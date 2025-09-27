Live Radio
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

September 27, 2025, 9:02 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Navy 3 0 101 60 4 0 153 67
North Texas 1 0 45 38 5 0 224 100
Tulane 1 0 31 14 4 1 131 120
East Carolina 1 0 28 6 3 2 152 67
Rice 1 1 41 38 3 2 102 102
Memphis 0 0 0 0 4 0 143 64
South Florida 0 0 0 0 3 1 127 86
Temple 0 0 0 0 2 2 124 104
UAB 0 1 24 38 2 2 131 164
UTSA 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 121
Tulsa 0 2 37 73 2 3 105 113
FAU 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 91
Army 0 2 44 73 1 3 95 124
Charlotte 0 1 17 28 1 3 73 117

___

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina 28, Army 6

Saturday’s Games

North Texas 36, South Alabama 22

Navy 21, Rice 13

Tulane 31, Tulsa 14

Memphis at FAU, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

Charlotte at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Air Force at Navy, Noon

Army at UAB, Noon

UTSA at Temple, 1 p.m.

FAU at Rice, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia Tech 2 0 54 50 5 0 185 106
Louisville 1 0 34 27 4 0 153 75
California 1 0 28 24 4 1 124 90
Virginia 2 0 94 58 4 1 228 116
Duke 2 0 83 36 3 2 174 132
NC State 1 1 67 69 3 1 126 117
Syracuse 1 1 37 59 3 2 156 148
Stanford 1 1 50 68 1 3 73 118
Miami 0 0 0 0 4 0 147 46
Florida St. 0 1 38 46 3 1 212 76
North Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 2 84 91
Pittsburgh 0 1 27 34 2 2 157 91
SMU 0 0 0 0 2 2 139 106
Wake Forest 0 2 53 64 2 2 105 83
Boston College 0 2 44 58 1 3 150 110
Clemson 0 2 42 58 1 3 79 91
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 95 119

___

Friday’s Games

Virginia 46, Florida St. 38

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 34, Pittsburgh 27

Duke 38, Syracuse 3

Georgia Tech 30, Wake Forest 29

California 28, Boston College 24

Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Boston College at Pittsburgh, Noon

Clemson at North Carolina, Noon

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

Campbell at NC State, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Duke at California, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Houston 1 0 36 20 4 0 125 53
Iowa St. 1 0 24 21 4 0 119 57
Texas Tech 1 0 34 10 4 0 208 45
Arizona St. 2 0 54 48 4 1 146 106
Cincinnati 1 0 37 34 3 1 158 74
Utah 1 1 58 48 4 1 195 73
Baylor 1 1 69 54 3 2 183 144
Kansas 1 1 75 47 3 2 183 103
Kansas St. 1 1 55 44 2 3 131 126
Arizona 0 0 0 0 3 0 111 26
BYU 0 0 0 0 3 0 130 16
TCU 0 1 24 27 3 1 149 86
UCF 0 1 20 34 3 1 139 60
Colorado 0 1 20 36 2 2 108 90
West Virginia 0 2 24 89 2 3 110 133
Oklahoma St. 0 1 27 45 1 3 69 140

___

Friday’s Games

Arizona St. 27, TCU 24

Houston 27, Oregon St. 24

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 37, Kansas 34

Kansas St. 34, UCF 20

Baylor 45, Oklahoma St. 27

Utah 48, West Virginia 14

Arizona at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BYU at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

West Virginia at BYU, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Kansas St. at Baylor, Noon

Iowa St. at Cincinnati, Noon

Oklahoma St. at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Houston, 7 p.m.

Kansas at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Arizona 1 0 31 17 4 1 171 158
Montana St. 1 0 57 3 3 2 152 99
Idaho St. 1 0 26 18 2 3 193 134
Montana 0 0 0 0 3 0 129 60
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 2 1 91 128
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 2 2 123 122
Idaho 0 0 0 0 2 2 95 80
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 114 84
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 93 158
N. Colorado 0 1 18 26 2 3 95 97
E. Washington 0 1 3 57 1 4 104 187
Portland St. 0 1 17 31 0 5 40 215

