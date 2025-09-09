Dodgers activate Alex Vesia after oblique strain, option Ben Casparius

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated relief pitcher Alex Vesia on Tuesday and optioned reliever Ben Casparius.…

Vesia had been out since Aug. 23 with a right oblique strain. He made two rehab appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City, striking out three in two innings. The left-hander has pitched in 59 games for the Dodgers this season with a 3-2 record and 2.75 ERA.

Casparius had pitched in 46 games, going 7-5 with a 4.64 ERA for the Dodgers. The right-hander was sent to Oklahoma City.

