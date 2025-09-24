FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|2
|0
|80
|47
|3
|0
|132
|54
|North Texas
|1
|0
|45
|38
|4
|0
|188
|78
|Rice
|1
|0
|28
|17
|3
|1
|89
|81
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|143
|64
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|127
|86
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|100
|106
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|124
|61
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|124
|104
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|23
|42
|2
|2
|91
|82
|UAB
|0
|1
|24
|38
|2
|2
|131
|164
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|125
|121
|Army
|0
|1
|38
|45
|1
|2
|89
|96
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|91
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|17
|28
|1
|3
|73
|117
___
Thursday’s Games
Army at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
South Alabama at North Texas, Noon
Rice at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at Tulsa, 4 p.m.
Memphis at FAU, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 3
Charlotte at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Air Force at Navy, Noon
Army at UAB, Noon
UTSA at Temple, 1 p.m.
FAU at Rice, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|21
|4
|0
|155
|77
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|34
|21
|3
|1
|153
|110
|Virginia
|1
|0
|48
|20
|3
|1
|182
|78
|Duke
|1
|0
|45
|33
|2
|2
|136
|129
|NC State
|1
|1
|67
|69
|3
|1
|126
|117
|Stanford
|1
|1
|50
|68
|1
|3
|73
|118
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|174
|30
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|119
|48
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|147
|46
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|96
|66
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|130
|57
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|24
|34
|2
|1
|76
|53
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|84
|91
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|139
|106
|Boston College
|0
|1
|20
|30
|1
|2
|126
|82
|Clemson
|0
|2
|42
|58
|1
|3
|79
|91
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|95
|119
___
Friday’s Games
Florida St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisville at Pittsburgh, Noon
Duke at Syracuse, Noon
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, Noon
California at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Boston College at Pittsburgh, Noon
Clemson at North Carolina, Noon
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.
Campbell at NC State, 2 p.m.
Virginia at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at SMU, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Duke at California, 10:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|36
|20
|3
|0
|98
|29
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|24
|21
|4
|0
|119
|57
|Texas Tech
|1
|0
|34
|10
|4
|0
|208
|45
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|27
|24
|3
|1
|119
|82
|Kansas
|1
|0
|41
|10
|3
|1
|149
|66
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|111
|26
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|130
|16
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|125
|59
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|119
|26
|Utah
|0
|1
|10
|34
|3
|1
|147
|59
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|121
|40
|Baylor
|0
|1
|24
|27
|2
|2
|138
|117
|Colorado
|0
|1
|20
|36
|2
|2
|108
|90
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|10
|41
|2
|2
|96
|85
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|42
|95
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|21
|24
|1
|3
|97
|106
___
Friday’s Games
TCU at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Houston at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Kansas, Noon
UCF at Kansas St., Noon
Baylor at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Utah at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
BYU at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 3
West Virginia at BYU, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Kansas St. at Baylor, Noon
Iowa St. at Cincinnati, Noon
Oklahoma St. at Arizona, 3 p.m.
Texas Tech at Houston, 7 p.m.
Kansas at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at TCU, 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|129
|60
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|140
|141
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|91
|128
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|123
|122
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|95
|80
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|95
|96
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|77
|71
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|114
|84
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|93
|158
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|101
|130
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|167
|116
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|184
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.
Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Idaho at Montana, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.
Portland St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
Montana at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|0
|35
|28
|2
|2
|91
|110
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|182
|31
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|122
|169
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|94
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|103
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|99
|163
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|92
|176
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|28
|35
|0
|4
|38
|127
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|44
|148
___
Saturday’s Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
W. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|1
|0
|63
|10
|4
|0
|219
|33
|Maryland
|1
|0
|27
|10
|4
|0
|130
|43
|Oregon
|1
|0
|34
|14
|4
|0
|203
|37
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|78
|48
|4
|0
|210
|81
|Iowa
|1
|0
|38
|28
|3
|1
|132
|58
|Michigan
|1
|0
|30
|27
|3
|1
|140
|71
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|121
|16
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|132
|17
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|167
|55
|Illinois
|0
|1
|10
|63
|3
|1
|145
|85
|Michigan St.
