Emotional exits from the Women’s Rugby World Cup: ‘I wish there were more games’

LONDON (AP) — Sui Tauaua-Pauaraisa tried to dry her teary eyes with her hands.

Samoa suffered heavy defeats in all three of its Women’s Rugby World Cup pool games and yet the captain didn’t want to go home.

Apologizing for being emotional, she added: “I wish there were more games.”

Tauaua-Pauaraisa was full of pride for her all-amateur Manusina’s first World Cup appearance in 11 years. Hundreds of spectators in York last Saturday thought likewise, staying long after Samoa lost to the United States 60-0 to be serenaded by the Samoans, whose singing, dancing and grace won over fans everywhere they went.

World Cup quarterfinals have room for only eight teams, however, which meant eight teams are leaving England. Here’s a catchup.

Samoa

The need to commit to warmup games and spend at least a month away from home for the RWC made many women unavailable for Samoa selection. But six mothers committed, including Tauaua-Pauaraisa, who has been playing pro sport for a decade and finally made her RWC debut at 37.

The Manusina gathered players from Samoa, New Zealand and Australia and fundraised so they could afford to leave behind their families and jobs.

They yielded a tournament-high 225 points but its the only three points they scored that will long be remembered — a penalty kick by warehouse assistant Harmony Vatau, at 47-0 down against England, that Samoa and the Northampton crowd celebrated like it was the winning try.

Other highlights were prop Glory Aiono’s epic carry that flattened two Red Roses eight months after her second caesarean birth, and Samoa’s post-match, on-field dance-offs with England and the U.S.

There was no Manusina from 2014-18 and coach Ramsey Tomokino rebuilt the team. He’s leaving after seven years, and his departing hopes were that their World Cup appearance attracts more players and they get more games with Oceania teams.

United States

The Eagles undertook a brutal road to the RWC in the past year, losing all five games against the world’s top four. They went 11 months until July without a win.

Their strength was up front: Props Keia Mae Sagapolu and Hope Rogers, playing her fourth RWC, lock Erica Jarell-Searcy, who scored in all three pool games, flanker Freda Tafuna, who announced herself with six tries, and all-action No. 8 Rachel Johnson.

Reaching a third straight quarterfinal hinged on beating Australia in York. They came from behind twice in the second half but conceded a try in the 74th minute and drew 31-31 in a RWC classic.

The Eagles missed out on the quarterfinals on points difference to the Wallaroos.

“This (RWC) has been incredible,” Rogers said. ”I believe in this team through and through. I know how strong this team is, how good we are, and how good we’re going to be in the future as well.”

Wales

Wales was a quarterfinalist in 2022 and peaked in 2023. The descent includes a bitter contract dispute and firing coach Ioan Cunningham last year.

Sean Lynn, who has coached Gloucester-Hartpury to the last three English club titles, was hired in January to pick up the pieces. But his time is expected to be the 2029 RWC in Australia.

Following a second straight Six Nations wooden spoon, Wales shocked Australia 21-12 in Brisbane in July. But six days later, Australia won 36-5 in Sydney.

At the RWC, Wales was hammered by Scotland and Canada and lost to Fiji 28-25 when it failed to slot a single goalkick, ending its first winless RWC campaign since 1991.

Wales improved in each match but its world ranking dropped from No. 9 to a new low of 12.

“We’re in a real tough place but I believe in Sean Lynn, I believe in the team that we’ve got and I believe in our staff,” co-captain Alex Callender said. “We can turn this around.”

Fiji

Fijiana announced themselves as a player on the world stage in their second RWC. They scored a highlight reel try against Canada, three tries against Scotland, then four against Wales in their first ever World Cup win over a team from Europe.

That was just the 49th test in Fijiana’s history. Wales fielded six professional players with more caps.

“This is more than anything we have dreamt of,” said Alfreda Fisher, the RWC’s youngest captain at 21.

The attacking prowess of backs Josifini Neihamu, aged 20, and Kolora Lomani, 24, and bolter Adi Salote Nailolo, 19, made coach Ioan Cunningham believe Fijiana were just starting to tap their potential.

Cunningham was fired by Wales in November and hired by Fiji in February. Fijiana don’t have their own field and Cunningham is still getting used to Fiji’s heat, but he’s learning Fijian and a new approach to the game.

“Where this team can go is really exciting,” he said. ”The talent and athletic ability is unbelievable and we’re starting to mould and create a style of play that we want to take to the world stage. I’m loving it.”

Japan

The Sakura came to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 1994, and leave with regrets.

The key game was the tournament-opener against Ireland. Japan was beset by first-game nerves, worsened by Ireland scoring in the first minute. When they settled, the Sakura were unstoppable. They were about to close the gap to 28-21 but an Irish intercept near their try-line burst their bubble.

The Sakura absorbed that lesson and started superbly against New Zealand with tries to open both halves, then beat Spain for the third time this year to register their first pool win in 31 years.

“This performance is for the next generation of girls in Japan rugby,” captain Iroha Nagata said.

Spain

Las Leonas returned after missing the 2022 RWC and wanted one win at their seventh RWC. They earned New Zealand’s respect, scored five tries against Ireland, and led Japan 14-5 at halftime. Then lost their cool and lost their best chance.

Coach Juan González rated their tournament a good one as they were competitive in every match.

While three players retired including captain Laura Delgado, Spain was still a young side with a budding world-class talent in back Clàudia Peña, only 20.

“We’re a very young group with a lot of experience and this is just the beginning,” flyhalf Zahía Pérez said. ”We have many years ahead of us in which we can improve and play many more quality matches to reach a Rugby World Cup and be in the quarterfinals, semifinals, or whatever we set our minds to.”

Italy

The Azzurre were a quarterfinalist in 2022 and expected to repeat the feat.

But they were tripped up by the power and enthusiasm of South Africa in a 29-24 boilover in York.

Italy’s disappointment was acute, and coach Fabio Roselli had a job to pick up the team. He made nine changes and they were grateful to have an immediate chance to redeem themselves in a first matchup with Brazil.

They delivered a 64-3 result, their best in a RWC. Flanker Isabella Locatelli, making her first appearance in her third RWC, starred with 16 carries and numerous tries set up.

“We certainly didn’t get the result we wanted from this World Cup, but this was the match we needed to start over, and I’m sure we will,” 19-year-old scrumhalf Alia Bitonci said.

Brazil

Nobody knew what to expect from the Brazilians’ debut because they had played only 17 tests ever.

It was all novel to Brazil, too. It had played outside of South America only twice — in the Netherlands late last year — and never met any of their pool mates.

But the Yaras at their first RWC were a big hit despite losing every match.

And they improved. They had 29% possession against South Africa, 49% against France and 43% against Italy. But their inexperience hindered their ability to use it effectively.

The one time they did finish a break became an instant RWC highlight: Bianca Silva’s dummy and 60-meter try against France.

“If the World Cup lasted another three weeks (for us), we probably could win the last game, we just get better and better,” Brazil flanker Larissa Henwood said. “We’re going to be here in four years’ time and we’re going to come to win games.”

