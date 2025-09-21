Diamondbacks square off against the Phillies in series rubber match

Philadelphia Phillies (92-63, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (78-77, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (92-63, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (78-77, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (12-6, 2.84 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (8-8, 5.12 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -113, Phillies -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Arizona is 78-77 overall and 41-36 at home. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .434 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Philadelphia is 92-63 overall and 41-39 on the road. The Phillies are 60-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has 31 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 13 for 37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 53 home runs while slugging .564. Bryce Harper is 9 for 34 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 7-3, .272 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (acl), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Robert: 60-Day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.