FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|10
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|7
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|84
|30
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|12
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|23
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|17
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|3
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|7
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|42
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|30
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|34
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|24
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|39
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|60
|85
___
Saturday’s Games
Temple 55, Howard 7
Texas State 43, UTSA 36
UAB at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas 33, W. Michigan 30
South Florida 18, Florida 16
Florida A&M at FAU, 6 p.m.
Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Houston at Rice, 7 p.m.
Tulane at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Army at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Oklahoma at Temple, Noon
Memphis at Troy, Noon
Incarnate Word at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
FAU at FIU, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Navy at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Duke at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Akron at UAB, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|66
|10
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|15
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|20
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|86
|32
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|31
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|24
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|59
|48
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|106
|26
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|19
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|33
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|62
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|87
|61
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|65
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|42
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|48
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|23
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|24
___
Friday’s Games
Louisville 28, James Madison 14
Saturday’s Games
Syracuse 27, Uconn 20
NC State 35, Virginia 31
Florida St. 77, East Texas A&M 3
Baylor 48, SMU 45
Illinois 45, Duke 19
Pittsburgh 45, Cent. Michigan 17
Wake Forest 42, W. Carolina 10
Georgia Tech 59, Gardner-Webb 12
Clemson 27, Troy 16
Texas Southern at California, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
Stanford at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 11
NC State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 12
Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon
William & Mary at Virginia, Noon
SMU at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Duke at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at California, 10:30 p.m.
Boston College at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|24
|21
|3
|0
|95
|41
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|6
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|19
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|69
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|0
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|14
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|129
|21
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|10
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|43
|10
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|56
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|83
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|40
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|34
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|1
|1
|59
|59
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|76
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|20
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech 62, Kent St. 14
Iowa St. 16, Iowa 13
Baylor 48, SMU 45
Cincinnati 34, Bowling Green 20
Colorado 31, Delaware 7
Oregon 69, Oklahoma St. 3
Missouri 42, Kansas 31
Ohio 17, West Virginia 10
Cal Poly at Utah, 6 p.m.
Army at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
NC A&T at UCF, 7 p.m.
Houston at Rice, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Weber St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Stanford at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 12
Colorado at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Samford at Baylor, Noon
Oregon St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
Utah at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at TCU, 8 p.m.
Texas State at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|17
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|24
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|43
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|69
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|82
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|77
|116
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|59
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|111
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|40
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|45
___
Friday’s Games
Boise St. 51, E. Washington 14
Saturday’s Games
New Mexico 32, Idaho St. 22
Idaho 37, St. Thomas (Minn.) 30
N. Arizona 38, Utah Tech 31
Nevada 20, Sacramento St. 17
Cal Poly at Utah, 6 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Portland St. at North Dakota, 7 p.m.
Cent. Washington at Montana, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Washington, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
N. Colorado at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.
San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Utah Tech at Idaho, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
W. Oregon at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 14
Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|110
|17
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|52
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|104
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|80
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|45
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|55
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|42
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|27
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|94
___
Friday’s Games
Northwestern 42, W. Illinois 7
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech 45, Chattanooga 17
Indiana St. 38, E. Illinois 14
N. Dakota St. 59, Tennessee St. 3
Georgia Tech 59, Gardner-Webb 12
Appalachian St. 20, Lindenwood (Mo.) 13
North Alabama at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
UT Martin at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Davidson at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|22
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|23
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|59
|16
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|17
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|6
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|89
|10
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|84
|7
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|128
|16
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|11
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|48
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|73
|13
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|21
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|59
|10
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|23
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|30
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|43
___
Friday’s Games
Maryland 20, N. Illinois 9
Northwestern 42, W. Illinois 7
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 66, Northwestern St. 0
Penn St. 34, FIU 0
Indiana 56, Kennesaw St. 9
Illinois 45, Duke 19
Iowa St. 16, Iowa 13
Rutgers 45, Miami (Ohio) 17
Oregon 69, Oklahoma St. 3
Ohio St. 70, Grambling St. 0
Wisconsin 42, Middle Tennessee 10
S. Illinois at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
Akron at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at UNLV, 8 p.m.
