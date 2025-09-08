FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|1
|0
|38
|24
|2
|0
|90
|31
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|26
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|84
|30
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|23
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|17
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|56
|34
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|51
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|27
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|53
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|47
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|28
|UAB
|0
|1
|24
|38
|1
|1
|76
|80
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|54
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|60
|85
___
Saturday’s Games
Temple 55, Howard 7
Texas State 43, UTSA 36
Navy 38, UAB 24
North Texas 33, W. Michigan 30
South Florida 18, Florida 16
FAU 56, Florida A&M 14
East Carolina 56, Campbell 3
Houston 35, Rice 9
Tulane 33, South Alabama 31
Memphis 38, Georgia St. 16
Army 24, Kansas St. 21
North Carolina 20, Charlotte 3
New Mexico St. 21, Tulsa 14
Saturday, Sept. 13
Oklahoma at Temple, Noon
Memphis at Troy, Noon
Incarnate Word at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
FAU at FIU, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Navy at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Duke at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Akron at UAB, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|18
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|20
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|86
|32
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|31
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|27
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|59
|48
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|106
|26
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|19
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|106
|52
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|33
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|62
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|51
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|87
|61
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|65
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|42
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|50
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|68
___
Friday’s Games
Louisville 28, James Madison 14
Saturday’s Games
Syracuse 27, Uconn 20
NC State 35, Virginia 31
Florida St. 77, East Texas A&M 3
Baylor 48, SMU 45
Illinois 45, Duke 19
Pittsburgh 45, Cent. Michigan 17
Wake Forest 42, W. Carolina 10
Georgia Tech 59, Gardner-Webb 12
Clemson 27, Troy 16
California 35, Texas Southern 3
Miami 45, Bethune-Cookman 3
Vanderbilt 44, Virginia Tech 20
North Carolina 20, Charlotte 3
Michigan St. 42, Boston College 40
BYU 27, Stanford 3
Thursday, Sept. 11
NC State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 12
Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon
William & Mary at Virginia, Noon
SMU at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Duke at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at California, 10:30 p.m.
Boston College at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|24
|21
|3
|0
|95
|41
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|88
|9
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|96
|3
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|9
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|14
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|129
|21
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|85
|17
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|106
|19
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|56
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|43
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|83
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|40
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|34
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|76
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|20
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|1
|2
|80
|83
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech 62, Kent St. 14
Iowa St. 16, Iowa 13
Baylor 48, SMU 45
Cincinnati 34, Bowling Green 20
Colorado 31, Delaware 7
Oregon 69, Oklahoma St. 3
Missouri 42, Kansas 31
Ohio 17, West Virginia 10
Utah 63, Cal Poly 9
Army 24, Kansas St. 21
UCF 68, NC A&T 7
Houston 35, Rice 9
Mississippi St. 24, Arizona St. 20
Arizona 48, Weber St. 3
BYU 27, Stanford 3
Friday, Sept. 12
Colorado at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Samford at Baylor, Noon
Oregon St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
Utah at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at TCU, 8 p.m.
