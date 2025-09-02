Diamondbacks OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has torn ACL after injury suffered vs. Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has a torn ACL in his right knee. The D-backs announced the extent…

Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has a torn ACL in his right knee.

The D-backs announced the extent of the injury on Tuesday, a day after Gurriel got hurt during a 7-5 loss to the Texas Rangers.

The 31-year-old Gurriel jumped awkwardly out of the way to avoid center fielder Blaze Alexander, who made a diving catch on a line drive by Rowdy Tellez for the third out of the sixth inning.

Alexander was playing his first game in center field as a big leaguer.

Gurriel stayed on the ground for several minutes while medical staff attended to him. He eventually got up and walked to the cart before being driven off the field.

Gurriel hit .248 with 19 homers and 80 RBIs in 129 games this year. The torn ACL likely will impact his 2026 season as well.

The 2023 All-Star is in the middle of a $42 million, three-year deal that goes through 2026 and includes a club option for 2027.

The team placed Gurriel on the 10-day injured list and optioned right-hander Juan Burgos to Triple-A Reno. The D-backs called up right-hander Taylor Rashi and infielder Connor Kaiser to take their place on the active roster.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.