FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 3 0 101…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 3 0 101 60 4 0 153 67 North Texas 1 0 45 38 5 0 224 100 Tulane 1 0 31 14 4 1 131 120 East Carolina 1 0 28 6 3 2 152 67 Rice 1 1 41 38 3 2 102 102 Memphis 0 0 0 0 4 0 143 64 South Florida 0 0 0 0 3 1 127 86 Temple 0 0 0 0 2 2 124 104 UAB 0 1 24 38 2 2 131 164 UTSA 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 121 Tulsa 0 2 37 73 2 3 105 113 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 91 Army 0 2 44 73 1 3 95 124 Charlotte 0 1 17 28 1 3 73 117

___

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina 28, Army 6

Saturday’s Games

North Texas 36, South Alabama 22

Navy 21, Rice 13

Tulane 31, Tulsa 14

Memphis at FAU, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

Charlotte at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Air Force at Navy, Noon

Army at UAB, Noon

UTSA at Temple, 1 p.m.

FAU at Rice, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Tech 2 0 54 50 5 0 185 106 Louisville 1 0 34 27 4 0 153 75 California 1 0 28 24 4 1 124 90 Virginia 2 0 94 58 4 1 228 116 Duke 2 0 83 36 3 2 174 132 NC State 1 1 67 69 3 1 126 117 Syracuse 1 1 37 59 3 2 156 148 Stanford 1 1 50 68 1 3 73 118 Miami 0 0 0 0 4 0 147 46 Florida St. 0 1 38 46 3 1 212 76 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 2 84 91 Pittsburgh 0 1 27 34 2 2 157 91 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 2 139 106 Wake Forest 0 2 53 64 2 2 105 83 Boston College 0 2 44 58 1 3 150 110 Clemson 0 2 42 58 1 3 79 91 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 95 119

___

Friday’s Games

Virginia 46, Florida St. 38

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 34, Pittsburgh 27

Duke 38, Syracuse 3

Georgia Tech 30, Wake Forest 29

California 28, Boston College 24

Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Boston College at Pittsburgh, Noon

Clemson at North Carolina, Noon

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

Campbell at NC State, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Duke at California, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston 1 0 36 20 4 0 125 53 Iowa St. 1 0 24 21 4 0 119 57 Texas Tech 1 0 34 10 4 0 208 45 Arizona St. 2 0 54 48 4 1 146 106 Cincinnati 1 0 37 34 3 1 158 74 Utah 1 1 58 48 4 1 195 73 Baylor 1 1 69 54 3 2 183 144 Kansas 1 1 75 47 3 2 183 103 Kansas St. 1 1 55 44 2 3 131 126 Arizona 0 0 0 0 3 0 111 26 BYU 0 0 0 0 3 0 130 16 TCU 0 1 24 27 3 1 149 86 UCF 0 1 20 34 3 1 139 60 Colorado 0 1 20 36 2 2 108 90 West Virginia 0 2 24 89 2 3 110 133 Oklahoma St. 0 1 27 45 1 3 69 140

___

Friday’s Games

Arizona St. 27, TCU 24

Houston 27, Oregon St. 24

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 37, Kansas 34

Kansas St. 34, UCF 20

Baylor 45, Oklahoma St. 27

Utah 48, West Virginia 14

Arizona at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BYU at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

West Virginia at BYU, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Kansas St. at Baylor, Noon

Iowa St. at Cincinnati, Noon

Oklahoma St. at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Houston, 7 p.m.

Kansas at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Arizona 1 0 31 17 4 1 171 158 Montana St. 1 0 57 3 3 2 152 99 Idaho St. 1 0 26 18 2 3 193 134 Montana 0 0 0 0 3 0 129 60 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 2 1 91 128 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 2 2 123 122 Idaho 0 0 0 0 2 2 95 80 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 114 84 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 93 158 N. Colorado 0 1 18 26 2 3 95 97 E. Washington 0 1 3 57 1 4 104 187 Portland St. 0 1 17 31 0 5 40 215

