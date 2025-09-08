FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 0 38…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 1 0 38 24 2 0 90 31 Memphis 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 26 North Texas 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 30 South Florida 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 23 Temple 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 17 Tulane 0 0 0 0 2 0 56 34 Army 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 51 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 27 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 1 63 53 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 1 23 47 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 28 UAB 0 1 24 38 1 1 76 80 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 2 14 54 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 2 60 85

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple 55, Howard 7

Texas State 43, UTSA 36

Navy 38, UAB 24

North Texas 33, W. Michigan 30

South Florida 18, Florida 16

FAU 56, Florida A&M 14

East Carolina 56, Campbell 3

Houston 35, Rice 9

Tulane 33, South Alabama 31

Memphis 38, Georgia St. 16

Army 24, Kansas St. 21

North Carolina 20, Charlotte 3

New Mexico St. 21, Tulsa 14

Saturday, Sept. 13

Oklahoma at Temple, Noon

Memphis at Troy, Noon

Incarnate Word at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

FAU at FIU, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Navy at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Duke at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Akron at UAB, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA California 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 18 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 20 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 86 32 Louisville 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 31 Miami 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 27 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 48 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 2 0 106 26 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 19 Boston College 0 0 0 0 1 1 106 52 Clemson 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 33 Duke 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 62 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 51 SMU 0 0 0 0 1 1 87 61 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 65 Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 42 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 50 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 68

___

Friday’s Games

Louisville 28, James Madison 14

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 27, Uconn 20

NC State 35, Virginia 31

Florida St. 77, East Texas A&M 3

Baylor 48, SMU 45

Illinois 45, Duke 19

Pittsburgh 45, Cent. Michigan 17

Wake Forest 42, W. Carolina 10

Georgia Tech 59, Gardner-Webb 12

Clemson 27, Troy 16

California 35, Texas Southern 3

Miami 45, Bethune-Cookman 3

Vanderbilt 44, Virginia Tech 20

North Carolina 20, Charlotte 3

Michigan St. 42, Boston College 40

BYU 27, Stanford 3

Thursday, Sept. 11

NC State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon

SMU at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Duke at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at California, 10:30 p.m.

Boston College at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa St. 1 0 24 21 3 0 95 41 Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 0 88 9 BYU 0 0 0 0 2 0 96 3 Houston 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 9 TCU 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 14 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 129 21 UCF 0 0 0 0 2 0 85 17 Utah 0 0 0 0 2 0 106 19 Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 56 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 43 Baylor 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 83 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 40 Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 34 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 76 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 20 Kansas St. 0 1 21 24 1 2 80 83

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 62, Kent St. 14

Iowa St. 16, Iowa 13

Baylor 48, SMU 45

Cincinnati 34, Bowling Green 20

Colorado 31, Delaware 7

Oregon 69, Oklahoma St. 3

Missouri 42, Kansas 31

Ohio 17, West Virginia 10

Utah 63, Cal Poly 9

Army 24, Kansas St. 21

UCF 68, NC A&T 7

Houston 35, Rice 9

Mississippi St. 24, Arizona St. 20

Arizona 48, Weber St. 3

BYU 27, Stanford 3

Friday, Sept. 12

Colorado at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Samford at Baylor, Noon

Oregon St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Utah at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at TCU, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 17 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 80 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 43 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 69 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 24 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 94 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 82 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 77 116 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 37 89 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 20 161 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 40 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 13 93

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 51, E. Washington 14

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico 32, Idaho St. 22

Idaho 37, St. Thomas (Minn.) 30

N. Arizona 38, Utah Tech 31

Nevada 20, Sacramento St. 17

Utah 63, Cal Poly 9

Colorado St. 21, N. Colorado 17

North Dakota 50, Portland St. 20

Montana 42, Cent. Washington 17

S. Dakota St. 30, Montana St. 24

Arizona 48, Weber St. 3

Washington 70, UC Davis 10

Saturday, Sept. 13

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at Idaho, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

W. Oregon at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 110 17 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 52 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 104 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 63 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 80 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 58 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 55 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 69 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 94

___

Friday’s Games

Northwestern 42, W. Illinois 7

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 45, Chattanooga 17

Indiana St. 38, E. Illinois 14

N. Dakota St. 59, Tennessee St. 3

Georgia Tech 59, Gardner-Webb 12

Appalachian St. 20, Lindenwood (Mo.) 13

SE Missouri 30, North Alabama 21

Coastal Carolina 13, Charleston Southern 0

UTEP 42, UT Martin 17

Saturday, Sept. 13

Davidson at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 22 Indiana 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 23 Maryland 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 16 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 46 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 2 0 89 10 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 2 0 88 17 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 7 Oregon 0 0 0 0 2 0 128 16 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 80 11 Purdue 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 17 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 48 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 2 0 132 33 Washington 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 31 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 10 Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 23 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 41 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 30 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 2 33 73

