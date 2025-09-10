Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen joins Wolfsburg

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen has joined Wolfsburg on a two-year contract, the Bundesliga club said Wednesday.…

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen has joined Wolfsburg on a two-year contract, the Bundesliga club said Wednesday.

The 33-year-old midfielder became a free agent this summer when his Manchester United contract expired.

“Wolfsburg is my first club in the Bundesliga – I’m really looking forward to this new adventure,” Eriksen said in the team’s announcement. “I’m convinced we can achieve something together at Wolfsburg. The talks with the club bosses went very well.”

Eriksen has made 310 appearances in the Premier League. He was at Tottenham between 2013 and 2020. He’s also played for Ajax, Brentford and AC Milan.

“In Christian Eriksen, we’re getting a player who has seen and experienced everything at the highest level,” Wolfsburg sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz said. “His enormous experience, his quality on the pitch and his personality will be a valuable boost to our young players in particular.”

Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening game at the European Championship in 2021. He was resuscitated with a defibrillator. Later, he was fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm.

Wolfsburg hosts Cologne on Saturday.