Texas State at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|17
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|80
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|43
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|69
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|24
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|94
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|82
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|77
|116
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|89
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|161
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|40
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|93
___
Friday’s Games
Boise St. 51, E. Washington 14
Saturday’s Games
New Mexico 32, Idaho St. 22
Idaho 37, St. Thomas (Minn.) 30
N. Arizona 38, Utah Tech 31
Nevada 20, Sacramento St. 17
Utah 63, Cal Poly 9
Colorado St. 21, N. Colorado 17
North Dakota 50, Portland St. 20
Montana 42, Cent. Washington 17
S. Dakota St. 30, Montana St. 24
Arizona 48, Weber St. 3
Washington 70, UC Davis 10
Saturday, Sept. 13
N. Colorado at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.
San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Utah Tech at Idaho, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
W. Oregon at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 14
Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|110
|17
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|52
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|104
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|63
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|80
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|58
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|55
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|69
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|94
___
Friday’s Games
Northwestern 42, W. Illinois 7
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech 45, Chattanooga 17
Indiana St. 38, E. Illinois 14
N. Dakota St. 59, Tennessee St. 3
Georgia Tech 59, Gardner-Webb 12
Appalachian St. 20, Lindenwood (Mo.) 13
SE Missouri 30, North Alabama 21
Coastal Carolina 13, Charleston Southern 0
UTEP 42, UT Martin 17
Saturday, Sept. 13
Davidson at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|22
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|23
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|59
|16
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|46
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|89
|10
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|88
|17
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|84
|7
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|128
|16
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|11
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|17
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|48
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|132
|33
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|31
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|59
|10
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|23
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|41
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|30
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|73
___
Friday’s Games
Maryland 20, N. Illinois 9
Northwestern 42, W. Illinois 7
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 66, Northwestern St. 0
Penn St. 34, FIU 0
Indiana 56, Kennesaw St. 9
Illinois 45, Duke 19
Iowa St. 16, Iowa 13
Rutgers 45, Miami (Ohio) 17
Oregon 69, Oklahoma St. 3
Ohio St. 70, Grambling St. 0
Wisconsin 42, Middle Tennessee 10
Purdue 34, S. Illinois 17
Southern Cal 59, Georgia Southern 20
Michigan St. 42, Boston College 40
Nebraska 68, Akron 0
Oklahoma 24, Michigan 13
UNLV 30, UCLA 23
Washington 70, UC Davis 10
Friday, Sept. 12
Indiana St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
New Mexico at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Towson at Maryland, Noon
Oregon at Northwestern, Noon
Wisconsin at Alabama, Noon
Houston Christian at Nebraska, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Michigan, Noon
Villanova at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Umass at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at California, 10:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|62
|37
|2
|0
|62
|37
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|28
|27
|1
|1
|49
|50
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|91
|67
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|46
|26
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|29
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|17
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|45
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|48
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|52
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|48
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|39
|71
|Campbell
|0
|1
|20
|31
|0
|2
|23
|87
|Maine
|0
|1
|27
|28
|0
|2
|34
|56
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|92
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|17
|31
|0
|2
|17
|73
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. 37, Albany (NY) 32
Colorado 31, Delaware 7
Bryant 27, Umass 26
New Hampshire 19, Holy Cross 16
Rhode Island 31, Stony Brook 17
Villanova 24, Colgate 17
William & Mary 28, Maine 27
Hampton 27, Elizabeth City St. 20
Elon 55, Davidson 7
East Carolina 56, Campbell 3
Monmouth (NJ) 49, Fordham 28
UCF 68, NC A&T 7
Towson 27, Morgan St. 22
Saturday, Sept. 13
William & Mary at Virginia, Noon
Towson at Maryland, Noon
New Hampshire at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Elon at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Uconn at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Villanova at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Furman at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Maine, 6 p.m.
Bentley at Bryant, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hampton at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
New Haven at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|41
|24
|2
|1
|117
|75
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|34
|24
|1
|1
|44
|41
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|40
|17
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|43
|Liberty
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|1
|52
|41
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|23
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|45
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|66
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|76
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|1
|24
|41
|0
|3
|65
|116
___
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 34, Liberty 24
Penn St. 34, FIU 0
Indiana 56, Kennesaw St. 9
Wisconsin 42, Middle Tennessee 10
Toledo 45, W. Kentucky 21
LSU 23, Louisiana Tech 7
New Mexico St. 21, Tulsa 14
UTEP 42, UT Martin 17
Sunday’s Games
Hawaii 37, Sam Houston St. 20
Saturday, Sept. 13
UTEP at Texas, 4:15 p.m.
Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Nevada, 5 p.m.
FAU at FIU, 6 p.m.
Merrimack at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|27
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|35
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 28, Sacred Heart 10
Merrimack 31, St. Anselm 6
Saturday, Sept. 13
Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Merrimack at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
VMI 42, Ferrum Panthers 7
UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 27, Prairie View 21
Adrian Bulldogs 10, Valparaiso 7
Saturday, Sept. 13
Sul Ross State Lobos at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|41
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|29
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|59
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|79
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|37
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|44
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|45
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|73
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|50
|80
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|62
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|56
___
Friday’s Games
Maryland 20, N. Illinois 9
Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech 62, Kent St. 14
Pittsburgh 45, Cent. Michigan 17
Buffalo 45, St. Francis (Pa.) 6
North Texas 33, W. Michigan 30
Cincinnati 34, Bowling Green 20
Rutgers 45, Miami (Ohio) 17
Ohio 17, West Virginia 10
Toledo 45, W. Kentucky 21
LIU Brooklyn 28, E. Michigan 23
Auburn 42, Ball St. 3
Nebraska 68, Akron 0
Saturday, Sept. 13
Buffalo at Kent St., Noon
Cent. Michigan at Michigan, Noon
New Hampshire at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
W. Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Akron at UAB, 8:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|67
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|64
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|58
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|53
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|47
|95
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|43
|65
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. 37, Albany (NY) 32
Temple 55, Howard 7
Norfolk St. 34, Virginia St. 31
Old Dominion 54, NC Central 6
Towson 27, Morgan St. 22
South Carolina 38, SC State 10
Saturday, Sept. 13
Howard vs. Morehouse at East Rutherford, N.J., 1 p.m.
