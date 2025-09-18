Dodgers start 4-game series at home against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (76-76, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-67, first in the NL West) Los…

San Francisco Giants (76-76, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-67, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (14-10, 3.34 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 206 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-8, 2.66 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 187 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -163, Giants +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a four-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Los Angeles has a 49-28 record in home games and an 85-67 record overall. The Dodgers are 63-16 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco is 38-39 on the road and 76-76 overall. The Giants have a 48-26 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams square off Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 22 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 78 RBIs while hitting .261 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 13 for 36 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 31 doubles and 31 home runs for the Giants. Jung Hoo Lee is 10 for 37 with a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .291 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Giants: 4-6, .185 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Smith: 10-Day IL (hand), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.