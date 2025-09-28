Diamondbacks take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks (80-81, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (89-72, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (80-81, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (89-72, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (13-8, 5.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Padres: JP Sears (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -158, Diamondbacks +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks, on a four-game losing streak, take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 89-72 overall and 51-29 in home games. The Padres have a 71-19 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona has a 37-43 record on the road and an 80-81 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 61-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 15 for 39 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo leads the Diamondbacks with a .291 batting average, and has 33 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 94 walks and 99 RBIs. Ketel Marte is 14 for 44 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (finger), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (acl), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.