Dortmund beats Mainz 2-0 to keep pace with Bundesliga leader Bayern

BERLIN (AP) — Karim Adeyemi scored again as Borussia Dortmund kept pace with Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich by beating Mainz 2-0 away on Saturday.

Dortmund had to do it without star forward Serhou Guirassy, who pulled out before kickoff with a leg problem. Guirassy took a blow in the 1-0 win over Wolfsburg last weekend. Instead, Julian Brandt lined up just behind the front two.

Brandt set up Daniel Svensson for the opener in the 27th minute on a counterattack after Paul Nebel struck the post at the other end.

Adeyemi made it 2-0 on another counterattack in the 40th, cutting out a pass and then racing forward where he played a one-two with Brandt before scoring for the second consecutive game.

Mainz’s prospects took another knock when goalkeeper Robin Zentner was sent off in the 67th for taking down Adeyemi.

Dortmund coach Niko Kovač sent on Portuguese forward Fabio Silva late for his debut.

Dortmund remains the only unbeaten team besides Bayern, which leads with a maximum 15 points from five games with Dortmund two behind after opening with a draw.

Bayer Leverkusen eked out a 2-1 win at St. Pauli but lost Patrik Schick to injury late on, when Álex Grimaldo also appeared to get injured.

Heidenheim defeated Augsburg 2-1 at home, a blow for visiting coach Sandro Wagner whose team has now lost four straight.

Johan Bakayoko’s early goal was enough for Leipzig to win 1-0 in Wolfsburg.

Eintracht Frankfurt was visiting Borussia Mönchengladbach later.

