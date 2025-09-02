England calls up Loftus-Cheek and Quansah for World Cup qualifiers

LONDON (AP) — England coach Thomas Tuchel has added Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jarell Quansah to his squad for the World…

LONDON (AP) — England coach Thomas Tuchel has added Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jarell Quansah to his squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

AC Milan’s Loftus-Cheek and Bayer Leverkusen’s Quansah have been included after Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton pulled out because of injury.

Midfielder Loftus-Cheek has not played for England since November 2018 and has 10 caps.

Defender Quansah is still to play for his national team, despite being included in senior squads.

England plays Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday and travels to Belgrade to play Serbia the following Tuesday.

