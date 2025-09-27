FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|3
|0
|101
|60
|4
|0
|153
|67
|North Texas
|1
|0
|45
|38
|5
|0
|224
|100
|Tulane
|1
|0
|31
|14
|4
|1
|131
|120
|East Carolina
|1
|0
|28
|6
|3
|2
|152
|67
|Rice
|1
|1
|41
|38
|3
|2
|102
|102
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|143
|64
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|127
|86
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|124
|104
|UAB
|0
|1
|24
|38
|2
|2
|131
|164
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|125
|121
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|37
|73
|2
|3
|105
|113
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|91
|Army
|0
|2
|44
|73
|1
|3
|95
|124
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|17
|28
|1
|3
|73
|117
___
Thursday’s Games
East Carolina 28, Army 6
Saturday’s Games
North Texas 36, South Alabama 22
Navy 21, Rice 13
Tulane 31, Tulsa 14
Memphis at FAU, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 3
Charlotte at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Air Force at Navy, Noon
Army at UAB, Noon
UTSA at Temple, 1 p.m.
FAU at Rice, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|2
|0
|54
|50
|5
|0
|185
|106
|Louisville
|1
|0
|34
|27
|4
|0
|153
|75
|California
|1
|0
|28
|24
|4
|1
|124
|90
|Virginia
|2
|0
|94
|58
|4
|1
|228
|116
|Duke
|2
|0
|83
|36
|3
|2
|174
|132
|NC State
|1
|1
|67
|69
|3
|1
|126
|117
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|37
|59
|3
|2
|156
|148
|Stanford
|1
|1
|50
|68
|1
|3
|73
|118
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|147
|46
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|38
|46
|3
|1
|212
|76
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|84
|91
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|27
|34
|2
|2
|157
|91
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|139
|106
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|53
|64
|2
|2
|105
|83
|Boston College
|0
|2
|44
|58
|1
|3
|150
|110
|Clemson
|0
|2
|42
|58
|1
|3
|79
|91
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|95
|119
___
Friday’s Games
Virginia 46, Florida St. 38
Saturday’s Games
Louisville 34, Pittsburgh 27
Duke 38, Syracuse 3
Georgia Tech 30, Wake Forest 29
California 28, Boston College 24
Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Boston College at Pittsburgh, Noon
Clemson at North Carolina, Noon
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.
Campbell at NC State, 2 p.m.
Virginia at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at SMU, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Duke at California, 10:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|36
|20
|4
|0
|125
|53
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|24
|21
|4
|0
|119
|57
|Texas Tech
|1
|0
|34
|10
|4
|0
|208
|45
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|54
|48
|4
|1
|146
|106
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|37
|34
|3
|1
|158
|74
|Utah
|1
|1
|58
|48
|4
|1
|195
|73
|Baylor
|1
|1
|69
|54
|3
|2
|183
|144
|Kansas
|1
|1
|75
|47
|3
|2
|183
|103
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|55
|44
|2
|3
|131
|126
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|111
|26
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|130
|16
|TCU
|0
|1
|24
|27
|3
|1
|149
|86
|UCF
|0
|1
|20
|34
|3
|1
|139
|60
|Colorado
|0
|1
|20
|36
|2
|2
|108
|90
|West Virginia
|0
|2
|24
|89
|2
|3
|110
|133
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|27
|45
|1
|3
|69
|140
___
Friday’s Games
Arizona St. 27, TCU 24
Houston 27, Oregon St. 24
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 37, Kansas 34
Kansas St. 34, UCF 20
Baylor 45, Oklahoma St. 27
Utah 48, West Virginia 14
Arizona at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
BYU at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 3
West Virginia at BYU, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Kansas St. at Baylor, Noon
Iowa St. at Cincinnati, Noon
Oklahoma St. at Arizona, 3 p.m.
Texas Tech at Houston, 7 p.m.
Kansas at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at TCU, 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Arizona
|1
|0
|31
|17
|4
|1
|171
|158
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|57
|3
|3
|2
|152
|99
|Idaho St.
|1
|0
|26
|18
|2
|3
|193
|134
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|129
|60
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|91
|128
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|123
|122
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|95
|80
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|114
|84
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|93
|158
|N. Colorado
|0
|1
|18
|26
|2
|3
|95
|97
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|3
|57
|1
|4
|104
|187
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|17
|31
|0
|5
|40
|215
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho St. 26, N. Colorado 18
Montana St. 57, E. Washington 3
N. Arizona 31, Portland St. 17
Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Idaho at Montana, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.
