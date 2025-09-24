FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 2 0 80…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 2 0 80 47 3 0 132 54 North Texas 1 0 45 38 4 0 188 78 Rice 1 0 28 17 3 1 89 81 Memphis 0 0 0 0 4 0 143 64 South Florida 0 0 0 0 3 1 127 86 Tulane 0 0 0 0 3 1 100 106 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 2 124 61 Temple 0 0 0 0 2 2 124 104 Tulsa 0 1 23 42 2 2 91 82 UAB 0 1 24 38 2 2 131 164 UTSA 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 121 Army 0 1 38 45 1 2 89 96 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 91 Charlotte 0 1 17 28 1 3 73 117

___

Thursday’s Games

Army at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Alabama at North Texas, Noon

Rice at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Memphis at FAU, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

Charlotte at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Air Force at Navy, Noon

Army at UAB, Noon

UTSA at Temple, 1 p.m.

FAU at Rice, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Tech 1 0 24 21 4 0 155 77 Syracuse 1 0 34 21 3 1 153 110 Virginia 1 0 48 20 3 1 182 78 Duke 1 0 45 33 2 2 136 129 NC State 1 1 67 69 3 1 126 117 Stanford 1 1 50 68 1 3 73 118 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 174 30 Louisville 0 0 0 0 3 0 119 48 Miami 0 0 0 0 4 0 147 46 California 0 0 0 0 3 1 96 66 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 2 1 130 57 Wake Forest 0 1 24 34 2 1 76 53 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 2 84 91 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 2 139 106 Boston College 0 1 20 30 1 2 126 82 Clemson 0 2 42 58 1 3 79 91 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 95 119

___

Friday’s Games

Florida St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisville at Pittsburgh, Noon

Duke at Syracuse, Noon

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, Noon

California at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Boston College at Pittsburgh, Noon

Clemson at North Carolina, Noon

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

Campbell at NC State, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Duke at California, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston 1 0 36 20 3 0 98 29 Iowa St. 1 0 24 21 4 0 119 57 Texas Tech 1 0 34 10 4 0 208 45 Arizona St. 1 0 27 24 3 1 119 82 Kansas 1 0 41 10 3 1 149 66 Arizona 0 0 0 0 3 0 111 26 BYU 0 0 0 0 3 0 130 16 TCU 0 0 0 0 3 0 125 59 UCF 0 0 0 0 3 0 119 26 Utah 0 1 10 34 3 1 147 59 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 1 121 40 Baylor 0 1 24 27 2 2 138 117 Colorado 0 1 20 36 2 2 108 90 West Virginia 0 1 10 41 2 2 96 85 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 42 95 Kansas St. 0 1 21 24 1 3 97 106

___

Friday’s Games

TCU at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Houston at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kansas, Noon

UCF at Kansas St., Noon

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BYU at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

West Virginia at BYU, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Kansas St. at Baylor, Noon

Iowa St. at Cincinnati, Noon

Oklahoma St. at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Houston, 7 p.m.

Kansas at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 0 0 0 0 3 0 129 60 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 3 1 140 141 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 2 1 91 128 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 2 2 123 122 Idaho 0 0 0 0 2 2 95 80 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 95 96 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 2 2 77 71 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 114 84 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 93 158 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 3 101 130 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 167 116 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 23 184

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Montana at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 0 35 28 2 2 91 110 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 3 0 182 31 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 2 2 122 169 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 94 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 103 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 3 99 163 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 92 176 Charleston Southern 0 1 28 35 0 4 38 127 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 4 44 148

___

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

W. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 1 0 63 10 4 0 219 33 Maryland 1 0 27 10 4 0 130 43 Oregon 1 0 34 14 4 0 203 37 Southern Cal 2 0 78 48 4 0 210 81 Iowa 1 0 38 28 3 1 132 58 Michigan 1 0 30 27 3 1 140 71 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 121 16 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 132 17 Washington 0 0 0 0 3 0 167 55 Illinois 0 1 10 63 3 1 145 85 Michigan St. 0 1 31 45 3 1 137 115 Nebraska 0 1 27 30 3 1 174 54 Rutgers 0 1 28 38 3 1 167 96 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 37 Purdue 0 1 17 33 2 2 112 106 Wisconsin 0 1 10 27 2 2 83 75 Northwestern 0 1 14 34 1 2 59 64 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 3 43 108

