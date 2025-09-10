Diamondbacks look to break 3-game losing streak, play the Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-74, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (74-71, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-74, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (74-71, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-8, 5.22 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Giants: Carson Seymour (1-2, 4.25 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -144, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks aim to end a three-game losing streak with a victory against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 74-71 record overall and a 37-34 record at home. The Giants have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.75.

Arizona is 72-74 overall and 34-40 in road games. The Diamondbacks rank second in the NL with 198 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams play Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Giants lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 51 RBIs while hitting .271 for the Giants. Dominic Smith is 13 for 41 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 29 doubles, 16 triples, 30 home runs and 74 RBIs while hitting .255 for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 10 for 33 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .301 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Diamondbacks: Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (acl), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.