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 20, N. Illinois 9

Northwestern 42, W. Illinois 7

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 66, Northwestern St. 0

Penn St. 34, FIU 0

Indiana 56, Kennesaw St. 9

Illinois 45, Duke 19

Iowa St. 16, Iowa 13

Rutgers 45, Miami (Ohio) 17

Oregon 69, Oklahoma St. 3

Ohio St. 70, Grambling St. 0

Wisconsin 42, Middle Tennessee 10

Purdue 34, S. Illinois 17

Southern Cal 59, Georgia Southern 20

Michigan St. 42, Boston College 40

Nebraska 68, Akron 0

Oklahoma 24, Michigan 13

UNLV 30, UCLA 23

Washington 70, UC Davis 10

Friday, Sept. 12

Indiana St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

New Mexico at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Towson at Maryland, Noon

Oregon at Northwestern, Noon

Wisconsin at Alabama, Noon

Houston Christian at Nebraska, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

Villanova at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Umass at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at California, 10:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 2 0 62 37 2 0 62 37 William & Mary 1 0 28 27 1 1 49 50 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 2 0 91 67 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 2 0 46 26 Towson 0 0 0 0 2 0 54 29 Villanova 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 17 Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 45 Delaware 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 48 Elon 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 52 Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 48 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 2 39 71 Campbell 0 1 20 31 0 2 23 87 Maine 0 1 27 28 0 2 34 56 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 92 Stony Brook 0 1 17 31 0 2 17 73

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. 37, Albany (NY) 32

Colorado 31, Delaware 7

Bryant 27, Umass 26

New Hampshire 19, Holy Cross 16

Rhode Island 31, Stony Brook 17

Villanova 24, Colgate 17

William & Mary 28, Maine 27

Hampton 27, Elizabeth City St. 20

Elon 55, Davidson 7

East Carolina 56, Campbell 3

Monmouth (NJ) 49, Fordham 28

UCF 68, NC A&T 7

Towson 27, Morgan St. 22

Saturday, Sept. 13

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon

Towson at Maryland, Noon

New Hampshire at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Elon at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Uconn at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Furman at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Maine, 6 p.m.

Bentley at Bryant, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hampton at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

New Haven at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 1 0 41 24 2 1 117 75 Jacksonville St. 1 0 34 24 1 1 44 41 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 40 17 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 43 Liberty 0 1 24 34 1 1 52 41 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 23 UTEP 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 45 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 18 66 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 76 Sam Houston St. 0 1 24 41 0 3 65 116

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 34, Liberty 24

Penn St. 34, FIU 0

Indiana 56, Kennesaw St. 9

Wisconsin 42, Middle Tennessee 10

Toledo 45, W. Kentucky 21

LSU 23, Louisiana Tech 7

New Mexico St. 21, Tulsa 14

UTEP 42, UT Martin 17

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 37, Sam Houston St. 20

Saturday, Sept. 13

UTEP at Texas, 4:15 p.m.

Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Nevada, 5 p.m.

FAU at FIU, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 27 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 1 1 22 35

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 28, Sacred Heart 10

Merrimack 31, St. Anselm 6

Saturday, Sept. 13

Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Merrimack at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI 42, Ferrum Panthers 7

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 27, Prairie View 21

Adrian Bulldogs 10, Valparaiso 7

Saturday, Sept. 13

Sul Ross State Lobos at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 41 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 29 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 33 59 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 35 79 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 28 37 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 44 Toledo 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 45 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 73 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 2 50 80 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 62 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 56

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 20, N. Illinois 9

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 62, Kent St. 14

Pittsburgh 45, Cent. Michigan 17

Buffalo 45, St. Francis (Pa.) 6

North Texas 33, W. Michigan 30

Cincinnati 34, Bowling Green 20

Rutgers 45, Miami (Ohio) 17

Ohio 17, West Virginia 10

Toledo 45, W. Kentucky 21

LIU Brooklyn 28, E. Michigan 23

Auburn 42, Ball St. 3

Nebraska 68, Akron 0

Saturday, Sept. 13

Buffalo at Kent St., Noon

Cent. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

New Hampshire at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

W. Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at UAB, 8:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 67 Howard 0 0 0 0 1 1 17 64 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 58 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 26 53 NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 2 47 95 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 43 65

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. 37, Albany (NY) 32

Temple 55, Howard 7

Norfolk St. 34, Virginia St. 31

Old Dominion 54, NC Central 6

Towson 27, Morgan St. 22

South Carolina 38, SC State 10

Saturday, Sept. 13

Howard vs. Morehouse at East Rutherford, N.J., 1 p.m.