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. 26, N. Colorado 18

Montana St. 57, E. Washington 3

N. Arizona 31, Portland St. 17

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Montana at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tennessee Tech 1 0 35 8 4 0 217 39
E. Illinois 1 0 31 23 2 2 99 117
Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 0 35 28 2 3 91 148
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 2 2 122 169
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 3 99 163
Tennessee St. 0 1 8 35 1 3 56 138
W. Illinois 0 1 23 31 1 4 115 207
Charleston Southern 0 1 28 35 0 4 38 127
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 4 44 148

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 38, Lindenwood (Mo.) 0

E. Illinois 31, W. Illinois 23

Tennessee Tech 35, Tennessee St. 8

SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

W. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 2 0 83 25 5 0 239 48
Maryland 1 0 27 10 4 0 130 43
Ohio St. 1 0 24 6 4 0 145 22
Oregon 1 0 34 14 4 0 203 37
Michigan 1 0 30 27 3 1 140 71
Minnesota 1 0 31 28 3 1 134 65
Southern Cal 2 1 110 82 4 1 242 115
Illinois 1 1 44 95 4 1 179 117
Iowa 1 1 53 48 3 2 147 78
Northwestern 1 1 31 48 2 2 76 78
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 132 17
Michigan St. 0 1 31 45 3 1 137 115
Nebraska 0 1 27 30 3 1 174 54
Washington 0 1 6 24 3 1 173 79
Rutgers 0 2 56 69 3 2 195 127
Purdue 0 1 17 33 2 2 112 106
Wisconsin 0 1 10 27 2 2 83 75
UCLA 0 1 14 17 0 4 57 125

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 31, Rutgers 28

Illinois 34, Southern Cal 32

Indiana 20, Iowa 15

Ohio St. 24, Washington 6

Northwestern 17, UCLA 14

Oregon at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Illinois at Purdue, Noon

Wisconsin at Michigan, Noon

Washington at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Rhode Island 2 0 62 37 4 0 99 51
Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 51 33 3 1 177 142
Elon 1 0 41 20 3 2 166 129
New Hampshire 1 0 24 6 3 2 119 93
Towson 1 0 26 24 3 2 125 128
Villanova 1 1 64 75 2 2 94 144
William & Mary 1 1 52 58 2 3 123 143
Campbell 1 1 70 79 1 4 132 205
Maine 1 1 64 58 1 4 98 144
NC A&T 1 1 63 67 1 4 111 221
Bryant 0 2 72 76 2 3 144 127
Stony Brook 0 1 17 31 2 3 120 131
Albany (NY) 0 1 6 24 1 4 75 129
Hampton 0 2 50 74 1 4 98 156

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 24, Albany (NY) 6

Towson 26, Bryant 24

Elon 41, Hampton 20

Stony Brook 35, Merrimack 10

Maine 37, NC A&T 30

W. Carolina 42, Campbell 35

Villanova 31, William & Mary 24

Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

Brown vs. Rhode Island at Pawtucket, R.I., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Villanova at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Maine at Bryant, 2 p.m.

Campbell at NC State, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

NC A&T at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at Towson, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware 1 0 38 16 3 1 124 105
Louisiana Tech 1 0 49 14 3 1 110 57
W. Kentucky 1 0 41 24 3 1 148 91
Jacksonville St. 1 0 34 24 2 2 123 92
FIU 0 1 16 38 2 2 96 109
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 73 100
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 86 131
New Mexico St. 0 1 14 49 2 2 74 104
Liberty 0 1 24 34 1 3 78 95
Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 3 66 131
UTEP 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 103
Sam Houston St. 0 1 24 41 0 4 65 171

___

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico 38, New Mexico St. 20

Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 2

Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

W. Kentucky at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 4 1 112 115
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 2 3 87 103

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 35, Delaware St. 31

Stony Brook 35, Merrimack 10

Saturday, Oct. 4

Sacred Heart at CCSU, Noon

Robert Morris at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Yale 1 0 41 24 2 0 69 34
Brown 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 48
Harvard 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 7
Columbia 0 0 0 0 1 1 33 48
Penn 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 65
Princeton 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 70
Cornell 0 1 24 41 0 2 34 54

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale 41, Cornell 24

Columbia 19, Georgetown 10

Lehigh 44, Penn 30

Dartmouth 35, CCSU 28

Princeton 38, Lafayette 28

Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

Brown vs. Rhode Island at Pawtucket, R.I., 7 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Yale at Lehigh, Noon

