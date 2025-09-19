Dodgers’ Michael Kopech returns to IL, postseason status in doubt

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Michael Kopech is going on the injured list, leaving his status for…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Michael Kopech is going on the injured list, leaving his status for the postseason in doubt.

The 29-year-old right-hander has spent more time on the IL than the active roster this season.

He rejoined the team on Sept. 1 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Since then, Kopech has walked eight batters over 2 2/3 innings of his last four appearances.

“He’s going through some things physically,” manager Dave Roberts said Friday. “Obviously with what we’ve seen, it hasn’t been consistent. Certainly it’s pitchable, those are his words, but it’s just not the Kopech, the standard, that he is as a pitcher.”

Kopech began the season on the IL with a shoulder injury and didn’t return until early June. He then made eight appearances before being shelved with the knee issue.

Kopech has a 2.45 ERA in 11 innings, with 13 walks and 12 strikeouts.

“We’ll try to kind of reset him and keep him alive for potentially the postseason,” Roberts said.

Right-hander Will Klein, was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

