Devils sign forwards Kevin Rooney and Luke Glendening, 2 others to PTO deals

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils signed veteran forwards Kevin Rooney and Luke Glendening to professional tryouts Friday.

The 32-year-old Rooney began his career with the Devils in the 2016-17 season and totaled 10 goals and nine assists in 95 games over parts of four seasons with New Jersey. He spent one season with the New York Rangers and the last three with the Calgary Flames organization. For his career, he has totaled 32 goals and 28 assists in 330 games.

The 36-year-old Glendening spent the last two seasons with Tampa Bay, totaling 14 goals and four assists with 226 hits in 156 games. For his career, the center has 83 goals and 83 assists in 864 games over 12 seasons with Detroit, Dallas and the Lightning.

The Devils also signed goalies Georgi Romanov and Adam Scheel to PTO deals. Romanov is 0-6-0 with a 3.53 goals-against average in 10 games with San Jose over the last two seasons after making his NHL debut in April 2024. Scheel was 10-2-2 with a 2.62 GAA in 14 games with Colorado of the AHL last season.

The Devils open training camp Sept. 17.

