Diego Rossi has hat trick in 5-goal first half and Crew hold on for 5-4 win over Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — Diego Rossi had a hat trick in a five-goal first half and the Columbus Crew eliminated Atlanta…

ATLANTA (AP) — Diego Rossi had a hat trick in a five-goal first half and the Columbus Crew eliminated Atlanta United from postseason play with a 5-4 victory on Saturday night.

Rossi staked the Crew (13-6-10) to a 2-0 lead with goals in the 14th and 17th minutes. He finished off his hat trick in the 39th minute for a 5-0 lead.

It was the third career hat trick for Rossi, who matched his career high with 16 goals this season. Rossi scored 16 times and notched his first hat trick while play for Los Angeles FC in 2019. His second three-goal match came the following season with LAFC.

Wessam Abou Ali scored his first goal in the 25th minute of his third career appearance and defender Andrés Herrera added his second of the season in the 30th to complete the Crew’s scoring. Herrera and Dániel Gazdag both had two assists.

Miguel Almirón scored on a penalty kick in the third minute of first-half stoppage time and defender Pedro Amador scored his first career goal in the first minute of the second half to cut it to 5-2. It was the fourth goal this season for Almirón.

Jamal Thiaré scored in the 50th and 88th minutes to get Atlanta United (5-13-11) within a goal. Thiaré has four netters this season.

Patrick Schulte totaled four saves for the Crew.

Jayden Hibbert saved two shots for Atlanta United. It was the third career start for the 21-year-old.

Columbus has scored five goals in a half twice against Atlanta United. The first time came on March 25, 2023, in the second half.

Atlanta United will host expansion side San Diego FC on Saturday. The Crew return home to play Toronto FC on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.