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. 26, N. Colorado 18

Montana St. 57, E. Washington 3

N. Arizona 31, Portland St. 17

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Montana at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 1 0 35 8 4 0 217 39 E. Illinois 1 0 31 23 2 2 99 117 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 0 35 28 2 3 91 148 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 2 2 122 169 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 3 99 163 Tennessee St. 0 1 8 35 1 3 56 138 W. Illinois 0 1 23 31 1 4 115 207 Charleston Southern 0 1 28 35 0 4 38 127 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 4 44 148

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 38, Lindenwood (Mo.) 0

E. Illinois 31, W. Illinois 23

Tennessee Tech 35, Tennessee St. 8

SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

W. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 2 0 83 25 5 0 239 48 Maryland 1 0 27 10 4 0 130 43 Ohio St. 1 0 24 6 4 0 145 22 Oregon 1 0 34 14 4 0 203 37 Michigan 1 0 30 27 3 1 140 71 Minnesota 1 0 31 28 3 1 134 65 Southern Cal 2 1 110 82 4 1 242 115 Illinois 1 1 44 95 4 1 179 117 Iowa 1 1 53 48 3 2 147 78 Northwestern 1 1 31 48 2 2 76 78 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 132 17 Michigan St. 0 1 31 45 3 1 137 115 Nebraska 0 1 27 30 3 1 174 54 Washington 0 1 6 24 3 1 173 79 Rutgers 0 2 56 69 3 2 195 127 Purdue 0 1 17 33 2 2 112 106 Wisconsin 0 1 10 27 2 2 83 75 UCLA 0 1 14 17 0 4 57 125

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 31, Rutgers 28

Illinois 34, Southern Cal 32

Indiana 20, Iowa 15

Ohio St. 24, Washington 6

Northwestern 17, UCLA 14

Oregon at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Illinois at Purdue, Noon

Wisconsin at Michigan, Noon

Washington at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 2 0 62 37 4 0 99 51 Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 51 33 3 1 177 142 Elon 1 0 41 20 3 2 166 129 New Hampshire 1 0 24 6 3 2 119 93 Towson 1 0 26 24 3 2 125 128 Villanova 1 1 64 75 2 2 94 144 William & Mary 1 1 52 58 2 3 123 143 Campbell 1 1 70 79 1 4 132 205 Maine 1 1 64 58 1 4 98 144 NC A&T 1 1 63 67 1 4 111 221 Bryant 0 2 72 76 2 3 144 127 Stony Brook 0 1 17 31 2 3 120 131 Albany (NY) 0 1 6 24 1 4 75 129 Hampton 0 2 50 74 1 4 98 156

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 24, Albany (NY) 6

Towson 26, Bryant 24

Elon 41, Hampton 20

Stony Brook 35, Merrimack 10

Maine 37, NC A&T 30

W. Carolina 42, Campbell 35

Villanova 31, William & Mary 24

Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

Brown vs. Rhode Island at Pawtucket, R.I., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Villanova at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Maine at Bryant, 2 p.m.

Campbell at NC State, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

NC A&T at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at Towson, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 1 0 38 16 3 1 124 105 Louisiana Tech 1 0 49 14 3 1 110 57 W. Kentucky 1 0 41 24 3 1 148 91 Jacksonville St. 1 0 34 24 2 2 123 92 FIU 0 1 16 38 2 2 96 109 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 73 100 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 86 131 New Mexico St. 0 1 14 49 2 2 74 104 Liberty 0 1 24 34 1 3 78 95 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 3 66 131 UTEP 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 103 Sam Houston St. 0 1 24 41 0 4 65 171

___

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico 38, New Mexico St. 20

Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 2

Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

W. Kentucky at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 4 1 112 115 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 2 3 87 103

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 35, Delaware St. 31

Stony Brook 35, Merrimack 10

Saturday, Oct. 4

Sacred Heart at CCSU, Noon

Robert Morris at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Yale 1 0 41 24 2 0 69 34 Brown 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 48 Harvard 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 7 Columbia 0 0 0 0 1 1 33 48 Penn 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 65 Princeton 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 70 Cornell 0 1 24 41 0 2 34 54

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale 41, Cornell 24

Columbia 19, Georgetown 10

Lehigh 44, Penn 30

Dartmouth 35, CCSU 28

Princeton 38, Lafayette 28

Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

Brown vs. Rhode Island at Pawtucket, R.I., 7 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Yale at Lehigh, Noon