UC Davis at Washington, 11 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 12
Indiana St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
New Mexico at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Towson at Maryland, Noon
Oregon at Northwestern, Noon
Wisconsin at Alabama, Noon
Houston Christian at Nebraska, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Michigan, Noon
Villanova at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Umass at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at California, 10:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|31
|20
|1
|0
|31
|20
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|39
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|10
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|7
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|48
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|34
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|Campbell
|0
|1
|20
|31
|0
|1
|20
|31
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|45
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|28
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|28
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|24
|Richmond
|0
|1
|14
|21
|0
|1
|14
|21
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|23
___
Saturday’s Games
Albany (NY) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Colorado 31, Delaware 7
Bryant at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Stony Brook, delayed
Colgate at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Maine at William & Mary, delayed
Elizabeth City St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Davidson at Elon, 6 p.m.
Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Wofford, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at UCF, 7 p.m.
Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
William & Mary at Virginia, Noon
Towson at Maryland, Noon
New Hampshire at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Elon at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Uconn at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Villanova at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Furman at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Maine, 6 p.m.
Bentley at Bryant, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hampton at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
New Haven at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|41
|24
|2
|0
|96
|30
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|34
|24
|1
|1
|44
|41
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|0
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|3
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|43
|Liberty
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|1
|52
|41
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|66
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|76
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|1
|24
|41
|0
|2
|45
|79
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|28
___
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 34, Liberty 24
Penn St. 34, FIU 0
Indiana 56, Kennesaw St. 9
Wisconsin 42, Middle Tennessee 10
W. Kentucky at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
UT Martin at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
UTEP at Texas, 4:15 p.m.
Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Nevada, 5 p.m.
FAU at FIU, 6 p.m.
Merrimack at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|27
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|35
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 28, Sacred Heart 10
Merrimack 31, St. Anselm 6
Saturday, Sept. 13
Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Merrimack at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
VMI 42, Ferrum Panthers 7
UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Adrian Bulldogs at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Sul Ross State Lobos at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|41
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|29
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|59
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|79
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|37
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|44
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|52
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|62
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|24
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|56
___
Friday’s Games
Maryland 20, N. Illinois 9
Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech 62, Kent St. 14
Pittsburgh 45, Cent. Michigan 17
Buffalo 45, St. Francis (Pa.) 6
North Texas 33, W. Michigan 30
Cincinnati 34, Bowling Green 20
Rutgers 45, Miami (Ohio) 17
Ohio 17, West Virginia 10
W. Kentucky at Toledo, 7 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Akron at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Buffalo at Kent St., Noon
Cent. Michigan at Michigan, Noon
New Hampshire at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
W. Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Akron at UAB, 8:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|15
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|64
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|41
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|35
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|38
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|27
___
Saturday’s Games
Albany (NY) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Temple 55, Howard 7
Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
NC Central at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
SC State at South Carolina, delayed
Saturday, Sept. 13
Howard vs. Morehouse at East Rutherford, N.J., 1 p.m.
Bowie St. at Delaware St., 3 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Fayetteville St. at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|38
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|3
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|3
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|32
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|45
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|35
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|73
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|45
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|38
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|55
___
Saturday’s Games
Indiana St. 38, E. Illinois 14
Youngstown St. 56, Robert Morris 17
N. Dakota St. 59, Tennessee St. 3
Wyoming 31, N. Iowa 7
Missouri St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Portland St. at North Dakota, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Lamar, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 12
Indiana St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
N. Colorado at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
SMU at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Murray St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Drake at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|13
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|0
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|52
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|41
|7
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|85
|72
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|48
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|60
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|63
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|56
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|60
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|38
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|54
___
Friday’s Games
Boise St. 51, E. Washington 14
Saturday’s Games
Texas 38, San Jose St. 7
Texas A&M 44, Utah St. 22
New Mexico 32, Idaho St. 22
Fresno St. 36, Oregon St. 27
Wyoming 31, N. Iowa 7
Nevada 20, Sacramento St. 17
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
UCLA at UNLV, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Washington St., 10:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 12
New Mexico at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Middle Tennessee at Nevada, 5 p.m.
Utah at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
Air Force at Utah St., 9:45 p.m.
Southern U. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 14
Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|66
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|75
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|101
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|74
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|54
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|77
___
Saturday’s Games
Duquesne 55, Lincoln (Pa.) 14
Mercyhurst 48, New Haven 14
CCSU 34, American International 7
Lafayette 42, Stonehill 26
Georgetown 31, Wagner 20
Youngstown St. 56, Robert Morris 17
Buffalo 45, St. Francis (Pa.) 6
LIU Brooklyn at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Lehigh at Duquesne, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon
Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Marist at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Stonehill at Maine, 6 p.m.
