FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 0 0 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 10 Navy 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 7 North Texas 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 30 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 0 14 12 South Florida 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 23 Temple 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 17 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 3 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 7 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 42 Army 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 30 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 1 11 34 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 24 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 39 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 2 60 85

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple 55, Howard 7

Texas State 43, UTSA 36

UAB at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas 33, W. Michigan 30

South Florida 18, Florida 16

Florida A&M at FAU, 6 p.m.

Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 7 p.m.

Tulane at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Army at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Oklahoma at Temple, Noon

Memphis at Troy, Noon

Incarnate Word at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

FAU at FIU, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Navy at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Duke at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Akron at UAB, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 0 0 0 0 1 0 66 10 California 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 15 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 20 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 86 32 Louisville 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 31 Miami 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 24 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 48 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 2 0 106 26 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 19 Clemson 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 33 Duke 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 62 SMU 0 0 0 0 1 1 87 61 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 65 Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 42 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 48 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 23 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 11 24

___

Friday’s Games

Louisville 28, James Madison 14

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 27, Uconn 20

NC State 35, Virginia 31

Florida St. 77, East Texas A&M 3

Baylor 48, SMU 45

Illinois 45, Duke 19

Pittsburgh 45, Cent. Michigan 17

Wake Forest 42, W. Carolina 10

Georgia Tech 59, Gardner-Webb 12

Clemson 27, Troy 16

Texas Southern at California, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 11

NC State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon

SMU at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Duke at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at California, 10:30 p.m.

Boston College at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa St. 1 0 24 21 3 0 95 41 Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 6 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 19 BYU 0 0 0 0 1 0 69 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 0 TCU 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 14 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 129 21 UCF 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 10 Utah 0 0 0 0 1 0 43 10 Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 56 Baylor 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 83 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 40 Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 34 Kansas St. 0 1 21 24 1 1 59 59 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 76 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 20

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 62, Kent St. 14

Iowa St. 16, Iowa 13

Baylor 48, SMU 45

Cincinnati 34, Bowling Green 20

Colorado 31, Delaware 7

Oregon 69, Oklahoma St. 3

Missouri 42, Kansas 31

Ohio 17, West Virginia 10

Cal Poly at Utah, 6 p.m.

Army at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

NC A&T at UCF, 7 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Weber St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Stanford at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

Colorado at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Samford at Baylor, Noon

Oregon St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Utah at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at TCU, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 17 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 3 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 24 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 43 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 69 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 82 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 77 116 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 59 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 111 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 40 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 45

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 51, E. Washington 14

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico 32, Idaho St. 22

Idaho 37, St. Thomas (Minn.) 30

N. Arizona 38, Utah Tech 31

Nevada 20, Sacramento St. 17

Cal Poly at Utah, 6 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Portland St. at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

Cent. Washington at Montana, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Washington, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at Idaho, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

W. Oregon at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 110 17 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 52 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 104 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 80 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 45 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 55 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 42 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 27 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 94

___

Friday’s Games

Northwestern 42, W. Illinois 7

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 45, Chattanooga 17

Indiana St. 38, E. Illinois 14

N. Dakota St. 59, Tennessee St. 3

Georgia Tech 59, Gardner-Webb 12

Appalachian St. 20, Lindenwood (Mo.) 13

North Alabama at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

UT Martin at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Davidson at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 22 Indiana 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 23 Maryland 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 16 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 17 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 6 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 2 0 89 10 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 84 7 Oregon 0 0 0 0 2 0 128 16 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 80 11 Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 48 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 1 0 73 13 Washington 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 21 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 10 Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 23 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 30 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 43

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 20, N. Illinois 9

Northwestern 42, W. Illinois 7

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 66, Northwestern St. 0

Penn St. 34, FIU 0

Indiana 56, Kennesaw St. 9

Illinois 45, Duke 19

Iowa St. 16, Iowa 13

Rutgers 45, Miami (Ohio) 17

Oregon 69, Oklahoma St. 3

Ohio St. 70, Grambling St. 0

Wisconsin 42, Middle Tennessee 10

S. Illinois at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at UNLV, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

Indiana St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

New Mexico at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Towson at Maryland, Noon

Oregon at Northwestern, Noon

Wisconsin at Alabama, Noon

Houston Christian at Nebraska, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

Villanova at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Umass at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at California, 10:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 1 0 31 20 1 0 31 20 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 39 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 10 Towson 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 7 Delaware 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 48 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 34 Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 19 Campbell 0 1 20 31 0 1 20 31 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 45 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 28 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 28 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 24 Richmond 0 1 14 21 0 1 14 21 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 23

___

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Colorado 31, Delaware 7

Bryant at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Stony Brook, delayed

Colgate at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Maine at William & Mary, delayed

Elizabeth City St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Davidson at Elon, 6 p.m.

Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Wofford, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at UCF, 7 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon

Towson at Maryland, Noon

New Hampshire at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Elon at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Uconn at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Furman at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Maine, 6 p.m.

Bentley at Bryant, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hampton at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

New Haven at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 1 0 41 24 2 0 96 30 Jacksonville St. 1 0 34 24 1 1 44 41 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 0 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 19 3 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 43 Liberty 0 1 24 34 1 1 52 41 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 18 66 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 76 Sam Houston St. 0 1 24 41 0 2 45 79 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 28

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 34, Liberty 24

Penn St. 34, FIU 0

Indiana 56, Kennesaw St. 9

Wisconsin 42, Middle Tennessee 10

W. Kentucky at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

UT Martin at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

UTEP at Texas, 4:15 p.m.

Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Nevada, 5 p.m.

FAU at FIU, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 27 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 1 1 22 35

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 28, Sacred Heart 10

Merrimack 31, St. Anselm 6

Saturday, Sept. 13

Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Merrimack at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI 42, Ferrum Panthers 7

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Adrian Bulldogs at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Sul Ross State Lobos at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 41 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 29 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 33 59 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 35 79 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 28 37 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 44 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 10 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 52 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 62 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 24 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 56

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 20, N. Illinois 9

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 62, Kent St. 14

Pittsburgh 45, Cent. Michigan 17

Buffalo 45, St. Francis (Pa.) 6

North Texas 33, W. Michigan 30

Cincinnati 34, Bowling Green 20

Rutgers 45, Miami (Ohio) 17

Ohio 17, West Virginia 10

W. Kentucky at Toledo, 7 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Buffalo at Kent St., Noon

Cent. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

New Hampshire at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

W. Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at UAB, 8:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 0 0 0 0 1 0 16 15 Howard 0 0 0 0 1 1 17 64 NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 41 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 35 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 38 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 27

___

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Temple 55, Howard 7

Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

NC Central at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

SC State at South Carolina, delayed

Saturday, Sept. 13

Howard vs. Morehouse at East Rutherford, N.J., 1 p.m.

Bowie St. at Delaware St., 3 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Fayetteville St. at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 38 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 3 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 3 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 3 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 80 32 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 45 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 35 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 73 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 45 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 1 35 38 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 55

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. 38, E. Illinois 14

Youngstown St. 56, Robert Morris 17

N. Dakota St. 59, Tennessee St. 3

Wyoming 31, N. Iowa 7

Missouri St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Portland St. at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Lamar, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

Indiana St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Drake at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 13 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 0 UNLV 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 52 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 0 41 7 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 85 72 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 48 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 1 29 60 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 63 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 56 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 60 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 38 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 54

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 51, E. Washington 14

Saturday’s Games

Texas 38, San Jose St. 7

Texas A&M 44, Utah St. 22

New Mexico 32, Idaho St. 22

Fresno St. 36, Oregon St. 27

Wyoming 31, N. Iowa 7

Nevada 20, Sacramento St. 17

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

UCLA at UNLV, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Washington St., 10:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

New Mexico at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Middle Tennessee at Nevada, 5 p.m.

Utah at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Air Force at Utah St., 9:45 p.m.

Southern U. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 66 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 75 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 101 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 74 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 0 2 33 54 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 77

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 55, Lincoln (Pa.) 14

Mercyhurst 48, New Haven 14

CCSU 34, American International 7

Lafayette 42, Stonehill 26

Georgetown 31, Wagner 20

Youngstown St. 56, Robert Morris 17

Buffalo 45, St. Francis (Pa.) 6

LIU Brooklyn at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Lehigh at Duquesne, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon

Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Marist at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at Maine, 6 p.m.

