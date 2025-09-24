Diamondbacks look to keep home win streak going, host the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-69, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (80-77, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-69, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (80-77, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Blake Snell (5-4, 2.44 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (7-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -156, Diamondbacks +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Arizona has a 43-36 record at home and an 80-77 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 60-26 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has gone 36-40 in road games and 88-69 overall. The Dodgers have a 37-16 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 12th time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 26 doubles, 26 home runs and 70 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. James McCann is 8 for 24 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 24 doubles, eight triples and 53 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 13 for 42 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (acl), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (hand), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.