West Liberty at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|10
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|70
___
Saturday’s Games
Fresno St. 36, Oregon St. 27
San Diego St. at Washington St., 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Oregon St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|21
|14
|2
|0
|49
|24
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|82
|34
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|72
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|52
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|39
|42
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|66
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|19
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 28, Sacred Heart 10
Georgetown 31, Wagner 20
Bucknell 34, Marist 23
Lafayette 42, Stonehill 26
Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Colgate at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 12
Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Lehigh at Duquesne, Noon
Lafayette at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
VMI at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|7
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|31
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|48
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|67
|10
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|65
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|24
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|48
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|50
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|51
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|41
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|31
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 38, Thomas More 0
Bucknell 34, Marist 23
Butler 37, Truman St. 27
Presbyterian 39, Furman 38
Idaho 37, St. Thomas (Minn.) 30
Warner University at Stetson, delayed
Davidson at Elon, 6 p.m.
Adrian Bulldogs at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
S. Utah at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Marist at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Stetson at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Erskine at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Drake at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mississippi
|1
|0
|30
|23
|2
|0
|93
|30
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|21
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|24
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|13
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|10
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|17
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|103
|37
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|3
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|11
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|117
|43
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|86
|46
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|3
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|71
|18
|Kentucky
|0
|1
|23
|30
|1
|1
|47
|46
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|21
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|31
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas 38, San Jose St. 7
Texas A&M 44, Utah St. 22
Georgia 28, Austin Peay 6
Mississippi 30, Kentucky 23
Tennessee 72, ETSU 17
Missouri 42, Kansas 31
South Florida 18, Florida 16
Arkansas St. at Arkansas, 5 p.m.
SC State at South Carolina, delayed
Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Oklahoma at Temple, Noon
Wisconsin at Alabama, Noon
South Alabama at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi, TBA
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, TBA
Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Missouri, 4 p.m.
UTEP at Texas, 4:15 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|40
|13
|1
|1
|40
|51
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|89
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|60
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|59
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|90
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|15
|Samford
|0
|1
|13
|40
|0
|2
|16
|74
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|55
|94
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|16
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech 45, Chattanooga 17
VMI 42, Ferrum Panthers 7
Presbyterian 39, Furman 38
Wake Forest 42, W. Carolina 10
The Citadel 40, Samford 13
Tennessee 72, ETSU 17
Richmond at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Samford at Baylor, Noon
Elon at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
VMI at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Furman at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
Wofford at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Stetson at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
ETSU at West Georgia, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|20
|6
|1
|1
|40
|44
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|69
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|54
|9
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|6
|20
|1
|1
|37
|41
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|76
|East Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|119
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
___
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 66, Northwestern St. 0
Florida St. 77, East Texas A&M 3
Houston Christian at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
West Georgia at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Lamar, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Murray St., 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Houston Christian at Nebraska, Noon
Northwestern St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
MVSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Sul Ross State Lobos at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|14
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|52
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|42
|52
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|42
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|10
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|34
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|22
|21
|1
|0
|22
|21
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|77
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|60
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|20
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|67
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|21
|22
|0
|1
|21
|22
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 70, Grambling St. 0
Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.
Florida A&M at FAU, 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at California, 6 p.m.
UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Tuskegee at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
Miles at Alabama St., 5 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 6 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.
Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Kentucky St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
MVSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|24
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|38
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|48
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|42
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|63
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|45
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|27
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|0
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|21
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|95
|63
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|80
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|47
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|14
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|34
___
Friday’s Games
Louisville 28, James Madison 14
Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. 20, Lindenwood (Mo.) 13
Clemson 27, Troy 16
Texas State 43, UTSA 36
Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Missouri St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.
NC Central at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Tulane at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 7:45 p.m.
McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Memphis at Troy, Noon
South Alabama at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Texas State at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|46
|24
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|27
|West Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|3
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|42
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|35
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|61
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|51
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|55
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|55
|69
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia 28, Austin Peay 6
N. Arizona 38, Utah Tech 31
Houston Christian at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
MVSU at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
West Georgia at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
S. Utah at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Utah Tech at Idaho, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.
ETSU at West Georgia, 6 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Northeastern St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at TCU, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Uconn
|1
|1
|79
|40
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|24
|27
|Umass
|0
|1
|10
|42
___
Saturday’s Games
Syracuse 27, Uconn 20
Bryant at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Uconn at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Umass at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.