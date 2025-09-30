Dodgers host the Reds in Game 1 of NL Wild Card Series

Cincinnati Reds (83-79, third in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the…

Cincinnati Reds (83-79, third in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.76 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Dodgers: Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -203, Reds +167; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds meet in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Los Angeles has a 52-29 record in home games and a 93-69 record overall. The Dodgers have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .327.

Cincinnati has a 38-43 record in road games and an 83-79 record overall. The Reds have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.87.

The teams meet Tuesday for the seventh time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 25 doubles, nine triples and 55 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 11 for 35 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 60 extra base hits (31 doubles, seven triples and 22 home runs). Tyler Stephenson is 10 for 30 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .227 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Reds: 7-3, .228 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (hand), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: day-to-day (groin), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