Portland St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
Montana at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|0
|35
|8
|4
|0
|217
|39
|E. Illinois
|1
|0
|31
|23
|2
|2
|99
|117
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|0
|35
|28
|2
|3
|91
|148
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|122
|169
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|99
|163
|Tennessee St.
|0
|1
|8
|35
|1
|3
|56
|138
|W. Illinois
|0
|1
|23
|31
|1
|4
|115
|207
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|28
|35
|0
|4
|38
|127
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|44
|148
___
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) 38, Lindenwood (Mo.) 0
E. Illinois 31, W. Illinois 23
Tennessee Tech 35, Tennessee St. 8
SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
W. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|2
|0
|83
|25
|5
|0
|239
|48
|Maryland
|1
|0
|27
|10
|4
|0
|130
|43
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|24
|6
|4
|0
|145
|22
|Oregon
|1
|0
|34
|14
|4
|0
|203
|37
|Michigan
|1
|0
|30
|27
|3
|1
|140
|71
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|31
|28
|3
|1
|134
|65
|Southern Cal
|2
|1
|110
|82
|4
|1
|242
|115
|Illinois
|1
|1
|44
|95
|4
|1
|179
|117
|Iowa
|1
|1
|53
|48
|3
|2
|147
|78
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|31
|48
|2
|2
|76
|78
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|132
|17
|Michigan St.
|0
|1
|31
|45
|3
|1
|137
|115
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|27
|30
|3
|1
|174
|54
|Washington
|0
|1
|6
|24
|3
|1
|173
|79
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|56
|69
|3
|2
|195
|127
|Purdue
|0
|1
|17
|33
|2
|2
|112
|106
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|27
|2
|2
|83
|75
|UCLA
|0
|1
|14
|17
|0
|4
|57
|125
___
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 31, Rutgers 28
Illinois 34, Southern Cal 32
Indiana 20, Iowa 15
Ohio St. 24, Washington 6
Northwestern 17, UCLA 14
Oregon at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Illinois at Purdue, Noon
Wisconsin at Michigan, Noon
Washington at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|62
|37
|4
|0
|99
|51
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|51
|33
|3
|1
|177
|142
|Elon
|1
|0
|41
|20
|3
|2
|166
|129
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|24
|6
|3
|2
|119
|93
|Towson
|1
|0
|26
|24
|3
|2
|125
|128
|Villanova
|1
|1
|64
|75
|2
|2
|94
|144
|William & Mary
|1
|1
|52
|58
|2
|3
|123
|143
|Campbell
|1
|1
|70
|79
|1
|4
|132
|205
|Maine
|1
|1
|64
|58
|1
|4
|98
|144
|NC A&T
|1
|1
|63
|67
|1
|4
|111
|221
|Bryant
|0
|2
|72
|76
|2
|3
|144
|127
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|17
|31
|2
|3
|120
|131
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|6
|24
|1
|4
|75
|129
|Hampton
|0
|2
|50
|74
|1
|4
|98
|156
___
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire 24, Albany (NY) 6
Towson 26, Bryant 24
Elon 41, Hampton 20
Stony Brook 35, Merrimack 10
Maine 37, NC A&T 30
W. Carolina 42, Campbell 35
Villanova 31, William & Mary 24
Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 3
Brown vs. Rhode Island at Pawtucket, R.I., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Villanova at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Maine at Bryant, 2 p.m.
Campbell at NC State, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
NC A&T at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Elon at Towson, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|1
|0
|38
|16
|3
|1
|124
|105
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|49
|14
|3
|1
|110
|57
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|41
|24
|3
|1
|148
|91
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|2
|123
|92
|FIU
|0
|1
|16
|38
|2
|2
|96
|109
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|73
|100
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|86
|131
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|14
|49
|2
|2
|74
|104
|Liberty
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|3
|78
|95
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|66
|131
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|93
|103
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|1
|24
|41
|0
|4
|65
|171
___
Saturday’s Games
New Mexico 38, New Mexico St. 20
Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 2
Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 3
W. Kentucky at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|112
|115
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|87
|103
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart 35, Delaware St. 31
Stony Brook 35, Merrimack 10
Saturday, Oct. 4
Sacred Heart at CCSU, Noon
Robert Morris at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Yale
|1
|0
|41
|24
|2
|0
|69
|34
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|46
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|48
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|7
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|48
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|65
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|70
|Cornell
|0
|1
|24
|41
|0
|2
|34
|54
___
Saturday’s Games
Yale 41, Cornell 24
Columbia 19, Georgetown 10
Lehigh 44, Penn 30
Dartmouth 35, CCSU 28
Princeton 38, Lafayette 28
Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 3
Brown vs. Rhode Island at Pawtucket, R.I., 7 p.m.
