Dor Turgeman debuts with goal, assist in Revolution’s 2-0 victory over Atlanta United

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dor Turgeman scored in his first appearance and notched an assist on a Leo Campana goal three minutes later in the second half to lead the New England Revolution to a 2-0 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Turgeman took a pass from Carles Gil in the 72nd minute after subbing in for Tomás Chancalay in the 56th. It was the 12th assist for Gil.

Campana used assists from the 21-year-old Turgeman and goalkeeper Matt Turner to score for the seventh time in his first season with the club after scoring 28 goals in three seasons with Inter Miami. Campana subbed in for Luca Langoni in the 65th minute.

Turner finished with four saves for his second clean sheet in his eighth start of the season for the Revolution (9-15-8). It was his 24th career shutout in 110 starts since 2018 — all with New England.

Rookie Jayden Hibbert, 21, saved five shots in his sixth start for Atlanta United (5-14-12).

Both clubs have already been eliminated from postseason play.

The Revolution travel to play Inter Miami on Saturday. Atlanta United travels to play Los Angeles FC on Oct. 5.

