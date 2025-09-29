Expectations are great for Trail Blazers rookie Yang Hansen in Portland and back home

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — While rookie Yang Hansen prepares for his first NBA season, the Portland Trail Blazers are readying…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — While rookie Yang Hansen prepares for his first NBA season, the Portland Trail Blazers are readying for the onslaught of attention their Chinese big man will bring the team.

Expectations are high for the 20-year-old who has faced the inevitable comparisons to fellow countryman and former NBA great Yao Ming.

Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said the 7-foot-1 center will be “right there in the mix” when it comes to Portland’s plans this season.

“I think Hansen’s done a really good job these last couple months just trying to get situated, trying to understand what we’re doing. He’s definitely going to play,” Billups said.

There’s no denying there’s a certain amount of pressure on the Blazers to showcase Yang, who is a growing sensation back home. Portland’s Summer League games drew millions of viewers on streaming services like Tencent in China. A free broadcast of the summer game between Portland and the Memphis Grizzlies drew a reported 5.2 million viewers on the platform.

Team President Dewayne Hankins said the Blazers will be looking to capitalize on the connection with new fans. The team is hiring a social media staffer who speaks Mandarin.

“I remember going to a Summer League practice and talking to one of our staff members who played over in China. And he walked up to me and said, ‘Are you ready to have 800 million new sets of eyes on your product?’ And I kind of laughed. And then Summer League happened. And for those who got to see it, it was quite the experience,” Hankins said. “We’re still getting our arms around it.”

Yang, for his part, is busy learning English, getting to know his teammates and just acclimating to the culture. Guard Scoot Henderson joked at Blazers media day on Monday that Yang learned to Nae Nae, but he declined to perform the dance for reporters.

“I just try to work to make my body faster and be more physical,” Yang said through an interpreter about his progress so far. “And try to communicate with my teammates more by English.”

Yang averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks last season for the Qingdao Eagles. He has played for the team in China’s top pro league for the past two seasons.

The Blazers surprised many by gambling on the big man, who was taken with the 16th pick in the NBA draft, but they had been scouting him for two years, impressed with his passing ability and other skills.

“The first thing that stuck out to me was his feel for the game. He just knows how to play. He knows the right paths to make, you know, when he gets the ball in the paint. It’s like he knows how to find a space, to get a quality shot off,” said guard Damian Lillard, who returned to the Trail Blazers in the offseason after two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard is rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon and won’t play this season.

“You can see he’s very smart, really good passer,” forward Deni Avdija said. “And he wants to learn. He wants to be a better player every day.”

The Blazers will bring Yang along with the big picture in mind, and while that will mean minutes this season, it may also mean stints with Portland’s G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.

“It’s hard for a rookie in this league, especially a rookie who comes from international play, who hasn’t played other than four Summer League games for him. He just doesn’t have a lot of quality NBA reps yet,” general manager Joe Cronin said. “So it’s more to come in, build confidence, do your thing, get better and better, day by day.”

Yang said he doesn’t feel the weight of expectations because he hasn’t yet achieved anything.

“The best thing I can do is focus on my game, just follow my teammates,” he said, “and see what I can do for them and what I can do for the team.”