Dartmouth at Penn, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Michigan 1 0 24 13 3 2 109 145 Ohio 1 0 35 20 3 2 144 136 Buffalo 1 0 31 28 2 3 120 98 W. Michigan 1 0 14 13 1 3 50 107 Toledo 1 1 58 17 3 2 179 62 Bowling Green 0 1 20 35 2 3 106 129 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 133 Kent St. 0 1 28 31 1 3 73 176 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 103 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 41 81 Akron 0 1 3 45 1 4 82 161 E. Michigan 0 1 13 24 1 4 120 183

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio 35, Bowling Green 20

Cent. Michigan 24, E. Michigan 13

Miami (Ohio) 38, Lindenwood (Mo.) 0

Uconn 20, Buffalo 17

Toledo 45, Akron 3

San Diego St. 6, N. Illinois 3

Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Ohio at Ball St., Noon

W. Michigan at Umass, 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 3 2 160 126 Howard 0 0 0 0 3 2 101 94 NC Central 0 0 0 0 3 2 158 134 SC State 0 0 0 0 2 2 95 157 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 2 3 94 142 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 92 167

___

Saturday’s Games

Wagner 18, Norfolk St. 13

Sacred Heart 35, Delaware St. 31

Richmond 13, Howard 12

Morgan St. 24, Miles 17

SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Morgan St. at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Savannah St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 1 0 51 13 4 0 189 30 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 138 55 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 124 114 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 3 1 162 78 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 135 101 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 99 174 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 2 71 79 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 2 166 89 South Dakota 0 1 13 51 2 3 99 164 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 72 172

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 51, South Dakota 13

S. Dakota St. 51, Mercyhurst 7

Saturday, Oct. 4

Murray St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 1 0 23 21 4 1 164 100 Boise St. 1 0 49 37 2 1 107 85 Utah St. 1 0 49 30 3 2 182 152 Hawaii 1 1 65 58 4 2 154 141 UNLV 0 0 0 0 4 0 147 113 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 3 1 122 86 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 95 39 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 75 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 58 72 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 82 Air Force 0 3 102 142 1 3 151 155 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 3 60 108

___

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt 55, Utah St. 35

San Diego St. 6, N. Illinois 3

Hawaii 44, Air Force 35

New Mexico 38, New Mexico St. 20

Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

New Mexico at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Air Force at Navy, Noon

Boise St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 1 0 31 7 2 3 120 124 Stonehill 1 0 10 3 2 3 77 91 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 2 3 136 179 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 132 LIU Brooklyn 0 1 3 10 1 4 59 140 Wagner 0 0 0 0 1 4 65 160 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 7 31 0 4 23 144

___

Saturday’s Games

Wagner 18, Norfolk St. 13

Duquesne 44, New Haven 18

Dartmouth 35, CCSU 28

Stonehill 10, LIU Brooklyn 3

S. Dakota St. 51, Mercyhurst 7

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Stonehill at Duquesne, Noon

Sacred Heart at CCSU, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 83 141 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 5 87 183

___

Friday’s Games

Houston 27, Oregon St. 24

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Oregon St. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 2 0 62 38 5 0 169 99 Lafayette 1 0 42 37 3 2 157 141 Colgate 1 0 44 21 1 3 124 153 Fordham 1 1 47 65 1 4 103 221 Richmond 0 1 14 21 3 2 85 98 Bucknell 0 1 24 41 2 2 106 141 Georgetown 0 1 37 42 2 3 129 141 Holy Cross 0 1 21 26 0 5 71 101

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 44, Penn 30

Columbia 19, Georgetown 10

Fordham 26, Holy Cross 21

Richmond 13, Howard 12

Princeton 38, Lafayette 28

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Yale at Lehigh, Noon

Richmond at Bucknell, Noon

Fordham at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Presbyterian 1 0 41 0 5 0 213 65 Dayton 1 0 48 14 3 1 117 52 Butler 1 0 31 28 3 2 122 138 San Diego 1 0 30 27 3 2 126 171 Marist 0 1 28 31 2 2 103 89 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 1 27 30 2 2 112 87 Morehead St. 0 1 0 41 2 3 103 197 Drake 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 86 Davidson 0 0 0 0 1 3 83 178 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 129 Stetson 0 1 14 48 1 4 101 214

