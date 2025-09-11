Ex-Premier League referee David Coote denies making an indecent image of a child

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Former Premier League referee David Coote pleaded not guilty on Thursday to making an indecent image…

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Former Premier League referee David Coote pleaded not guilty on Thursday to making an indecent image of a child.

Coote, who was fired last year by the organization managing referees in England for derogatory remarks about ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and was granted conditional bail by District Judge Gillian Young.

Police said Coote was charged on Aug. 12 relating to a video file recovered by officers in February.

The 43-year-old Coote spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and to enter his plea during the 18-minute-long hearing. He was told to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for another hearing on Oct. 9.

According to police, the charge of making an indecent image relates to acts such as downloading, sharing and saving material.

Coote made headlines last year when a video emerged in which he used an expletive for Liverpool and a derogatory term for Klopp. Critics said the comments made him unfit to officiate Premier League matches and he was fired in December by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

Last month, he was given an eight-week suspension by the Football Association over the Klopp footage.

In January, Coote came out as gay in an interview with The Sun and said a lifelong struggle to hide his sexuality had contributed to the rant about Klopp.

