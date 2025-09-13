F1 driver Max Verstappen makes Nürburgring debut in endurance racing

NÜRBURG, Germany (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen made his debut at the Nürburgring Endurance Series on Saturday by…

NÜRBURG, Germany (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen made his debut at the Nürburgring Endurance Series on Saturday by finishing seventh in a field of 19 starters.

Verstappen used a gap in the F1 calendar after winning the Italian Grand Prix last weekend to dabble in endurance sportscar racing by completing the four-hour race in a Porsche Cayman GT4.

Verstappen said the Nürburgring Nordschleife topped the list of tracks he wanted to race on because of its length, layout and history.

The 27-year-old Dutch driver’s presence stoked excitement in the race with fans surrounding his paddock and security ensuring there were no unauthorized visitors. Privacy screens also shielded the view from neighboring pit stops.

The next F1 race is in Azerbaijan next weekend.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.