Columbia at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Yale at Lehigh, Noon
Dartmouth at Penn, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|24
|13
|3
|2
|109
|145
|Ohio
|1
|0
|35
|20
|3
|2
|144
|136
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|3
|120
|98
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|14
|13
|1
|3
|50
|107
|Toledo
|1
|1
|58
|17
|3
|2
|179
|62
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|20
|35
|2
|3
|106
|129
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|62
|133
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|3
|73
|176
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|93
|103
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|41
|81
|Akron
|0
|1
|3
|45
|1
|4
|82
|161
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|13
|24
|1
|4
|120
|183
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio 35, Bowling Green 20
Cent. Michigan 24, E. Michigan 13
Miami (Ohio) 38, Lindenwood (Mo.) 0
Uconn 20, Buffalo 17
Toledo 45, Akron 3
San Diego St. 6, N. Illinois 3
Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Ohio at Ball St., Noon
W. Michigan at Umass, 2:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|160
|126
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|101
|94
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|158
|134
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|95
|157
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|94
|142
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|92
|167
___
Saturday’s Games
Wagner 18, Norfolk St. 13
Sacred Heart 35, Delaware St. 31
Richmond 13, Howard 12
Morgan St. 24, Miles 17
SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Morgan St. at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Savannah St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|51
|13
|4
|0
|189
|30
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|138
|55
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|124
|114
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|162
|78
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|135
|101
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|99
|174
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|71
|79
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|166
|89
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|13
|51
|2
|3
|99
|164
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|72
|172
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 51, South Dakota 13
S. Dakota St. 51, Mercyhurst 7
Saturday, Oct. 4
Murray St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|1
|0
|23
|21
|4
|1
|164
|100
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|49
|37
|2
|1
|107
|85
|Utah St.
|1
|0
|49
|30
|3
|2
|182
|152
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|65
|58
|4
|2
|154
|141
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|147
|113
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|122
|86
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|95
|39
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|67
|75
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|58
|72
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|82
|Air Force
|0
|3
|102
|142
|1
|3
|151
|155
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|60
|108
___
Saturday’s Games
Vanderbilt 55, Utah St. 35
San Diego St. 6, N. Illinois 3
Hawaii 44, Air Force 35
New Mexico 38, New Mexico St. 20
Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 3
New Mexico at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Air Force at Navy, Noon
Boise St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Nevada at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|1
|0
|31
|7
|2
|3
|120
|124
|Stonehill
|1
|0
|10
|3
|2
|3
|77
|91
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|136
|179
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|62
|132
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|1
|3
|10
|1
|4
|59
|140
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|65
|160
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|7
|31
|0
|4
|23
|144
___
Saturday’s Games
Wagner 18, Norfolk St. 13
Duquesne 44, New Haven 18
Dartmouth 35, CCSU 28
Stonehill 10, LIU Brooklyn 3
S. Dakota St. 51, Mercyhurst 7
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Stonehill at Duquesne, Noon
Sacred Heart at CCSU, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|83
|141
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|87
|183
___
Friday’s Games
Houston 27, Oregon St. 24
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Oregon St. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|2
|0
|62
|38
|5
|0
|169
|99
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|42
|37
|3
|2
|157
|141
|Colgate
|1
|0
|44
|21
|1
|3
|124
|153
|Fordham
|1
|1
|47
|65
|1
|4
|103
|221
|Richmond
|0
|1
|14
|21
|3
|2
|85
|98
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|24
|41
|2
|2
|106
|141
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|37
|42
|2
|3
|129
|141
|Holy Cross
|0
|1
|21
|26
|0
|5
|71
|101
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 44, Penn 30
Columbia 19, Georgetown 10
Fordham 26, Holy Cross 21
Richmond 13, Howard 12
Princeton 38, Lafayette 28
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Yale at Lehigh, Noon
Richmond at Bucknell, Noon
Fordham at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Presbyterian
|1
|0
|41
|0
|5
|0
|213
|65
|Dayton
|1
|0
|48
|14
|3
|1
|117
|52
|Butler
|1
|0
|31
|28
|3
|2
|122
|138
|San Diego
|1
|0
|30
|27
|3
|2
|126
|171
|Marist
|0
|1
|28
|31
|2
|2
|103
|89
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|1
|27
|30
|2
|2
|112
|87
|Morehead St.
