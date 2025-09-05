Diamondbacks host the Red Sox to open 3-game series

The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Boston Red Sox on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Boston Red Sox (78-63, third in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (70-71, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Payton Tolle (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (6-8, 5.40 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Diamondbacks +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Arizona has a 70-71 record overall and a 36-33 record in home games. The Diamondbacks are fifth in MLB play with 194 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Boston has gone 34-35 in road games and 78-63 overall. Red Sox pitchers have a collective 3.74 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 29 home runs while slugging .555. Gabriel Moreno is 12 for 38 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jarren Duran has 36 doubles, 12 triples and 14 home runs for the Red Sox. Roman Anthony is 13 for 39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .275 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (acl), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roman Anthony: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 60-Day IL (wrist), Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (biceps), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (calf), Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

