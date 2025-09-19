Diamondbacks begin 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (91-62, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (77-76, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (91-62, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (77-76, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (5-8, 4.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (7-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -124, Phillies +104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Arizona has a 40-35 record at home and a 77-76 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

Philadelphia is 40-38 in road games and 91-62 overall. The Phillies have a 60-27 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has a .289 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 29 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs. Blaze Alexander is 11 for 38 with five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 21 doubles, two triples and 53 home runs for the Phillies. Harrison Bader is 18 for 46 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by one run

Phillies: 8-2, .280 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (acl), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Robert: 60-Day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.