Evander’s stoppage-time goal helps Cincinnati beat Nashville 2-1, clinch playoff spot

CINCINNATI (AP) — Evander Da Silva Ferreira — known simply as “Evander” — scored in the eighth minute of stoppage…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Evander Da Silva Ferreira — known simply as “Evander” — scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to help FC Cincinnati beat Nashville SC 2-1 on Saturday night and clinch a spot in the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs.

Pavel Bucha, on the right side of the area, played a back-heel pass to Ender Echenique, who tapped it to Evander for a first-touch finish from the center of the area.

Cincinnati (17-9-4), which had lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, is second in the Eastern Conference with 55 points this season. Philadelphia, the points leader in all of MLS, is first with 58.

On the counter-attack, Brenner Souza — commonly referred to as “Brenner” — ran onto a ball played ahead by Evander and scored from the center of the area to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead.

Sam Surridge scored for Nashville in the 83rd minute.

Evan Louro started in his first appearance of the season in place of injured Roman Celentano (leg) and had four saves for Cincinnati.

Nashville (15-11-5) has lost five of its last six.

Joe Willis stopped six shots for Nashville.

Cincinnati beat Nashville 2-1 on March 29

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.