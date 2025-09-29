Donovan Mitchell’s drive intensifies with the Cavaliers after Max Strus injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell already had plenty of motivation in his offseason workouts after the Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell already had plenty of motivation in his offseason workouts after the Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals despite being the top seed.

His drive went to another gear when he heard last month Max Strus was going to be out the first two months of the season due to a broken foot.

“I made it a point to be ready earlier, especially once Max went down. Honestly, once I got that phone call, I think within the next two days a mental shift just happened,” Mitchell said Monday during the team’s media day. “Just understanding what’s going to be required, not being Superman, but understanding that being ready for what’s necessary.”

Darius Garland had toe surgery after the season ended and is also expected to miss the first couple months. Mitchell is likely to move to point guard with Sam Merrill at shooting guard while Garland is out.

Mitchell averaged a team-high 24.0 points, including 19 games of at least 30 points. He averaged 29.6 points during the playoffs, but it wasn’t enough.

It was the second time Mitchell was on a top-seeded team that didn’t make it to the conference finals. In 2021, Utah lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in six games.

“I think the biggest thing is just understand that we’ve just got to keep going. Sorry, I gave you the political answer, but that’s really all I got,” Mitchell said about what he learned from the Indiana series.

The Cavaliers surprised nearly everyone last season with a 64-18 record — which included three winning streaks of 12 games or more — to finish ahead of 2024 NBA champion Boston atop the East.

This season they are favored to win the conference according to BetMGM Sportsbook (+240).

Even though being the top seed in the East would be a nice reward for the Cavaliers, Mitchell’s focus is getting to the NBA Finals in June and whatever it takes.

“Physically, you can be there, but mentally, can we continue to push through that?” he said. “We’ve run into the same wall three times in a row, so to speak, and mentally you can stop and quit. Are we willing to every day continue to hit your head against the wall and keep pounding, keep going as we continue to make this push?

“I’m just saying I’m ready for whatever. It’s just time. I really don’t have any other way to describe it. It’s just like I’m ready to go and I understand, at the same token, it’s a long journey, too. I’m ready to go and kind of setting the tone, it’s just like, all right, you know, it’s time to go.”

Besides getting engaged to singer Coco Jones, Mitchell’s star power continues to grow. He was featured on NBC’s “Roundball Rock” commercial during the playoffs and is part of Prime Video’s ads as it begins coverage of the league.

Mitchell is featured along with stars Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama.

“I think obviously for myself it means I’m doing something right on the floor. But I also think, you know, what the league is doing, continuing to empower and show the faces of everybody, small market, big market, wherever. And I think that’s really what our game has been missing,” Mitchell said. “You got guys in smaller markets who are being talked about the way they should be because there’s so much talent in this league. And I think that’s what you’re starting to see the league doing.”

Cleveland has its core four back of Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Garland and Jarrett Allen, but also added Larry Nance Jr. and Lonzo Ball.

“What’s more impressive for me is seeing who he is off the court. He’s calculated, very intelligent about all the right things. He’s one of those guys that is who you hope he is which is cool to see,” Nance said of Mitchell. “He’s going to be taking all the big shots and carrying a heavy load. So any little bit that I can take off his shoulders I’ll be looking to do that.”

