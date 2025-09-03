Donnarumma says he’ll work on passing the ball out from the back after move to Man City

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma said he will try to improve his ability to pass the ball out…

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma said he will try to improve his ability to pass the ball out from the back after transferring to Manchester City.

City signed Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday even though he’s not known for build-up skills with his feet — typically a key requisite for goalkeepers coached by Pep Guardiola.

“I always try to help the team and do what the coach asks of me. I do everything; you can always improve in everything, but regarding what the coach asks of me, I try to improve,” Donnarumma said at Italy’s training camp on Wednesday. “I’m sure that with Guardiola we’ll do a great job.”

Donnarumma — one of the world’s best shot-stoppers — was a key figure in PSG’s run to the Champions League title last season but was deemed surplus to requirements at the French club following the signing of Lucas Chevalier from Lille last month.

The issues with his feet were also evident in occasional glaring errors during his tenure at PSG.

“Since I started playing at 16 until today, I’ve always done great things. Mistakes will always happen. But I believe I’ve achieved great things,” said Donnarumma, whose saves were decisive when Italy beat England in the final of the European Championship in 2021.

Donnarumma replaces City’s long-time Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, who was sold to Fenerbahce.

Ederson helped revolutionize the goalkeeper position with his uncanny calmness under pressure with the ball at his feet, providing seven assists in the Premier League — two more than any other goalie — thanks to his long, raking passes.

Donnarumma is now the future for City, though, after signing a five-year deal.

“I couldn’t wait to join City because they really wanted me. The coach really wanted me, and that made me proud. To be wanted so strongly by the best club in the world makes me proud,” Donnarumma said.

Reuniting with Gattuso

Before he joins City, Donnarumma has some other high-pressure work with Italy, which is trying to avoid failing to qualify for a third straight World Cup.

The Azzurri host Estonia in Bergamo on Friday then play Israel in Hungary in another qualifier three days later.

They’re the first matches since Gennaro Gattuso took over as coach from the fired Luciano Spalletti in June after the four-time champion lost 3-0 to Erling Haaland’s Norway.

Italy has three points from two matches. Norway, which has played four matches, leads Group I with 12 points, and Israel is next with six points from three matches.

“I was lucky to have Gattuso as a coach at (AC) Milan,” Donnarumma said. “I know what kind of person he is and what he can bring. I’m happy to have found him again here. We’ll give everything we have to bring Italy back to the top. We need to be humble and united to build teamwork.”

