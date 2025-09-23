‘Dickie’ Bird, charismatic former cricket umpire, dies at age 92

LEEDS, England (AP) — Harold “Dickie” Bird, the charismatic former cricket umpire from England who officiated in 66 test matches…

LEEDS, England (AP) — Harold “Dickie” Bird, the charismatic former cricket umpire from England who officiated in 66 test matches and three World Cup finals, has died. He was 92.

Bird’s death was announced on Tuesday by English club Yorkshire, his home county where he was made president in 2014. Yorkshire said he died “peacefully” at his home.

Yorkshire called Bird a “national treasure” who was “known not only for his umpiring excellence but also for his eccentricities and warmth.”

“He leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy — and a legion of admirers across generations.”

Bird’s first-class playing career, which included spells with Yorkshire and Leicestershire, was cut short by injury at the age of 32 with an average of 20.71.

He went on to become arguably the world’s most famous umpire, standing in an English county match for the first time in 1970 and his first test three years later. In 1975, Bird took charge of the inaugural men’s Cricket World Cup final and he was reduced to tears by a guard of honor afforded him by the players of England and India at Lord’s in his final test in 1996.

