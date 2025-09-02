Drake places a $300,000 bet on Jannik Sinner to win the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Drake is betting big on Jannik Sinner, wagering $300,000 on the top-ranked men’s tennis player in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Drake is betting big on Jannik Sinner, wagering $300,000 on the top-ranked men’s tennis player in the world to win the U.S. Open.

The rapper known for placing big bets on sporting events — and often losing them — posted on social media the screenshot of a betting slip from Tuesday afternoon. The six-figure gamble pays $507,000 if Sinner captures his fifth major championship and second at the U.S. Open.

The so-called Drake Curse has been blamed for several losses over the past few years, including $210,000 on American Taylor Fritz to beat Sinner in the 2024. U.S. Open final. According to a website tracking Drake’s announced bets and the curse, he is down $115,000 on tennis after cutting his losses by successfully picking Sinner to win the Australian Open final in January.

Sinner is in the quarterfinals after routing Alexander Bublik in their fourth-round match. The 24-year-old next faces fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti and is the betting favorite on BetMGM Sportsbook.

