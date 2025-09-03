FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 0 0 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 10 Navy 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 7 North Texas 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 0 14 12 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 7 Temple 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 10 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 3 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 7 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 42 Army 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 30 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 1 11 34 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 24 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 39 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 42

Saturday’s Games

Howard at Temple, 2 p.m.

Texas State at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Florida, 4:15 p.m.

Florida A&M at FAU, 6 p.m.

Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 7 p.m.

Tulane at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Army at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Tulsa at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Oklahoma at Temple, Noon

Memphis at Troy, Noon

Incarnate Word at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

FAU at FIU, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Navy at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Duke at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Akron at UAB, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 0 0 0 0 1 0 66 10 California 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 15 Duke 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 17 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 17 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 20 Louisville 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 17 Miami 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 24 NC State 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 17 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 0 61 9 SMU 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 13 Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 7 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 1 0 10 9 Clemson 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 17 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 48 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 23 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 1 26 45 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 11 24

Friday’s Games

James Madison at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at Syracuse, Noon

Virginia at NC State, Noon

East Texas A&M at Florida St., Noon

Baylor at SMU, Noon

Illinois at Duke, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Pittsburgh, Noon

W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at California, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 11

NC State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon

SMU at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Duke at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at California, 10:30 p.m.

Boston College at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa St. 1 0 24 21 2 0 79 28 Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 6 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 19 BYU 0 0 0 0 1 0 69 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 2 0 77 14 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 7 TCU 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 14 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 67 7 UCF 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 10 Utah 0 0 0 0 1 0 43 10 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 3 Kansas St. 0 1 21 24 1 1 59 59 Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 38 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 1 20 27

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. at Texas Tech, Noon

Iowa at Iowa St., Noon

Baylor at SMU, Noon

Bowling Green at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Ohio, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Utah, 6 p.m.

Army at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

NC A&T at UCF, 7 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Weber St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Stanford at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

Colorado at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Samford at Baylor, Noon

Oregon St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Utah at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at TCU, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 17 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 3 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 24 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 31 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 55 84 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 59 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 1 19 38 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 111 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 20 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 45

Friday’s Games

E. Washington at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Nevada, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Utah, 6 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Portland St. at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

Cent. Washington at Montana, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Arizona, 10 p.m.

UC Davis at Washington, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Utah Tech at Idaho, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

W. Oregon at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 14 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 45 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 21 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 65 0 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 45 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 35 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 42 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 27 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 52

Friday’s Games

W. Illinois at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

E. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Tennessee St., 2:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

North Alabama at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

UT Martin at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Davidson at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 3 Indiana 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 14 Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 7 Maryland 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 7 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 17 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 6 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 10 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 14 7 Oregon 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 13 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 11 Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 31 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 1 0 73 13 Washington 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 21 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 23 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 43

Friday’s Games

N. Illinois at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Minnesota, Noon

FIU at Penn St., Noon

Kennesaw St. at Indiana, Noon

Illinois at Duke, Noon

Iowa at Iowa St., Noon

Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at UNLV, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

Indiana St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

New Mexico at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Towson at Maryland, Noon

Oregon at Northwestern, Noon

Wisconsin at Alabama, Noon

Houston Christian at Nebraska, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

Villanova at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Umass at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at California, 10:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 1 0 31 20 1 0 31 20 Delaware 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 17 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 39 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 10 Towson 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 7 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 34 Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 19 Campbell 0 1 20 31 0 1 20 31 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 45 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 28 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 28 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 24 Richmond 0 1 14 21 0 1 14 21 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 23

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Delaware at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Bryant at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Maine at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth City St. at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Davidson at Elon, 6 p.m.

Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Wofford, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at UCF, 7 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon

Towson at Maryland, Noon

New Hampshire at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Elon at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Uconn at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Furman at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Maine, 6 p.m.

Bentley at Bryant, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hampton at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

New Haven at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 1 0 41 24 2 0 96 30 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 9 Liberty 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 7 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 0 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 19 3 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 17 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 10 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 34 Sam Houston St. 0 1 24 41 0 2 45 79 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 28

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at Jacksonville St., Noon

FIU at Penn St., Noon

Kennesaw St. at Indiana, Noon

Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

UT Martin at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

UTEP at Texas, 4:15 p.m.

Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Nevada, 5 p.m.

FAU at FIU, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 1 0 12 7 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 21

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Lehigh, Noon

St. Anselm at Merrimack, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Merrimack at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Ferrum Panthers at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Adrian Bulldogs at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Sul Ross State Lobos at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 0 26 7 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 0 16 14 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 17 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 19 17 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 10 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 23 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 52 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 1 31 34 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 1 16 24 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 23

Friday’s Games

N. Illinois at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. at Texas Tech, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Pittsburgh, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Ohio, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Toledo, 7 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Buffalo at Kent St., Noon

Cent. Michigan at Michigan, Noon

New Hampshire at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

W. Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Akron at UAB, 8:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Howard 0 0 0 0 1 0 10 9 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 0 16 15 NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 41 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 35 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 38 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 27

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Howard at Temple, 2 p.m.

Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

NC Central at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Towson at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

SC State at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Howard vs. Morehouse at East Rutherford, N.J., 1 p.m.

Bowie St. at Delaware St., 3 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Fayetteville St. at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 24 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 0 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 14 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 3 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 3 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 15 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 35 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 73 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 45 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 1 35 38 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 55

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Tennessee St., 2:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Missouri St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Portland St. at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Lamar, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

Indiana St. at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

N. Colorado at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Missouri St., 3:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Drake at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 13 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 0 UNLV 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 52 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 16 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 1 0 10 0 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 45 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 1 29 60 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 34 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 38 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 1 11 46 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 34 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 16

Friday’s Games

E. Washington at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Texas, Noon

Utah St. at Texas A&M, 12:45 p.m.

Idaho St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Fresno St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Nevada, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

UCLA at UNLV, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Washington St., 10:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

New Mexico at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Middle Tennessee at Nevada, 5 p.m.

Utah at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

Air Force at Utah St., 9:45 p.m.

Southern U. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 59 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 61 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 45 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 29 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 12 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 46

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln (Pa.) at Duquesne, Noon

New Haven at Mercyhurst, Noon

Lafayette at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

American International at CCSU, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Lehigh at Duquesne, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon

Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Marist at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at Maine, 6 p.m.

West Liberty at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 13 10 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 34

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Washington St., 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Oregon St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 1 0 21 14 1 0 21 14 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 14 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 49 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 1 39 42 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 66 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 19 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 26

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Lehigh, Noon

Wagner at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Marist, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Fordham, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12

Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Lehigh at Duquesne, Noon

Lafayette at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

VMI at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 0 0 0 0 1 0 41 7 Marist 0 0 0 0 1 0 31 14 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 31 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 1 0 15 10 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 13 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 1 0 67 10 Butler 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 38 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 51 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 24 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 41 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 31

Saturday’s Games

Thomas More at Dayton, Noon

Bucknell at Marist, 1 p.m.

Truman St. at Butler, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Furman, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Warner University at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Davidson at Elon, 6 p.m.

Adrian Bulldogs at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

S. Utah at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Marist at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Stetson at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Erskine at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Drake at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 7 Auburn 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 24 Florida 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 7 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 16 LSU 0 0 0 0 1 0 17 10 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 1 0 63 7 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 17 Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 0 61 6 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 3 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 11 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 26 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 24 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 3 Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 31 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 14

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Texas, Noon

Utah St. at Texas A&M, 12:45 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

ETSU at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Florida, 4:15 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

SC State at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Oklahoma at Temple, Noon

Wisconsin at Alabama, Noon

South Alabama at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, TBA

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, TBA

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Missouri, 4 p.m.

UTEP at Texas, 4:15 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 17 Furman 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 21 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 45 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 15 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 34 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 52 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 45 52 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 1 15 16

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Ferrum Panthers at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Furman, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3:30 p.m.

ETSU at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Samford at Baylor, Noon

Elon at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

VMI at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Furman at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Stetson at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

ETSU at West Georgia, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nicholls 1 0 20 6 1 1 40 44 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 0 69 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 54 9 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 10 Incarnate Word 0 1 6 20 1 1 37 41 East Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 42 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 51 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 27

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Minnesota, Noon

East Texas A&M at Florida St., Noon

Houston Christian at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

West Georgia at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Lamar, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Murray St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Houston Christian at Nebraska, Noon

Northwestern St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

MVSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Sul Ross State Lobos at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 14 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 52 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 42 52 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 42 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 10 MVSU 0 1 29 34 0 1 29 34

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 22 21 1 0 22 21 Southern U. 1 0 34 29 1 1 48 60 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 55 7 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 20 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 67 Texas Southern 0 1 21 22 0 1 21 22

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.

Florida A&M at FAU, 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at California, 6 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Tuskegee at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

Miles at Alabama St., 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Rice, 7 p.m.

Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

MVSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 11 James Madison 0 0 0 0 1 0 45 10 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 48 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 42 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 63 Marshall 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 45 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 27

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 24 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 1 0 29 0 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 21 Texas State 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 27 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 20 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 1 12 14 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 34

Friday’s Games

James Madison at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern Miss., 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Missouri St. at Marshall, 6 p.m.

NC Central at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Tulane at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 7:45 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Memphis at Troy, Noon

South Alabama at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Texas State at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 14 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 24 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 27 West Georgia 0 0 0 0 1 0 34 3 Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 35 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 61 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 51 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 55 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 31

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

Houston Christian at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

MVSU at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

West Georgia at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Utah Tech at Idaho, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m.

ETSU at West Georgia, 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Northeastern St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at TCU, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Uconn 1 0 59 13 Notre Dame 0 1 24 27 Umass 0 1 10 42

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at Syracuse, Noon

Bryant at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Uconn at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Umass at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

