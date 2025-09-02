Dodgers visit the Pirates to start 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (78-59, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-77, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Tuesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (78-59, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-77, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (3-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -182, Pirates +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates open a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh has a 61-77 record overall and a 39-30 record in home games. The Pirates have a 21-54 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Los Angeles has gone 33-33 on the road and 78-59 overall. The Dodgers have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 34 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Pirates. Jared Triolo is 13 for 34 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .300 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 36 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs. Mookie Betts is 12 for 35 with a home run and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ronny Simon: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Suwinski: 10-Day IL (groin), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Alex Vesia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