|0
|1
|31
|45
|3
|1
|137
|115
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|27
|30
|3
|1
|174
|54
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|28
|38
|3
|1
|167
|96
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|37
|Purdue
|0
|1
|17
|33
|2
|2
|112
|106
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|27
|2
|2
|83
|75
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|14
|34
|1
|2
|59
|64
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|43
|108
___
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon
Southern Cal at Illinois, Noon
Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
UCLA at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Illinois at Purdue, Noon
Wisconsin at Michigan, Noon
Washington at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|62
|37
|4
|0
|99
|51
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|51
|33
|3
|1
|177
|142
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|28
|27
|2
|2
|99
|112
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|33
|30
|1
|3
|81
|184
|Campbell
|1
|1
|70
|79
|1
|3
|97
|163
|Bryant
|0
|1
|48
|50
|2
|2
|120
|101
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|125
|109
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|95
|87
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|99
|104
|Villanova
|0
|1
|33
|51
|1
|2
|63
|120
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|69
|105
|Hampton
|0
|1
|30
|33
|1
|3
|78
|115
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|17
|31
|1
|3
|85
|121
|Maine
|0
|1
|27
|28
|0
|4
|61
|114
___
Saturday’s Games
Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Towson at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Elon, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
NC A&T at Maine, 3:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 3
Brown vs. Rhode Island at Pawtucket, R.I., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Villanova at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Maine at Bryant, 2 p.m.
Campbell at NC State, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
NC A&T at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Elon at Towson, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|1
|0
|38
|16
|3
|1
|124
|105
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|49
|14
|3
|1
|110
|57
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|41
|24
|3
|1
|148
|91
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|2
|123
|92
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|14
|49
|2
|1
|54
|66
|FIU
|0
|1
|16
|38
|2
|2
|96
|109
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|73
|100
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|86
|131
|Liberty
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|3
|78
|95
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|66
|131
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|93
|103
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|1
|24
|41
|0
|4
|65
|171
___
Saturday’s Games
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 2
Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 3
W. Kentucky at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|77
|84
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|77
|68
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. at Sacred Heart, Noon
Merrimack at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Sacred Heart at CCSU, Noon
Robert Morris at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|46
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|20
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|7
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|21
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|10
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|38
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|13
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|42
___
Saturday’s Games
Cornell at Yale, Noon
Georgetown at Columbia, Noon
Penn at Lehigh, Noon
Dartmouth at CCSU, Noon
Princeton at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 3
Brown vs. Rhode Island at Pawtucket, R.I., 7 p.m.
Columbia at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Yale at Lehigh, Noon
Dartmouth at Penn, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|2
|103
|78
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|14
|13
|1
|3
|50
|107
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|86
|94
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|85
|132
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|109
|116
|Toledo
|0
|1
|13
|14
|2
|2
|134
|59
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|75
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|79
|116
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|62
|133
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|107
|159
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|3
|73
|176
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|55
|103
___
Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green at Ohio, Noon
E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Uconn at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Akron at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Ohio at Ball St., Noon
W. Michigan at Umass, 2:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|129
|91
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|89
|81
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|158
|134
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|95
|157
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|70
|125
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|79
|149
___
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Wagner, Noon
Delaware St. at Sacred Heart, Noon
Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Morgan St. vs. Miles at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Morgan St. at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Savannah St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|138
|17
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|87
|48
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|124
|114
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|162
|78
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|135
|101
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|99
|174
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|71
|79
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|166
|89
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|86
|113
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|72
|172
___
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Mercyhurst at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Murray St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|1
|0
|23
|21
|4
|1
|164
|100
|Utah St.
|1
|0
|49
|30
|3
|1
|147
|97
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|49
|37
|2
|1
|107
|85
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|147
|113
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|66
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|36
|Hawaii
|0
|1
|21
|23
|3
|2
|110
|106
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|67
|75
|Air Force
|0
|2
|67
|98
|1
|2
|116
|111
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|58
|72
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|82
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|60
|108
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah St. at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m.
