0 0 0 0 1 1 71 18 Kentucky 0 1 23 30 1 1 47 46 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 21

___

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Alabama, Noon

Oklahoma at Temple, Noon

South Alabama at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Missouri, 4 p.m.

UTEP at Texas, 4:15 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Florida at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Arkansas at Memphis, Noon

UAB at Tennessee, 12:45 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri, TBA

Florida at Miami, TBA

Auburn at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Georgia St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA The Citadel 1 0 40 13 1 1 40 51 ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 89 Furman 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 60 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 59 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 90 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 15 Samford 0 1 13 40 0 2 16 74 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 55 94 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 2 25 30

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Baylor, Noon

Elon at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Furman at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

VMI at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Stetson at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer, 6 p.m.

ETSU at West Georgia, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Wofford at Virginia Tech, Noon

Mercer at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

VMI at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Samford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Elon at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nicholls 1 0 20 6 1 2 50 78 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 20 Incarnate Word 0 1 6 20 1 1 37 41 Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 1 20 64 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 43 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 20 76 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 48 East Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 119 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 55

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston Christian at Nebraska, Noon

Northwestern St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

MVSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Sul Ross State Lobos at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Incarnate Word at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

McNeese St. at Utah St., 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas State, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 1 0 41 31 1 1 48 83 Alabama St. 1 0 30 7 1 1 72 59 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 52 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 2 12 87 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 66 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 2 32 93

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 22 21 1 1 43 48 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 77 Southern U. 0 1 7 30 1 2 55 90 Alcorn St. 0 1 31 41 0 2 41 61 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 108 Texas Southern 0 1 21 22 0 2 24 57

___

Saturday’s Games

Tuskegee at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

Miles at Alabama St., 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.

MVSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Edward Waters at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Lane at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 54 24 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 20 48 James Madison 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 38 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 33 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 101 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 101 Marshall 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 66

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas State 0 0 0 0 2 0 95 63 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 80 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 24 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 1 1 29 73 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 54 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 54 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 47

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Troy, Noon

South Alabama at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.

Iowa St. at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Missouri, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Texas State at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Troy at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Maine at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at UTEP, 9 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 131 30 West Georgia 0 0 0 0 2 0 68 13 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 1 1 35 55 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 1 1 40 42 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 78 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 61 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 54 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 85 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 55 69

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Tech at Idaho, 4 p.m.

ETSU at West Georgia, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Northeastern St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at TCU, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

North Alabama at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

E. Kentucky at West Georgia, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Uconn 1 1 79 40 Notre Dame 0 1 24 27 Umass 0 2 36 69

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Umass at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Purdue at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.