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 48, Stetson 14

Butler 31, Marist 28

Presbyterian 41, Morehead St. 0

San Diego 30, St. Thomas (Minn.) 27

Saturday, Oct. 4

San Diego at Marist, Noon

Dayton at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 1 0 44 41 3 0 117 54 Mississippi 3 0 95 77 5 0 203 94 Missouri 1 0 29 20 4 0 184 67 Oklahoma 1 0 24 17 4 0 125 36 Texas A&M 1 0 16 10 4 0 143 96 Vanderbilt 1 0 31 7 5 0 245 86 LSU 1 1 39 34 4 1 135 61 Tennessee 1 1 82 78 4 1 255 145 Mississippi St. 0 1 34 41 4 1 193 88 Texas 0 0 0 0 3 1 127 31 Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 128 45 Kentucky 0 1 23 30 2 1 95 69 Auburn 0 2 27 40 3 2 138 82 South Carolina 0 2 27 60 2 2 89 81 Arkansas 0 1 35 41 2 3 187 150 Florida 0 1 10 20 1 3 88 64

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 56, Arkansas 13

Vanderbilt 55, Utah St. 35

Mississippi 24, LSU 19

Texas A&M 16, Auburn 10

Tennessee 41, Mississippi St. 34

Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Kentucky at Georgia, Noon

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Furman 1 0 31 13 3 1 120 97 Mercer 3 0 98 55 3 1 108 70 W. Carolina 1 0 50 35 2 3 178 201 The Citadel 1 1 40 51 1 3 53 112 ETSU 0 1 34 38 2 3 153 178 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 1 3 114 142 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 3 91 132 Samford 0 3 61 121 0 5 71 197 Wofford 0 1 21 22 0 4 52 90

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman 31, Samford 13

W. Carolina 42, Campbell 35

Mercer 38, ETSU 34

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nicholls 1 0 20 6 1 3 53 113 Lamar 0 0 0 0 2 1 51 71 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 2 2 111 107 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 72 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 3 109 105 Incarnate Word 0 1 6 20 1 3 80 120 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 112 133 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 44 173 East Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 150

___

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 1 0 42 14 3 1 151 82 Bethune-Cookman 1 0 41 34 2 3 129 185 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 52 Alabama A&M 0 1 34 41 3 2 154 152 Florida A&M 0 1 14 42 1 3 70 133 MVSU 0 1 20 23 0 4 55 172

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 22 21 2 2 87 110 Texas Southern 1 1 44 42 1 3 54 108 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 123 136 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 2 58 116 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 146 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 41 124

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. 42, Florida A&M 14

Bethune-Cookman 41, Alabama A&M 34

Texas Southern 23, MVSU 20

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

MVSU vs. Florida A&M at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Jackson St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 1 0 35 10 3 1 125 61 Coastal Carolina 1 0 38 20 2 2 58 106 Appalachian St. 0 1 22 38 2 1 76 62 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 2 1 113 59 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 2 107 101 Georgia Southern 0 1 10 35 2 3 130 187 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 81 192

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 28 16 3 1 88 114 Southern Miss. 1 0 38 22 2 2 113 106 Texas State 0 0 0 0 3 1 145 100 Troy 0 0 0 0 2 2 82 92 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 3 87 110 Arkansas St. 0 1 16 28 1 4 109 160 South Alabama 0 1 20 38 1 4 126 159

___

Saturday’s Games

North Texas 36, South Alabama 22

James Madison 35, Georgia Southern 10

Louisiana-Monroe 28, Arkansas St. 16

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

James Madison at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 1 0 56 10 5 0 239 64 West Georgia 1 0 33 12 4 0 136 56 Abilene Christian 1 0 45 31 2 2 101 128 Austin Peay 1 1 73 55 3 2 169 104 Cent. Arkansas 0 1 10 56 1 3 73 179 E. Kentucky 0 1 12 33 1 3 56 132 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 3 112 144 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 3 156 156 Utah Tech 0 1 10 42 1 4 91 140

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay 42, Utah Tech 10

Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

West Georgia at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

North Alabama at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

West Georgia at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Uconn 3 2 171 126 Notre Dame 2 2 176 111 Umass 0 3 43 116

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 56, Arkansas 13

Uconn 20, Buffalo 17

Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

W. Michigan at Umass, 2:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

