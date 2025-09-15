Diamondbacks play the Giants in first of 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (75-74, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (75-75, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Monday,…

San Francisco Giants (75-74, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (75-75, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kai-Wei Teng (2-4, 7.54 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (11-14, 4.84 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 157 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -142, Giants +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks begin a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Arizona has a 75-75 record overall and a 38-34 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have a 57-26 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco has a 75-74 record overall and a 37-37 record in road games. The Giants are 35-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 23 doubles and 25 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Geraldo Perdomo is 11 for 36 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has a .266 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 30 doubles, 11 triples and eight home runs. Matt Chapman is 13 for 35 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Giants: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Blaze Alexander: day-to-day (elbow), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (acl), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