West Liberty at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 13 10 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 42 70

___

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. 36, Oregon St. 27

San Diego St. at Washington St., 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Oregon St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 1 0 21 14 2 0 49 24 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 2 0 82 34 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 72 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 52 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 1 39 42 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 66 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 19

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 28, Sacred Heart 10

Georgetown 31, Wagner 20

Bucknell 34, Marist 23

Lafayette 42, Stonehill 26

Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Lehigh at Duquesne, Noon

Lafayette at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

VMI at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 7 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 31 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 0 54 48 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 1 0 67 10 Butler 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 65 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 24 Marist 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 48 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 50 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 51 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 41 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 31

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 38, Thomas More 0

Bucknell 34, Marist 23

Butler 37, Truman St. 27

Presbyterian 39, Furman 38

Idaho 37, St. Thomas (Minn.) 30

Warner University at Stetson, delayed

Davidson at Elon, 6 p.m.

Adrian Bulldogs at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

S. Utah at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Marist at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Stetson at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Erskine at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Drake at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mississippi 1 0 30 23 2 0 93 30 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 21 Auburn 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 24 Georgia 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 13 LSU 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 10 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 17 Missouri 0 0 0 0 2 0 103 37 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 3 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 11 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 2 0 117 43 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 2 0 86 46 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 3 Florida 0 0 0 0 1 1 71 18 Kentucky 0 1 23 30 1 1 47 46 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 21 Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 31

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 38, San Jose St. 7

Texas A&M 44, Utah St. 22

Georgia 28, Austin Peay 6

Mississippi 30, Kentucky 23

Tennessee 72, ETSU 17

Missouri 42, Kansas 31

South Florida 18, Florida 16

Arkansas St. at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

SC State at South Carolina, delayed

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Oklahoma at Temple, Noon

Wisconsin at Alabama, Noon

South Alabama at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, TBA

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, TBA

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Missouri, 4 p.m.

UTEP at Texas, 4:15 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA The Citadel 1 0 40 13 1 1 40 51 ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 89 Furman 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 60 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 59 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 90 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 15 Samford 0 1 13 40 0 2 16 74 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 55 94 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 16

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 45, Chattanooga 17

VMI 42, Ferrum Panthers 7

Presbyterian 39, Furman 38

Wake Forest 42, W. Carolina 10

The Citadel 40, Samford 13

Tennessee 72, ETSU 17

Richmond at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Samford at Baylor, Noon

Elon at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

VMI at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Furman at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Stetson at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

ETSU at West Georgia, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nicholls 1 0 20 6 1 1 40 44 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 0 69 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 54 9 Incarnate Word 0 1 6 20 1 1 37 41 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 20 76 East Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 119 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 27

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 66, Northwestern St. 0

Florida St. 77, East Texas A&M 3

Houston Christian at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

West Georgia at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Lamar, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Murray St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Houston Christian at Nebraska, Noon

Northwestern St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

MVSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Sul Ross State Lobos at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 14 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 52 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 42 52 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 42 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 10 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 29 34

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 22 21 1 0 22 21 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 77 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 60 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 20 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 67 Texas Southern 0 1 21 22 0 1 21 22

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 70, Grambling St. 0

Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.

Florida A&M at FAU, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at California, 6 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Tuskegee at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

Miles at Alabama St., 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.

Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

MVSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 54 24 James Madison 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 38 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 48 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 42 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 63 Marshall 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 45 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 27

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 1 0 29 0 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 21 Texas State 0 0 0 0 2 0 95 63 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 80 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 47 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 1 12 14 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 34

___

Friday’s Games

Louisville 28, James Madison 14

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. 20, Lindenwood (Mo.) 13

Clemson 27, Troy 16

Texas State 43, UTSA 36

Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Missouri St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.

NC Central at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Tulane at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 7:45 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Memphis at Troy, Noon

South Alabama at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Texas State at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 24 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 27 West Georgia 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 3 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 1 1 40 42 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 35 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 61 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 51 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 55 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 55 69

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 28, Austin Peay 6

N. Arizona 38, Utah Tech 31

Houston Christian at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

MVSU at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

West Georgia at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Utah Tech at Idaho, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.

ETSU at West Georgia, 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Northeastern St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at TCU, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Uconn 1 1 79 40 Notre Dame 0 1 24 27 Umass 0 1 10 42

___

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 27, Uconn 20

Bryant at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Uconn at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Umass at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.