Diamondbacks and Dodgers meet to determine series winner

Los Angeles Dodgers (89-69, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (80-78, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-8, 2.58 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Jalen Beeks (5-2, 3.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Diamondbacks +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Arizona has an 80-78 record overall and a 43-37 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .325.

Los Angeles has an 89-69 record overall and a 37-40 record in road games. The Dodgers have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

The teams play Thursday for the 13th time this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has a .290 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 31 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs. Ketel Marte is 14 for 46 with a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 24 doubles, nine triples and 53 home runs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 13 for 37 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .277 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (acl), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (hand), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