Bowie St. at Delaware St., 3 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Fayetteville St. at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 38 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 3 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 50 27 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 80 32 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 48 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 93 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 45 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 85 58 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 37 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 90 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 75

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. 38, E. Illinois 14

Youngstown St. 56, Robert Morris 17

N. Dakota St. 59, Tennessee St. 3

Wyoming 31, N. Iowa 7

Missouri St. 21, Marshall 20

Illinois St. 41, Morehead St. 13

SE Louisiana 45, Murray St. 24

North Dakota 50, Portland St. 20

Lamar 20, South Dakota 13

Purdue 34, S. Illinois 17

S. Dakota St. 30, Montana St. 24

Friday, Sept. 12

Indiana St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Drake at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 13 UNLV 0 0 0 0 3 0 106 75 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 0 41 7 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 85 72 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 2 1 66 80 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 48 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 55 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 63 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 56 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 36 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 60 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 54

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 51, E. Washington 14

Saturday’s Games

Texas 38, San Jose St. 7

Texas A&M 44, Utah St. 22

New Mexico 32, Idaho St. 22

Fresno St. 36, Oregon St. 27

Wyoming 31, N. Iowa 7

Nevada 20, Sacramento St. 17

Colorado St. 21, N. Colorado 17

UNLV 30, UCLA 23

Washington St. 36, San Diego St. 13

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 37, Sam Houston St. 20

Friday, Sept. 12

New Mexico at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Middle Tennessee at Nevada, 5 p.m.

Utah at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Air Force at Utah St., 9:45 p.m.

Southern U. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 66 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 75 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 1 1 28 78 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 101 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 74 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 0 2 33 54 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 77

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 55, Lincoln (Pa.) 14

Mercyhurst 48, New Haven 14

CCSU 34, American International 7

Lafayette 42, Stonehill 26

Georgetown 31, Wagner 20

Youngstown St. 56, Robert Morris 17

Buffalo 45, St. Francis (Pa.) 6

LIU Brooklyn 28, E. Michigan 23

Saturday, Sept. 13

Lehigh at Duquesne, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon

Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Marist at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at Maine, 6 p.m.

West Liberty at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 49 23 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 42 70

___

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. 36, Oregon St. 27

Washington St. 36, San Diego St. 13

Saturday, Sept. 13

Oregon St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 1 0 21 14 2 0 49 24 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 2 0 82 34 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 72 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 52 Richmond 0 1 14 21 1 1 28 31 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 2 56 66 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 115 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 2 33 38

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 28, Sacred Heart 10

Georgetown 31, Wagner 20

Bucknell 34, Marist 23

Lafayette 42, Stonehill 26

Monmouth (NJ) 49, Fordham 28

New Hampshire 19, Holy Cross 16

Villanova 24, Colgate 17

Richmond 14, Wofford 10

Friday, Sept. 12

Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Lehigh at Duquesne, Noon

Lafayette at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

VMI at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 7 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 0 54 48 Butler 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 65 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 24 Marist 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 48 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 72 San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 68 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 50 Stetson 0 0 0 0 1 1 80 44 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 1 1 74 20 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 106

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 38, Thomas More 0

Bucknell 34, Marist 23

Butler 37, Truman St. 27

Presbyterian 39, Furman 38

Idaho 37, St. Thomas (Minn.) 30

Stetson 59, Warner University 13

Elon 55, Davidson 7

Adrian Bulldogs 10, Valparaiso 7

Illinois St. 41, Morehead St. 13

San Diego 30, S. Utah 27

Saturday, Sept. 13

Marist at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Stetson at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Erskine at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Drake at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mississippi 1 0 30 23 2 0 93 30 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 21 Auburn 0 0 0 0 2 0 80 27 Georgia 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 13 LSU 0 0 0 0 2 0 40 17 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 58 37 Missouri 0 0 0 0 2 0 103 37 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 16 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 21 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 2 0 117 43 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 2 0 86 46 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 0 89 23 Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 1 90 31 Florida 0 0 0 0 1 1 71 18 Kentucky 0 1 23 30 1 1 47 46 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 21

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 38, San Jose St. 7

Texas A&M 44, Utah St. 22

Georgia 28, Austin Peay 6

Mississippi 30, Kentucky 23

Tennessee 72, ETSU 17

Missouri 42, Kansas 31

South Florida 18, Florida 16

Arkansas 56, Arkansas St. 14

LSU 23, Louisiana Tech 7

Mississippi St. 24, Arizona St. 20

Auburn 42, Ball St. 3

Oklahoma 24, Michigan 13

Vanderbilt 44, Virginia Tech 20

Alabama 73, Louisiana-Monroe 0

South Carolina 38, SC State 10

Saturday, Sept. 13

Oklahoma at Temple, Noon

Wisconsin at Alabama, Noon

South Alabama at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Missouri, 4 p.m.