Bowie St. at Delaware St., 3 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Fayetteville St. at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|38
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|3
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|50
|27
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|32
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|48
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|93
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|45
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|85
|58
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|37
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|90
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|75
___
Saturday’s Games
Indiana St. 38, E. Illinois 14
Youngstown St. 56, Robert Morris 17
N. Dakota St. 59, Tennessee St. 3
Wyoming 31, N. Iowa 7
Missouri St. 21, Marshall 20
Illinois St. 41, Morehead St. 13
SE Louisiana 45, Murray St. 24
North Dakota 50, Portland St. 20
Lamar 20, South Dakota 13
Purdue 34, S. Illinois 17
S. Dakota St. 30, Montana St. 24
Friday, Sept. 12
Indiana St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
N. Colorado at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
SMU at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Murray St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Drake at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|13
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|106
|75
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|41
|7
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|85
|72
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|66
|80
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|48
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|55
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|63
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|56
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|36
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|60
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|54
___
Friday’s Games
Boise St. 51, E. Washington 14
Saturday’s Games
Texas 38, San Jose St. 7
Texas A&M 44, Utah St. 22
New Mexico 32, Idaho St. 22
Fresno St. 36, Oregon St. 27
Wyoming 31, N. Iowa 7
Nevada 20, Sacramento St. 17
Colorado St. 21, N. Colorado 17
UNLV 30, UCLA 23
Washington St. 36, San Diego St. 13
Sunday’s Games
Hawaii 37, Sam Houston St. 20
Friday, Sept. 12
New Mexico at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Middle Tennessee at Nevada, 5 p.m.
Utah at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Air Force at Utah St., 9:45 p.m.
Southern U. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 14
Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|66
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|75
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|78
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|101
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|74
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|54
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|77
___
Saturday’s Games
Duquesne 55, Lincoln (Pa.) 14
Mercyhurst 48, New Haven 14
CCSU 34, American International 7
Lafayette 42, Stonehill 26
Georgetown 31, Wagner 20
Youngstown St. 56, Robert Morris 17
Buffalo 45, St. Francis (Pa.) 6
LIU Brooklyn 28, E. Michigan 23
Saturday, Sept. 13
Lehigh at Duquesne, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon
Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Marist at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Stonehill at Maine, 6 p.m.
West Liberty at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|49
|23
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|70
___
Saturday’s Games
Fresno St. 36, Oregon St. 27
Washington St. 36, San Diego St. 13
Saturday, Sept. 13
Oregon St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|21
|14
|2
|0
|49
|24
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|82
|34
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|72
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|52
|Richmond
|0
|1
|14
|21
|1
|1
|28
|31
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|56
|66
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|115
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|38
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 28, Sacred Heart 10
Georgetown 31, Wagner 20
Bucknell 34, Marist 23
Lafayette 42, Stonehill 26
Monmouth (NJ) 49, Fordham 28
New Hampshire 19, Holy Cross 16
Villanova 24, Colgate 17
Richmond 14, Wofford 10
Friday, Sept. 12
Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Lehigh at Duquesne, Noon
Lafayette at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
VMI at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|7
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|48
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|65
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|24
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|48
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|72
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|68
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|50
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|80
|44
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|74
|20
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|106
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 38, Thomas More 0
Bucknell 34, Marist 23
Butler 37, Truman St. 27
Presbyterian 39, Furman 38
Idaho 37, St. Thomas (Minn.) 30
Stetson 59, Warner University 13
Elon 55, Davidson 7
Adrian Bulldogs 10, Valparaiso 7
Illinois St. 41, Morehead St. 13
San Diego 30, S. Utah 27
Saturday, Sept. 13
Marist at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Stetson at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Erskine at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Drake at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mississippi
|1
|0
|30
|23
|2
|0
|93
|30
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|21
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|27
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|13
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|40
|17
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|58
|37
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|103
|37
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|59
|16
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|21
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|117
|43
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|86
|46
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|89
|23
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|90
|31
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|71
|18
|Kentucky
|0
|1
|23
|30
|1
|1
|47
|46
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|21
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas 38, San Jose St. 7
Texas A&M 44, Utah St. 22
Georgia 28, Austin Peay 6
Mississippi 30, Kentucky 23
Tennessee 72, ETSU 17
Missouri 42, Kansas 31
South Florida 18, Florida 16
Arkansas 56, Arkansas St. 14
LSU 23, Louisiana Tech 7
Mississippi St. 24, Arizona St. 20
Auburn 42, Ball St. 3
Oklahoma 24, Michigan 13
Vanderbilt 44, Virginia Tech 20
Alabama 73, Louisiana-Monroe 0
South Carolina 38, SC State 10
Saturday, Sept. 13
Oklahoma at Temple, Noon
Wisconsin at Alabama, Noon
South Alabama at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.
Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Missouri, 4 p.m.
UTEP at Texas, 4:15 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|40
|13
|1
|1
|40
|51
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|89
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|60
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|59
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|90
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|15
|Samford
|0
|1
|13
|40
|0
|2
|16
|74
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|55
|94
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|30
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech 45, Chattanooga 17
VMI 42, Ferrum Panthers 7
Presbyterian 39, Furman 38
Wake Forest 42, W. Carolina 10
The Citadel 40, Samford 13
Tennessee 72, ETSU 17
Richmond 14, Wofford 10
Saturday, Sept. 13
Samford at Baylor, Noon
Elon at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
VMI at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Furman at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
Wofford at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Stetson at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
ETSU at West Georgia, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|20
|6
|1
|2
|50
|78
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|20
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|6
|20
|1
|1
|37
|41
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|64
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|43
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|76
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|48
|East Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|119
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|55
___
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 66, Northwestern St. 0
Florida St. 77, East Texas A&M 3
E. Kentucky 20, Houston Christian 10
West Georgia 34, Nicholls 10
Lamar 20, South Dakota 13
SE Louisiana 45, Murray St. 24
Louisiana-Lafayette 34, McNeese St. 10
Abilene Christian 28, Stephen F. Austin 20
Saturday, Sept. 13
Houston Christian at Nebraska, Noon
Northwestern St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
MVSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Sul Ross State Lobos at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|1
|0
|41
|31
|1
|1
|48
|83
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|30
|7
|1
|1
|72
|59
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|52
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|87
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|66
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|93
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|22
|21
|1
|1
|43
|48
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|77
|Southern U.
|0
|1
|7
|30
|1
|2
|55
|90
|Alcorn St.
|0
|1
|31
|41
|0
|2
|41
|61
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|108
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|21
|22
|0
|2
|24
|57
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 70, Grambling St. 0
Southern Miss. 38, Jackson St. 20
FAU 56, Florida A&M 14
California 35, Texas Southern 3
UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 27, Prairie View 21
Alabama St. 30, Southern U. 7
Alabama A&M 41, Alcorn St. 31
Cent. Arkansas 41, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17
Tarleton St. 59, MVSU 3
Miami 45, Bethune-Cookman 3
Saturday, Sept. 13
Tuskegee at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
Miles at Alabama St., 5 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.
Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Kentucky St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
MVSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|24
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|48
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|38
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|33
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|101
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|101
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|66
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|95
|63
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|80
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|24
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|73
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|54
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|54
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|47
___
Friday’s Games
Louisville 28, James Madison 14
Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. 20, Lindenwood (Mo.) 13
Clemson 27, Troy 16
Texas State 43, UTSA 36
Southern Miss. 38, Jackson St. 20
Arkansas 56, Arkansas St. 14
Missouri St. 21, Marshall 20
Old Dominion 54, NC Central 6
Memphis 38, Georgia St. 16
Tulane 33, South Alabama 31
Coastal Carolina 13, Charleston Southern 0
Southern Cal 59, Georgia Southern 20
Alabama 73, Louisiana-Monroe 0
Louisiana-Lafayette 34, McNeese St. 10
Saturday, Sept. 13
Memphis at Troy, Noon
South Alabama at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Texas State at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|131
|30
|West Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|68
|13
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|55
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|42
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|78
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|61
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|54
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|85
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|55
|69
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia 28, Austin Peay 6
N. Arizona 38, Utah Tech 31
E. Kentucky 20, Houston Christian 10
Tarleton St. 59, MVSU 3
Cent. Arkansas 41, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17
West Georgia 34, Nicholls 10
SE Missouri 30, North Alabama 21
Abilene Christian 28, Stephen F. Austin 20
San Diego 30, S. Utah 27
Saturday, Sept. 13
Utah Tech at Idaho, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.
ETSU at West Georgia, 6 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Northeastern St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at TCU, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Uconn
|1
|1
|79
|40
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|24
|27
|Umass
|0
|2
|36
|69
___
Saturday’s Games
Syracuse 27, Uconn 20
Bryant 27, Umass 26
Saturday, Sept. 13
Uconn at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Umass at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