Dartmouth at Penn, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Michigan 1 0 24 13 3 2 109 145
Ohio 1 0 35 20 3 2 144 136
Buffalo 1 0 31 28 2 3 120 98
W. Michigan 1 0 14 13 1 3 50 107
Toledo 1 1 58 17 3 2 179 62
Bowling Green 0 1 20 35 2 3 106 129
Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 133
Kent St. 0 1 28 31 1 3 73 176
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 103
N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 41 81
Akron 0 1 3 45 1 4 82 161
E. Michigan 0 1 13 24 1 4 120 183

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio 35, Bowling Green 20

Cent. Michigan 24, E. Michigan 13

Miami (Ohio) 38, Lindenwood (Mo.) 0

Uconn 20, Buffalo 17

Toledo 45, Akron 3

San Diego St. 6, N. Illinois 3

Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Ohio at Ball St., Noon

W. Michigan at Umass, 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 3 2 160 126
Howard 0 0 0 0 3 2 101 94
NC Central 0 0 0 0 3 2 158 134
SC State 0 0 0 0 2 2 95 157
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 2 3 94 142
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 92 167

___

Saturday’s Games

Wagner 18, Norfolk St. 13

Sacred Heart 35, Delaware St. 31

Richmond 13, Howard 12

Morgan St. 24, Miles 17

SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Morgan St. at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Savannah St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 1 0 51 13 4 0 189 30
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 138 55
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 124 114
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 3 1 162 78
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 135 101
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 99 174
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 2 71 79
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 2 166 89
South Dakota 0 1 13 51 2 3 99 164
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 72 172

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 51, South Dakota 13

S. Dakota St. 51, Mercyhurst 7

Saturday, Oct. 4

Murray St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 1 0 23 21 4 1 164 100
Boise St. 1 0 49 37 2 1 107 85
Utah St. 1 0 49 30 3 2 182 152
Hawaii 1 1 65 58 4 2 154 141
UNLV 0 0 0 0 4 0 147 113
New Mexico 0 0 0 0 3 1 122 86
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 95 39
Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 75
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 58 72
San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 82
Air Force 0 3 102 142 1 3 151 155
Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 3 60 108

___

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt 55, Utah St. 35

San Diego St. 6, N. Illinois 3

Hawaii 44, Air Force 35

New Mexico 38, New Mexico St. 20

Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

New Mexico at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Air Force at Navy, Noon

Boise St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 1 0 31 7 2 3 120 124
Stonehill 1 0 10 3 2 3 77 91
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 2 3 136 179
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 132
LIU Brooklyn 0 1 3 10 1 4 59 140
Wagner 0 0 0 0 1 4 65 160
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 7 31 0 4 23 144

___

Saturday’s Games

Wagner 18, Norfolk St. 13

Duquesne 44, New Haven 18

Dartmouth 35, CCSU 28

Stonehill 10, LIU Brooklyn 3

S. Dakota St. 51, Mercyhurst 7

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Stonehill at Duquesne, Noon

Sacred Heart at CCSU, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 83 141
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 5 87 183

___

Friday’s Games

Houston 27, Oregon St. 24

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Oregon St. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lehigh 2 0 62 38 5 0 169 99
Lafayette 1 0 42 37 3 2 157 141
Colgate 1 0 44 21 1 3 124 153
Fordham 1 1 47 65 1 4 103 221
Richmond 0 1 14 21 3 2 85 98
Bucknell 0 1 24 41 2 2 106 141
Georgetown 0 1 37 42 2 3 129 141
Holy Cross 0 1 21 26 0 5 71 101

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 44, Penn 30

Columbia 19, Georgetown 10

Fordham 26, Holy Cross 21

Richmond 13, Howard 12

Princeton 38, Lafayette 28

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Yale at Lehigh, Noon

Richmond at Bucknell, Noon

Fordham at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Presbyterian 1 0 41 0 5 0 213 65
Dayton 1 0 48 14 3 1 117 52
Butler 1 0 31 28 3 2 122 138
San Diego 1 0 30 27 3 2 126 171
Marist 0 1 28 31 2 2 103 89
St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 1 27 30 2 2 112 87
Morehead St. 0 1 0 41 2 3 103 197
Drake 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 86
Davidson 0 0 0 0 1 3 83 178
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 129
Stetson 0 1 14 48 1 4 101 214