___

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon

Southern Cal at Illinois, Noon

Indiana at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Illinois at Purdue, Noon

Wisconsin at Michigan, Noon

Washington at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 2 0 62 37 4 0 99 51 Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 51 33 3 1 177 142 William & Mary 1 0 28 27 2 2 99 112 NC A&T 1 0 33 30 1 3 81 184 Campbell 1 1 70 79 1 3 97 163 Bryant 0 1 48 50 2 2 120 101 Elon 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 109 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 2 2 95 87 Towson 0 0 0 0 2 2 99 104 Villanova 0 1 33 51 1 2 63 120 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 3 69 105 Hampton 0 1 30 33 1 3 78 115 Stony Brook 0 1 17 31 1 3 85 121 Maine 0 1 27 28 0 4 61 114

___

Saturday’s Games

Albany (NY) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Towson at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Elon, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

Brown vs. Rhode Island at Pawtucket, R.I., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Villanova at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Maine at Bryant, 2 p.m.

Campbell at NC State, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

NC A&T at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at Towson, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 1 0 38 16 3 1 124 105 Louisiana Tech 1 0 49 14 3 1 110 57 W. Kentucky 1 0 41 24 3 1 148 91 Jacksonville St. 1 0 34 24 2 2 123 92 New Mexico St. 0 1 14 49 2 1 54 66 FIU 0 1 16 38 2 2 96 109 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 73 100 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 86 131 Liberty 0 1 24 34 1 3 78 95 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 3 66 131 UTEP 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 103 Sam Houston St. 0 1 24 41 0 4 65 171

___

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 2

Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

W. Kentucky at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 3 1 77 84 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 2 2 77 68

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Sacred Heart, Noon

Merrimack at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Sacred Heart at CCSU, Noon

Robert Morris at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 1 0 46 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 1 0 27 20 Harvard 0 0 0 0 1 0 59 7 Penn 0 0 0 0 1 0 24 21 Yale 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 10 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 38 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 1 35 42

___

Saturday’s Games

Cornell at Yale, Noon

Georgetown at Columbia, Noon

Penn at Lehigh, Noon

Dartmouth at CCSU, Noon

Princeton at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

Brown vs. Rhode Island at Pawtucket, R.I., 7 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Yale at Lehigh, Noon

Dartmouth at Penn, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 1 0 31 28 2 2 103 78 W. Michigan 1 0 14 13 1 3 50 107 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 2 2 86 94 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 2 85 132 Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 2 109 116 Toledo 0 1 13 14 2 2 134 59 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 38 75 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 3 79 116 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 133 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 3 107 159 Kent St. 0 1 28 31 1 3 73 176 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 3 55 103

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Ohio, Noon

E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Ohio at Ball St., Noon

W. Michigan at Umass, 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 129 91 Howard 0 0 0 0 3 1 89 81 NC Central 0 0 0 0 3 2 158 134 SC State 0 0 0 0 2 2 95 157 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 70 125 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 79 149

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Wagner, Noon

Delaware St. at Sacred Heart, Noon

Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. vs. Miles at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

SC State at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Morgan St. at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Savannah St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 138 17 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 87 48 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 124 114 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 3 1 162 78 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 135 101 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 99 174 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 2 71 79 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 2 166 89 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 2 86 113 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 72 172

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Mercyhurst at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Murray St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 1 0 23 21 4 1 164 100 Utah St. 1 0 49 30 3 1 147 97 Boise St. 1 0 49 37 2 1 107 85 UNLV 0 0 0 0 4 0 147 113 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 1 84 66 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 36 Hawaii 0 1 21 23 3 2 110 106 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 75 Air Force 0 2 67 98 1 2 116 111 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 58 72 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 82 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 3 60 108

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Air Force, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3

New Mexico at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Air Force at Navy, Noon

Boise St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 1 0 31 7 2 2 92 89 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 3 92 161 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 1 3 56 130 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 132 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 1 3 67 88 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 7 31 0 4 23 144 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 4 47 147

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Wagner, Noon

New Haven at Duquesne, Noon

Dartmouth at CCSU, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Mercyhurst at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Stonehill at Duquesne, Noon

Sacred Heart at CCSU, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 83 141 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 63 156

