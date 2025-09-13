Emery hails ‘fantastic’ Martinez comeback for Villa after failed move to Man United

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Aston Villa manager Unai Emery welcomed the return of Emi Martinez and wants the Argentina goalkeeper…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Aston Villa manager Unai Emery welcomed the return of Emi Martinez and wants the Argentina goalkeeper to feel “comfortable and confident” in the team after failing to secure a move to Manchester United late in the transfer window.

Martinez, the World Cup-winning ‘keeper from 2022, was left out of Villa’s lineup in its last match before the international break because of the uncertainty over his future at the club.

Now that the transfer window is shut and he stayed at Villa, Martinez regained his place and made some key saves in a 0-0 draw at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

“When I wear the crest, I give nothing less than my all,” Martinez said on X after the match.

Emery said Villa needed Martinez as the team looks to recover from a slow start to the season, having failed to score a goal in its first four league games.

“We struggled with his situation,” Emery said, “but we have to get feelings together and feel the collective objective. Today his comeback has been fantastic.

“We have to protect him and feel him inside the group so he is comfortable and confident.”

