England winning streak faces ultimate test from Canada in Women’s Rugby World Cup final

LONDON (AP) — England win so routinely that one third of its Women’s Rugby World Cup squad don’t know what defeat feels like.

The Red Roses have won 32 games in a row, the greatest winning streak in international rugby. They broke their own record two weeks ago when they crushed Scotland in the quarterfinals. Another record they own is 48 consecutive wins at home dating to November 2016.

The winning habit, the comfort of home-field advantage, and the overwhelming support from what will be the largest ever crowd in women’s rugby history are expected to help lift England past Canada and to a third World Cup success on Saturday at sold-out Twickenham.

“It is our time now, we really feel that,” England captain Zoe Aldcroft said.

Other England captains thought it was their time, too, before the last six World Cup finals. But England claimed only one of them, in 2014, by beating Canada 21-9 in Paris.

Past World Cup failures don’t hang over the team, insisted winger Abby Dow, one of 14 in England’s matchday 23 from the lost 2022 final to New Zealand.

Dow credited coach John Mitchell, the former All Black player and coach, for helping the Red Roses unpack 2022, evolving their culture by encouraging more bonding and vulnerability, and relying less on a power-based forwards game.

“We’ve worked out who we are individually. We’ve worked out what we want to be as a team. We’ve combined them in the route that we needed to take,” Dow said. “We’re a very different team from what we were then. We’re much stronger, more dynamic, more bold to do what we want to do.”

Canada hasn’t beaten England since 2016 and not in the World Cup ever. Qualified mechanical engineer Kevin Rouet, staffing the team for seven years, began formulating last year an up-tempo game plan to win a first World Cup. They have scored first in every game and fast rucks and offloads have been key to blinding opponents. Canada has the fastest ruck speed and made 77 offloads, 48 more than England.

England got a taste last October in Vancouver in the WXV. Canada led into the final 13 minutes and a last-seconds try gave England a flattering nine-point victory.

“We learned from the game and we knew that if all went according to plan, we would see them on the bigger stage this year and we’re right where we thought we would be,” Canada fullback Julia Schell said. “To put a little dent in England has bought us confidence going into this weekend.”

Canada has been at home in England; half the team play for English clubs; nine players across both teams in the final for London-based Saracens alone.

They have Olympic silver medallists who regularly play sevens in front of large crowds but they still trained with headphones on this week to work out their on-field calls in anticipation of the noise from 82,000 people.

Canada got the first small victory, winning the toss and choosing the England home changing room at Twickenham.

If the final is tied there will be 10 minutes of sudden death with the first to score winning. If that doesn’t separate them, a kicking contest follows.

Key matchups

Sophie de Goede vs. England: There’s nothing de Goede can’t do; carries, breaking lines, hitting rucks, turnovers, stealing lineouts, scoring tries in both knockout games, and calming herself in the one-minute countdown to slot goalkicks. She and England center Megan Jones are up for the world player of the year award this weekend. Both influential players missed the WXV game last October.

Natasha Hunt vs. Justine Pelletier: Pelletier was the player of the match in Canada’s semifinal defeat of defending champion New Zealand. She loves to snipe whereas Hunt likes to control and set up teammates from behind the rucks. Both have assisted on eight tries, more than anyone else in the RWC.

Hannah Botterman vs. DaLeaka Menin: Botterman has been arguably England’s best forward. The loosehead prop has complemented barrelling runs with jackals. She will directly oppose tighthead Menin, who has been key to Canada’s perfect record in scrums at the RWC. Menin has also been getting around, leading the tournament with the most meters in contact.

Team news

England and Canada are unchanged from the semifinals.

Jorja Miller was back for New Zealand in the bronze final after missing the semifinal with a reported hamstring issue. Miller, the sevens superstar, has been nominated for world player of the year and breakthrough player.

France has brought in lock Taina Maka, wing Joanna Grisez and fullback Emilie Boulard.

Quotes

“The Red Roses, because they’re a highly structured team, are easy to play against, hard to beat.” —- Canada lock Tyson Beukeboom

“To win this tournament you don’t have to be perfect, you just have to be perfected.” — England coach John Mitchell