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 48, Stetson 14

Butler 31, Marist 28

Presbyterian 41, Morehead St. 0

San Diego 30, St. Thomas (Minn.) 27

Saturday, Oct. 4

San Diego at Marist, Noon

Dayton at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 1 0 44 41 3 0 117 54
Mississippi 3 0 95 77 5 0 203 94
Missouri 1 0 29 20 4 0 184 67
Oklahoma 1 0 24 17 4 0 125 36
Texas A&M 1 0 16 10 4 0 143 96
Vanderbilt 1 0 31 7 5 0 245 86
LSU 1 1 39 34 4 1 135 61
Tennessee 1 1 82 78 4 1 255 145
Mississippi St. 0 1 34 41 4 1 193 88
Texas 0 0 0 0 3 1 127 31
Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 128 45
Kentucky 0 1 23 30 2 1 95 69
Auburn 0 2 27 40 3 2 138 82
South Carolina 0 2 27 60 2 2 89 81
Arkansas 0 1 35 41 2 3 187 150
Florida 0 1 10 20 1 3 88 64

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 56, Arkansas 13

Vanderbilt 55, Utah St. 35

Mississippi 24, LSU 19

Texas A&M 16, Auburn 10

Tennessee 41, Mississippi St. 34

Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Kentucky at Georgia, Noon

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Furman 1 0 31 13 3 1 120 97
Mercer 3 0 98 55 3 1 108 70
W. Carolina 1 0 50 35 2 3 178 201
The Citadel 1 1 40 51 1 3 53 112
ETSU 0 1 34 38 2 3 153 178
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 1 3 114 142
VMI 0 0 0 0 1 3 91 132
Samford 0 3 61 121 0 5 71 197
Wofford 0 1 21 22 0 4 52 90

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman 31, Samford 13

W. Carolina 42, Campbell 35

Mercer 38, ETSU 34

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Nicholls 1 0 20 6 1 3 53 113
Lamar 0 0 0 0 2 1 51 71
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 2 2 111 107
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 72
Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 3 109 105
Incarnate Word 0 1 6 20 1 3 80 120
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 112 133
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 44 173
East Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 150

___

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama St. 1 0 42 14 3 1 151 82
Bethune-Cookman 1 0 41 34 2 3 129 185
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 52
Alabama A&M 0 1 34 41 3 2 154 152
Florida A&M 0 1 14 42 1 3 70 133
MVSU 0 1 20 23 0 4 55 172

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 1 0 22 21 2 2 87 110
Texas Southern 1 1 44 42 1 3 54 108
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 123 136
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 2 58 116
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 146
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 41 124

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. 42, Florida A&M 14

Bethune-Cookman 41, Alabama A&M 34

Texas Southern 23, MVSU 20

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

MVSU vs. Florida A&M at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Jackson St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 1 0 35 10 3 1 125 61
Coastal Carolina 1 0 38 20 2 2 58 106
Appalachian St. 0 1 22 38 2 1 76 62
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 2 1 113 59
Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 2 107 101
Georgia Southern 0 1 10 35 2 3 130 187
Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 81 192

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 28 16 3 1 88 114
Southern Miss. 1 0 38 22 2 2 113 106
Texas State 0 0 0 0 3 1 145 100
Troy 0 0 0 0 2 2 82 92
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 3 87 110
Arkansas St. 0 1 16 28 1 4 109 160
South Alabama 0 1 20 38 1 4 126 159

___

Saturday’s Games

North Texas 36, South Alabama 22

James Madison 35, Georgia Southern 10

Louisiana-Monroe 28, Arkansas St. 16

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

James Madison at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 1 0 56 10 5 0 239 64
West Georgia 1 0 33 12 4 0 136 56
Abilene Christian 1 0 45 31 2 2 101 128
Austin Peay 1 1 73 55 3 2 169 104
Cent. Arkansas 0 1 10 56 1 3 73 179
E. Kentucky 0 1 12 33 1 3 56 132
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 3 112 144
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 3 156 156
Utah Tech 0 1 10 42 1 4 91 140

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay 42, Utah Tech 10

Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

West Georgia at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

North Alabama at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

West Georgia at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Uconn 3 2 171 126
Notre Dame 2 2 176 111
Umass 0 3 43 116

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 56, Arkansas 13

Uconn 20, Buffalo 17

Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

W. Michigan at Umass, 2:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