San Diego St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Air Force, 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 3
New Mexico at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Air Force at Navy, Noon
Boise St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Nevada at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|1
|0
|31
|7
|2
|2
|92
|89
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|92
|161
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|56
|130
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|62
|132
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|67
|88
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|7
|31
|0
|4
|23
|144
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|47
|147
___
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Wagner, Noon
New Haven at Duquesne, Noon
Dartmouth at CCSU, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Mercyhurst at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Stonehill at Duquesne, Noon
Sacred Heart at CCSU, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|83
|141
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|63
|156
___
Friday’s Games
Houston at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Oregon St. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|2
|0
|62
|38
|4
|0
|125
|69
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|42
|37
|3
|1
|129
|103
|Colgate
|1
|0
|44
|21
|1
|3
|124
|153
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|24
|41
|2
|2
|106
|141
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|37
|42
|2
|2
|119
|122
|Richmond
|0
|1
|14
|21
|2
|2
|72
|86
|Fordham
|0
|1
|21
|44
|0
|4
|77
|200
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|50
|75
___
Saturday’s Games
Penn at Lehigh, Noon
Georgetown at Columbia, Noon
Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Yale at Lehigh, Noon
Richmond at Bucknell, Noon
Fordham at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|172
|65
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|69
|38
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|75
|58
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|85
|57
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|91
|110
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|103
|156
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|96
|144
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|86
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|83
|178
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|87
|166
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|111
|129
___
Saturday’s Games
Stetson at Dayton, Noon
Marist at Butler, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
San Diego at Marist, Noon
Dayton at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Drake, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|44
|41
|3
|0
|117
|54
|LSU
|1
|0
|20
|10
|4
|0
|116
|37
|Mississippi
|2
|0
|71
|58
|4
|0
|179
|75
|Missouri
|1
|0
|29
|20
|4
|0
|184
|67
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|24
|17
|4
|0
|125
|36
|Vanderbilt
|1
|0
|31
|7
|4
|0
|190
|51
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|159
|47
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|127
|86
|Auburn
|0
|1
|17
|24
|3
|1
|128
|66
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|41
|44
|3
|1
|214
|111
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|127
|31
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|128
|45
|Kentucky
|0
|1
|23
|30
|2
|1
|95
|69
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|35
|41
|2
|2
|174
|94
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|27
|60
|2
|2
|89
|81
|Florida
|0
|1
|10
|20
|1
|3
|88
|64
___
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame at Arkansas, Noon
Utah St. at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Kentucky at Georgia, Noon
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|2
|0
|60
|21
|2
|1
|70
|36
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|50
|35
|1
|3
|136
|166
|The Citadel
|1
|1
|40
|51
|1
|3
|53
|112
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|84
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|119
|140
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|114
|142
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|91
|132
|Samford
|0
|2
|48
|90
|0
|4
|58
|166
|Wofford
|0
|1
|21
|22
|0
|4
|52
|90
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman at Samford, 3:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
Mercer at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|20
|6
|1
|3
|53
|113
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|51
|71
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|111
|107
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|118
|72
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|109
|105
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|6
|20
|1
|3
|80
|120
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|112
|133
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|44
|173
|East Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|150
___
Saturday’s Games
Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
East Texas A&M at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|120
|111
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|68
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|52
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|91
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|88
|151
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|149
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|22
|21
|2
|2
|87
|110
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|123
|136
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|58
|116
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|62
|146
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|124
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|21
|22
|0
|3
|31
|88
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
MVSU vs. Florida A&M at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Jackson St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|38
|20
|2
|2
|58
|106
|Appalachian St.
|0
|1
|22
|38
|2
|1
|76
|62
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|90
|51
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|113
|59
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|120
|152
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|107
|101
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|81
|192
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss.
|1
|0
|38
|22
|2
|2
|113
|106
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|145
|100
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|60
|98
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|82
|92
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|93
|132
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|87
|110
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|20
|38
|1
|3
|104
|123
___
Saturday’s Games
South Alabama at North Texas, Noon
Georgia Southern at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
James Madison at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|56
|10
|5
|0
|239
|64
|West Georgia
|1
|0
|33
|12
|4
|0
|136
|56
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|45
|31
|2
|2
|101
|128
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|31
|45
|2
|2
|127
|94
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|1
|10
|56
|1
|3
|73
|179
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|12
|33
|1
|3
|56
|132
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|112
|144
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|156
|156
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|81
|98
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah Tech at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.
West Georgia at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
North Alabama at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
West Georgia at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Utah Tech at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Uconn
|2
|2
|151
|109
|Notre Dame
|1
|2
|120
|98
|Umass
|0
|3
|43
|116
___
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame at Arkansas, Noon
Uconn at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4
W. Michigan at Umass, 2:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.