|0
|1
|0
|41
|2
|3
|103
|197
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|86
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|83
|178
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|111
|129
|Stetson
|0
|1
|14
|48
|1
|4
|101
|214
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 48, Stetson 14
Butler 31, Marist 28
Presbyterian 41, Morehead St. 0
San Diego 30, St. Thomas (Minn.) 27
Saturday, Oct. 4
San Diego at Marist, Noon
Dayton at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Drake, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|44
|41
|3
|0
|117
|54
|Mississippi
|3
|0
|95
|77
|5
|0
|203
|94
|Missouri
|1
|0
|29
|20
|4
|0
|184
|67
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|24
|17
|4
|0
|125
|36
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|16
|10
|4
|0
|143
|96
|Vanderbilt
|1
|0
|31
|7
|5
|0
|245
|86
|LSU
|1
|1
|39
|34
|4
|1
|135
|61
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|82
|78
|4
|1
|255
|145
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|34
|41
|4
|1
|193
|88
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|127
|31
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|128
|45
|Kentucky
|0
|1
|23
|30
|2
|1
|95
|69
|Auburn
|0
|2
|27
|40
|3
|2
|138
|82
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|27
|60
|2
|2
|89
|81
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|35
|41
|2
|3
|187
|150
|Florida
|0
|1
|10
|20
|1
|3
|88
|64
___
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame 56, Arkansas 13
Vanderbilt 55, Utah St. 35
Mississippi 24, LSU 19
Texas A&M 16, Auburn 10
Tennessee 41, Mississippi St. 34
Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Kentucky at Georgia, Noon
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|1
|0
|31
|13
|3
|1
|120
|97
|Mercer
|3
|0
|98
|55
|3
|1
|108
|70
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|50
|35
|2
|3
|178
|201
|The Citadel
|1
|1
|40
|51
|1
|3
|53
|112
|ETSU
|0
|1
|34
|38
|2
|3
|153
|178
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|114
|142
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|91
|132
|Samford
|0
|3
|61
|121
|0
|5
|71
|197
|Wofford
|0
|1
|21
|22
|0
|4
|52
|90
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman 31, Samford 13
W. Carolina 42, Campbell 35
Mercer 38, ETSU 34
The Citadel at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|20
|6
|1
|3
|53
|113
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|51
|71
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|111
|107
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|118
|72
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|109
|105
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|6
|20
|1
|3
|80
|120
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|112
|133
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|44
|173
|East Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|150
___
Saturday’s Games
Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
East Texas A&M at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|42
|14
|3
|1
|151
|82
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|0
|41
|34
|2
|3
|129
|185
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|52
|Alabama A&M
|0
|1
|34
|41
|3
|2
|154
|152
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|14
|42
|1
|3
|70
|133
|MVSU
|0
|1
|20
|23
|0
|4
|55
|172
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|22
|21
|2
|2
|87
|110
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|44
|42
|1
|3
|54
|108
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|123
|136
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|58
|116
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|62
|146
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|124
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. 42, Florida A&M 14
Bethune-Cookman 41, Alabama A&M 34
Texas Southern 23, MVSU 20
Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
MVSU vs. Florida A&M at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Jackson St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|1
|0
|35
|10
|3
|1
|125
|61
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|38
|20
|2
|2
|58
|106
|Appalachian St.
|0
|1
|22
|38
|2
|1
|76
|62
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|113
|59
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|107
|101
|Georgia Southern
|0
|1
|10
|35
|2
|3
|130
|187
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|81
|192
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|0
|28
|16
|3
|1
|88
|114
|Southern Miss.
|1
|0
|38
|22
|2
|2
|113
|106
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|145
|100
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|82
|92
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|87
|110
|Arkansas St.
|0
|1
|16
|28
|1
|4
|109
|160
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|20
|38
|1
|4
|126
|159
___
Saturday’s Games
North Texas 36, South Alabama 22
James Madison 35, Georgia Southern 10
Louisiana-Monroe 28, Arkansas St. 16
Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
James Madison at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|56
|10
|5
|0
|239
|64
|West Georgia
|1
|0
|33
|12
|4
|0
|136
|56
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|45
|31
|2
|2
|101
|128
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|73
|55
|3
|2
|169
|104
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|1
|10
|56
|1
|3
|73
|179
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|12
|33
|1
|3
|56
|132
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|112
|144
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|156
|156
|Utah Tech
|0
|1
|10
|42
|1
|4
|91
|140
___
Saturday’s Games
Austin Peay 42, Utah Tech 10
Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.
West Georgia at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
North Alabama at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
West Georgia at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Utah Tech at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Uconn
|3
|2
|171
|126
|Notre Dame
|2
|2
|176
|111
|Umass
|0
|3
|43
|116
___
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame 56, Arkansas 13
Uconn 20, Buffalo 17
Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
W. Michigan at Umass, 2:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
