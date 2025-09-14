Diego Luna, Alexandros Katranis help Real Salt Lake beat Sporting KC 2-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Diego Luna and defender Alexandros Katranis both scored to lead Real Salt Lake to a 2-1…

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Diego Luna and defender Alexandros Katranis both scored to lead Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Luna picked up his ninth goal of the season — unassisted in the 40th minute for a 1-0 lead.

Katranis scored his first of the season in the 62nd minute for a two-goal advantage. Eighteen-year-old Zavier Gozo notched his second assist in the 22nd appearance of his rookie campaign.

Sporting KC’s only score came on an own goal by Real Salt Lake defender Brayan Vera in the 71st minute.

Rafael Cabral saved three shots for Real Salt Lake (10-14-4).

John Pulskamp finished with five saves for Sporting KC (7-17-6).

Real Salt Lake pulls within a point of the San Jose Earthquakes for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with two matches in hand.

Real Salt Lake will host Los Angeles FC on Wednesday. Sporting KC will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

