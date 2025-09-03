Dutch soccer club Vitesse Arnhem given reprieve by appeals court in struggle to keep licence

ARNHEM, Netherlands (AP) — Troubled Dutch soccer club Vitesse Arnhem was given a lifeline Wednesday by an appeals court that…

ARNHEM, Netherlands (AP) — Troubled Dutch soccer club Vitesse Arnhem was given a lifeline Wednesday by an appeals court that suspended a previous decision to strip its license to play in the professional leagues.

Vitesse, one of the Netherlands’ oldest clubs, said Wednesday the ruling by the Arnhem-Leeuwarden Court means the club can now return to professional soccer, at least until a final verdict in the case is made.

The club said it was “delighted” by the ruling, which came after another court had initially upheld the decision by the Dutch soccer association, KNVB, to strip Vitesse of its licence.

Vitesse has been wrangling with the association for years over its status. Last year, it was docked 18 points and relegated from the top-flight Eredivisie while under investigation for ties to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, the former owner of Chelsea.

Due to the loss of its license, Vitesse has not played any game in the new season in the second tier of the Dutch professional league and many players left on free transfers.

“This ruling is a collective step forward but the process toward the future is not yet over,” it said, adding that it would try to sit down with the KNVB to discuss the consequences of the ruling.

The Dutch soccer association made no immediate comment.

Vitesse was established in 1892, initially as a cricket club. A soccer team was added later that year. Its only major Dutch title came when it won the KNVB Beker knockout cup competition in 2017.

