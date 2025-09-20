Dodgers take on the Giants on home winning streak

San Francisco Giants (76-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (87-67, first in the NL West) Los…

San Francisco Giants (76-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (87-67, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kai-Wei Teng (2-4, 6.41 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (3-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -235, Giants +192; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they play the San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles is 51-28 in home games and 87-67 overall. The Dodgers have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

San Francisco is 38-41 on the road and 76-78 overall. The Giants have a 41-25 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Dodgers are up 8-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .293 batting average, and has 39 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 56 walks and 84 RBIs. Andy Pages is 15 for 34 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 52 RBIs while hitting .261 for the Giants. Patrick Bailey is 8 for 30 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .288 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Giants: 3-7, .162 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (hand), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