UTEP at Texas, 4:15 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA The Citadel 1 0 40 13 1 1 40 51 ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 89 Furman 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 60 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 59 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 90 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 15 Samford 0 1 13 40 0 2 16 74 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 55 94 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 2 25 30

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 45, Chattanooga 17

VMI 42, Ferrum Panthers 7

Presbyterian 39, Furman 38

Wake Forest 42, W. Carolina 10

The Citadel 40, Samford 13

Tennessee 72, ETSU 17

Richmond 14, Wofford 10

Saturday, Sept. 13

Samford at Baylor, Noon

Elon at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

VMI at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Furman at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Stetson at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

ETSU at West Georgia, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nicholls 1 0 20 6 1 2 50 78 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 20 Incarnate Word 0 1 6 20 1 1 37 41 Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 1 20 64 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 43 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 20 76 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 48 East Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 119 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 55

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 66, Northwestern St. 0

Florida St. 77, East Texas A&M 3

E. Kentucky 20, Houston Christian 10

West Georgia 34, Nicholls 10

Lamar 20, South Dakota 13

SE Louisiana 45, Murray St. 24

Louisiana-Lafayette 34, McNeese St. 10

Abilene Christian 28, Stephen F. Austin 20

Saturday, Sept. 13

Houston Christian at Nebraska, Noon

Northwestern St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

MVSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Sul Ross State Lobos at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 1 0 41 31 1 1 48 83 Alabama St. 1 0 30 7 1 1 72 59 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 52 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 2 12 87 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 66 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 2 32 93

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 22 21 1 1 43 48 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 77 Southern U. 0 1 7 30 1 2 55 90 Alcorn St. 0 1 31 41 0 2 41 61 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 108 Texas Southern 0 1 21 22 0 2 24 57

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 70, Grambling St. 0

Southern Miss. 38, Jackson St. 20

FAU 56, Florida A&M 14

California 35, Texas Southern 3

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 27, Prairie View 21

Alabama St. 30, Southern U. 7

Alabama A&M 41, Alcorn St. 31

Cent. Arkansas 41, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17

Tarleton St. 59, MVSU 3

Miami 45, Bethune-Cookman 3

Saturday, Sept. 13

Tuskegee at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

Miles at Alabama St., 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.

Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

MVSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 54 24 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 20 48 James Madison 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 38 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 33 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 101 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 101 Marshall 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 66

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas State 0 0 0 0 2 0 95 63 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 80 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 24 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 1 1 29 73 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 54 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 54 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 47

___

Friday’s Games

Louisville 28, James Madison 14

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. 20, Lindenwood (Mo.) 13

Clemson 27, Troy 16

Texas State 43, UTSA 36

Southern Miss. 38, Jackson St. 20

Arkansas 56, Arkansas St. 14

Missouri St. 21, Marshall 20

Old Dominion 54, NC Central 6

Memphis 38, Georgia St. 16

Tulane 33, South Alabama 31

Coastal Carolina 13, Charleston Southern 0

Southern Cal 59, Georgia Southern 20

Alabama 73, Louisiana-Monroe 0

Louisiana-Lafayette 34, McNeese St. 10

Saturday, Sept. 13

Memphis at Troy, Noon

South Alabama at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Texas State at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 131 30 West Georgia 0 0 0 0 2 0 68 13 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 1 1 35 55 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 1 1 40 42 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 78 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 61 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 54 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 85 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 55 69

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 28, Austin Peay 6

N. Arizona 38, Utah Tech 31

E. Kentucky 20, Houston Christian 10

Tarleton St. 59, MVSU 3

Cent. Arkansas 41, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17

West Georgia 34, Nicholls 10

SE Missouri 30, North Alabama 21

Abilene Christian 28, Stephen F. Austin 20

San Diego 30, S. Utah 27

Saturday, Sept. 13

Utah Tech at Idaho, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.

ETSU at West Georgia, 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Northeastern St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at TCU, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Uconn 1 1 79 40 Notre Dame 0 1 24 27 Umass 0 2 36 69

___

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 27, Uconn 20

Bryant 27, Umass 26

Saturday, Sept. 13

Uconn at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Umass at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

