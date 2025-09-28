Earthquakes use first-half goal from Josef Martínez to beat San Diego 1-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josef Martínez scored early in the first half and Daniel De Sousa Britto made it stand…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josef Martínez scored early in the first half and Daniel De Sousa Britto made it stand up as the San Jose Earthquakes edged San Diego FC 1-0 on Saturday night.

Martínez used an assist from Cristian Arango — his seventh — in the 14th minute to score for the 13th time this season. It’s the most goals Martínez has scored since he totaled 27 in 2019 while playing for Atlanta United.

It was also the 129th goal in 212 career appearances for Martínez — sixth on the all-time scoring list. Jaime Moreno (133) is fifth.

Daniel finished with three saves for his fifth clean sheet this season for San Jose (10-14-8).

CJ dos Santos saved one shot for expansion side San Diego (17-9-6).

San Diego has two matches remaining in its first regular season and is tied with Vancouver atop the Western Conference with 57 points. The Whitecaps, however, have a match in hand.

The Earthquakes and FC Dallas are tied for the final playoff spot in the West with 38 points but Dallas has a match in hand.

San Diego travels to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. The Earthquakes travel to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

