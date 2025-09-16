F1 in 2026 to have six sprint events including three new locations

PARIS (AP) — Six sprint events, including three at new locations, are on next year’s Formula 1 calendar. The total…

PARIS (AP) — Six sprint events, including three at new locations, are on next year’s Formula 1 calendar.

The total number of sprints stays the same, with the first event of 2026 taking place in Shanghai followed by Miami.

Silverstone, which last hosted a sprint in 2021, returns.

Montreal, Zandvoort and Singapore are set to host their first ever sprint weekend, F1 announced on Tuesday.

There will be no sprint weekends in the last six rounds of the championship, a stark contrast with this season which features three sprints in the final six grands prix.

The 2026 F1 calendar features 24 races and was published in June.

Sprints are shorter races covering 100 kilometers, about one-third of a grand prix distance. According to F1 figures, TV viewership during sprint weekends in 2024 averaged 10% higher than on non-sprint weekends.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.