___

Friday’s Games

Houston at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Oregon St. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 2 0 62 38 4 0 125 69 Lafayette 1 0 42 37 3 1 129 103 Colgate 1 0 44 21 1 3 124 153 Bucknell 0 1 24 41 2 2 106 141 Georgetown 0 1 37 42 2 2 119 122 Richmond 0 1 14 21 2 2 72 86 Fordham 0 1 21 44 0 4 77 200 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 4 50 75

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn at Lehigh, Noon

Georgetown at Columbia, Noon

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Howard at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Yale at Lehigh, Noon

Richmond at Bucknell, Noon

Fordham at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 4 0 172 65 Dayton 0 0 0 0 2 1 69 38 Marist 0 0 0 0 2 1 75 58 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 2 1 85 57 Butler 0 0 0 0 2 2 91 110 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 103 156 San Diego 0 0 0 0 2 2 96 144 Drake 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 86 Davidson 0 0 0 0 1 3 83 178 Stetson 0 0 0 0 1 3 87 166 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 129

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Dayton, Noon

Marist at Butler, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

San Diego at Marist, Noon

Dayton at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 1 0 44 41 3 0 117 54 LSU 1 0 20 10 4 0 116 37 Mississippi 2 0 71 58 4 0 179 75 Missouri 1 0 29 20 4 0 184 67 Oklahoma 1 0 24 17 4 0 125 36 Vanderbilt 1 0 31 7 4 0 190 51 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 159 47 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 3 0 127 86 Auburn 0 1 17 24 3 1 128 66 Tennessee 0 1 41 44 3 1 214 111 Texas 0 0 0 0 3 1 127 31 Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 128 45 Kentucky 0 1 23 30 2 1 95 69 Arkansas 0 1 35 41 2 2 174 94 South Carolina 0 2 27 60 2 2 89 81 Florida 0 1 10 20 1 3 88 64

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Arkansas, Noon

Utah St. at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Kentucky at Georgia, Noon

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 2 0 60 21 2 1 70 36 W. Carolina 1 0 50 35 1 3 136 166 The Citadel 1 1 40 51 1 3 53 112 Furman 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 84 ETSU 0 0 0 0 2 2 119 140 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 1 3 114 142 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 3 91 132 Samford 0 2 48 90 0 4 58 166 Wofford 0 1 21 22 0 4 52 90

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman at Samford, 3:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Mercer at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nicholls 1 0 20 6 1 3 53 113 Lamar 0 0 0 0 2 1 51 71 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 2 2 111 107 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 72 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 3 109 105 Incarnate Word 0 1 6 20 1 3 80 120 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 112 133 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 44 173 East Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 150

___

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

NC Central at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 3 1 120 111 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 68 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 52 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 91 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 1 3 88 151 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 3 35 149

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 22 21 2 2 87 110 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 123 136 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 2 58 116 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 146 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 41 124 Texas Southern 0 1 21 22 0 3 31 88

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Grambling St. at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

MVSU vs. Florida A&M at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Jackson St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 1 0 38 20 2 2 58 106 Appalachian St. 0 1 22 38 2 1 76 62 James Madison 0 0 0 0 2 1 90 51 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 2 1 113 59 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 2 120 152 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 2 107 101 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 81 192

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Miss. 1 0 38 22 2 2 113 106 Texas State 0 0 0 0 3 1 145 100 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 1 60 98 Troy 0 0 0 0 2 2 82 92 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 132 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 3 87 110 South Alabama 0 1 20 38 1 3 104 123

___

Saturday’s Games

South Alabama at North Texas, Noon

Georgia Southern at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Boise St., 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

James Madison at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 1 0 56 10 5 0 239 64 West Georgia 1 0 33 12 4 0 136 56 Abilene Christian 1 0 45 31 2 2 101 128 Austin Peay 0 1 31 45 2 2 127 94 Cent. Arkansas 0 1 10 56 1 3 73 179 E. Kentucky 0 1 12 33 1 3 56 132 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 3 112 144 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 3 156 156 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 1 3 81 98

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah Tech at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Nicholls at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

West Georgia at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

North Alabama at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

West Georgia at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Uconn 2 2 151 109 Notre Dame 1 2 120 98 Umass 0 3 43 116

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Arkansas, Noon

Uconn at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4

W. Michigan at Umass, 2:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

